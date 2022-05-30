My mother got scammed by a psychic tarot card reader

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother has always had an infatuation with tarot card readings. One day, she was reading the local newspaper when she saw a coupon for one free question from a psychic tarot card reader.

She called the tarot card reader and asked the woman a question. To my mother's surprise, the woman was very insightful with her answer. She even knew the initials of my mother's first boyfriend, which my mother found particularly intriguing.

"How could she have known his initials?" my mother asked me. "It had to be more than coincidence. So I figured she was the real deal."

When the psychic asked my mother if she wanted to make an appointment for an in-person tarot card reading, my mother jumped at the chance. She made an appointment and waited excitedly for the day to arrive.

"I couldn't pass up the chance," my mother said. "When the day finally came, I walked into her dusty office, and there she was, a skinny woman who appeared quite creepy, to tell you the truth. I got a bad feeling about her right away, but I couldn't force myself to leave. I felt scared."

My mother and the psychic sat at a round table. The psychic spread out her tarot cards and told my mother that she had "evil spirits surrounding" her "everywhere" she went. She said my mother should try to get rid of the evil spirits, "no matter the cost," and then she told my mother the cost.

The psychic wanted $300 to rid my mother of the evil spirits that allegedly surrounded her. If the psychic's first attempt didn't work, she was willing to try a second time, for an additional fee of $200. If the evil spirits still hadn't budged after $500 worth of services, the psychic said she was willing to set up a payment plan.

My mother felt completely shocked. She loved tarot cards and psychic readings, but that was a lot of money. The woman's greedy money grab sufficiently annoyed my mother that she never returned.

"At first, I enjoyed her psychic readings a lot," my mother told me, "but then she turned it into one big flim-flam."

I recently bought my mother her very own deck of tarot cards and a book to help her do her own readings. Now, she can have a personal tarot card reading whenever she wants one, and she doesn't even have to leave the house or pay exorbitant amounts of money to someone who clearly doesn't have my mother's best interests at heart.

"At least she taught me something," my mother said. "She taught me not to trust people you don't know just because you find a coupon in the local newspaper, and she taught me not to shell out money to a so-called psychic. You're better off spending that money on a nice dinner or a new blouse."