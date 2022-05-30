A man knocked on my front door and asked to use my phone: 'I've got a geriatric with me and I left my cellphone at home'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

In my experience, I've rarely come across a person without a cellphone in their pocket in 2022. Sure, it's not entirely unheard of, but it's rare. So when a man knocked on my front door this morning and asked to use my phone, I was suspicious.

I opened the door a crack and listened to his plea, careful to keep one hand on the door and both feet planted firmly on the floor in case I needed to give my front door a good slam.

"May I please use your phone?" he asked. "I walked here, and I left my cellphone at home... and I have a geriatric with me. She's tired, and she can't walk back home."

I looked past his shoulder to the street; I didn't see any so-called geriatric, but I didn't want to be rude. Thus far, the stranger at my door had been nothing but polite.

"Wait right here," I said. "I'll get the phone for you." I left him on my porch and locked the door between us. Then I returned with the cordless phone from the kitchen. I handed him the phone, and I'm not ashamed to say I overheard every word he said.

The stranger seemed legit as he told his wife his predicament. He told her about the long walk, about leaving his cellphone home and needing a ride back. He could walk home with no problem, he told her, but the geriatric was another story.

Where was this geriatric? It was strange. I felt uncomfortable.

The man handed the phone back to me. "My wife is coming to pick us up," he said. "Do you mind if we sit and wait for her on your porch?"

"Sure," I said. Why not? I figured I was committed now. I was still wary, but the uneasy feeling was beginning to ease.

The man clapped his hands, and a geriatric dog walked slowly up to my porch. She was the loveliest old gal I ever met. The dog couldn't get up my steps without a little boost, which her companion was happy to provide.

"She'd love it if you pet her," the man told me.

What a coincidence. I was more than happy to pat this lovely dog on her soft, graying head. Her brown eyes made me forget all about keeping my distance. Fortunately, the situation was exactly as advertised: just a young man and his elderly dog waiting for a ride home.

Their ride arrived far too soon, and I said goodbye to the geriatric and her youthful companion. I don't think I'll ever forget them, but I'm glad we met.

I don't have any complaints, but I do have a suggestion. If you're asking to borrow someone's phone to get a ride home for yourself and your "geriatric," please specify if it's a dog. It would have made a huge difference in my comfort level.