My aunt was furious when she heard firecrackers on Memorial Day weekend: 'You're going to wake the babies'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id9K7_0fulUiNh00
Photo by Bruno Serafim/Pexels

Last night, just as I was going to bed, I heard the unmistakable sound of fireworks in the distance. It did not surprise me since it was Memorial Day weekend. I just closed my windows and turned on my air conditioner to drown out the sound, but it reminded me of a story my mother told me about my aunt.

Everyone knows someone like my aunt. My aunt was always a brave woman, especially when she got angry. When she got angry, she was unstoppable. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything, not even lit firecrackers.

My aunt was known to approach people directly if she had a dispute. She would tell them what they were doing wrong and how to remedy the situation to her own satisfaction.

There was only one problem. Everything bothered my aunt, so she was angry and confrontational quite often.

On a Memorial Day weekend when my cousins were babies, a group of teenagers gathered on the sidewalk in front of my aunt's house and began lighting fireworks. The teens walked back and forth past her doorstep, setting off firecrackers every few minutes. They were loud. Of course, they were loud. They were firecrackers. Firecrackers are loud by their very nature. That's their job.

My aunt rushed down the stairs from her third-floor apartment with a vengeance. She was ready to put a stop to the racket. My aunt had two young children sleeping upstairs, and she didn't want the firecrackers to wake them up.

According to my mother, who was there, my aunt flew down those stairs like the proverbial bat out of hell. My aunt launched herself out the front door onto the sidewalk. She was screaming almost as loud as a firecracker.

"Oh, no, you don't. I just put my children in bed for the night, and you're not waking them up with your firecrackers. You're going to wake the babies, and then they're going to be afraid of the noise and start crying," my aunt told the gaggle of teens.

They stared at her, saying nothing.

My aunt pulled at the hem of her blouse to form a pouch in front of her. "Put all your firecrackers in here," she told them. "Do it right now."

The teens filled my aunt's blouse with firecrackers to my mother's surprise. "They gave her everything before skulking away down the street," my mother told me. "And they didn't come back."

"We could hear fireworks in the distance just like any other big holiday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, New Year's Day, but no one set off any more fireworks on the sidewalk in front of your aunt's house," she said.

"I think they were afraid of her. She was an unpleasant human being, even when it wasn't a holiday or her kids weren't sleeping. The entire neighborhood knew it, and those who didn't know it before that night found out on Memorial Day weekend."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Holidays# Memorial Day# Lifestyle

Comments / 307

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
109546 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Family horrified by upstairs neighbors' shouting matches every night at bedtime

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I lived in a multi-family home with my parents. We lived on the first floor, and my parents rented the second and third floor to tenants.

Read full story
3 comments

My mother picked lint out of my father's socks and underpants by hand every time she did the laundry

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother had a lot to learn as a young newlywed. She had married a man who was very particular about everything, and one of those things was lint. My mother had no way of knowing how much of her time she would spend picking lint from my father's undergarments by hand when she married him.

Read full story
43 comments

My husband was convinced the ghost of our home's former owner was watching him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I first became homeowners in our early twenties, we bought a three-story house with five apartments. The previous owner had passed away, and he left the house in his will to his second wife. His second wife, his widow, sold the century-old house to us.

Read full story
15 comments

Little boy loses prized possession to his drunken father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up as a poor child in a developing nation is difficult. Just ask my father.

Read full story
24 comments

Walmart associate uses bathroom floor as her personal gym and gets reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother saw enough interesting happenings during her decade as a Walmart associate to fill a book. Sometimes, the strange incidents involved customers or company policy, but often it was the employees themselves whose unusual quirks or activities made her raise her eyebrows in amusement.

Read full story
54 comments

I underwent a medical procedure to find a blockage that didn't exist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whenever I go for a medical procedure, whether it's at a dentist's office, a doctor's office, or a hospital, I panic. Medical procedures can be tough, and I am not a fan. However, nothing I've endured comes close to the time I had a motility test. I'd rather have a million root canals.

Read full story
11 comments

A man knocked on my front door and asked to use my phone: 'I've got a geriatric with me and I left my cellphone at home'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my experience, I've rarely come across a person without a cellphone in their pocket in 2022. Sure, it's not entirely unheard of, but it's rare. So when a man knocked on my front door this morning and asked to use my phone, I was suspicious.

Read full story
290 comments

My mother was furious when a stranger parked in our driveway to shop at a local business

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was watching television in the living room one day when she spotted a man parking his car in our driveway. He had left the car halfway up the driveway right next to the living room window. The position of his car effectively blocked the rest of us from being able to get our cars in or out of the yard that was connected to the house.

Read full story
426 comments

My mother got scammed by a psychic tarot card reader

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother has always had an infatuation with tarot card readings. One day, she was reading the local newspaper when she saw a coupon for one free question from a psychic tarot card reader.

Read full story
61 comments

My mother's retirement from Walmart was a sad day for her coworkers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother decided to retire from Walmart at the age of sixty-two, she started counting down how many days she had left to work before she could hang up her smock for good. She said the days flew by as fast as an out-of-control freight train.

Read full story
13 comments

My mother was horrified to learn how many Walmart customers try on clothes in the aisles instead of the fitting rooms

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Anyone who's ever shopped at Walmart knows they have fitting rooms available for customers to try on clothes in comfort and privacy. However, there are some people who would rather try on clothes in the aisles.

Read full story
401 comments

My mother watched herself aging in the reflection of her Magic Chef Chateau gas stove just as my father had predicted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was excited about buying her first house with my father back in the 1960s. There were a lot of items she had to purchase for their new home. One big purchase she needed to make was a gas stove.

Read full story
21 comments

I was terrified of my bedsheets drying on the clothesline as a child because I thought they would blow away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging laundry on the clothesline to dry was never my mother's favorite chore, especially when I was a child. We lived in the first-floor apartment, but the laundry room was in the basement, and the clothesline was outside the second-floor landing.

Read full story
61 comments

I was furious when I caught another woman flirting with my boyfriend while I hid and eavesdropped on them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend worked for a retail store that sold arts and crafts supplies. Sometimes he stocked the shelves. Other times, he rang out customers at one of the cash registers at the front of the store depending upon whether it was busy.

Read full story
159 comments

Doctors said she was allergic to her razor: my pediatrician proved them wrong

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One hot summer several decades ago, my mother and I developed a taste for a certain carbonated citrus drink to quench our thirst. It was delicious and refreshing, and my mother didn't think anything about it when she suddenly developed an itchy rash on both her legs.

Read full story
46 comments

I watched my best friend and her mother get taken away in handcuffs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I got a job as a cashier in a grocery store. The best part about the job was all the new friends I made.

Read full story
29 comments

I was furious when I caught my neighbor on the fire escape outside my bedroom window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in an apartment house with five other tenants, there was a very creepy man who lived directly across from my door. There was perhaps ten feet of distance between the entrance to my apartment and the entrance to his apartment.

Read full story
63 comments

My grandmother saved her special sheets in case someone got sick

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We all have items we put away for a rainy day or other reasons. For example, my maternal grandmother had a set of beautifully embroidered sheets that she never used. The edges of the flat sheet and the openings of the pillowcases bore delicately sewn flowers.

Read full story
11 comments

My mother refused to believe she was dating a ladies' man until she married him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, dating my father was quite an adventure. She didn't mean it in a good way.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy