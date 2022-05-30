My mother was furious when a stranger parked in our driveway to shop at a local business

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother was watching television in the living room one day when she spotted a man parking his car in our driveway. He had left the car halfway up the driveway right next to the living room window. The position of his car effectively blocked the rest of us from being able to get our cars in or out of the yard that was connected to the house.

This was not a public parking lot or a right of way. It was a private driveway leading to a small backyard and a four-car garage, all owned by my parents. The driveway was used exclusively by my mother, my father, my brother, and me. Even the tenants who lived on the second and third floors of our three-story house had to find parking elsewhere. There simply wasn't enough room in our postage stamp of a driveway to accommodate others.

My mother ran outside as the man was exiting our private driveway on foot, leaving his parked car behind. "Are you looking for someone?" my mother shouted.

The man reluctantly turned around. "I'm not looking for anyone," he replied. "I'm going right over there." He pointed at the local bakery, which sat on the corner on the opposite side of the intersection two houses away from our house.

He would have to cross two streets to walk to the bakery, which clearly did not share a parking lot or driveway with my parents' house. The bakery sat on the corner of the main street while we lived on the side street, or cross street.

There were no parking spots on the main street, and there were few parking spots on the side streets unless you wanted to walk a block or so. That's why the man decided it would be much easier and more convenient to park directly outside our living room window, blocking all traffic in and out of our backyard and garage.

My mother told the man he couldn't leave his car there. "This driveway is for my family," she said. "You have to park on the street. This is not public parking." She was furious.

The interloper was even more furious. "Just because you own a house doesn't make you special," he retorted. "You think you own the world."

"I don't think we own the world," my mother replied, "but we do own this driveway. How would you like it if I came to your house and blocked your driveway?"

According to my mother, the man huffed and puffed as he stomped back to his car. He pulled his car keys out of his pocket, got inside the car, slammed the door, and reversed wildly out of our driveway while barely missing the open gate that typically blocked the bottom of our driveway.

"He peeled out," my mother said.

After that incident, we bought a lock for the gate. We never saw the man again.