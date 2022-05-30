My aunt was furious when she heard firecrackers on Memorial Day weekend: 'You're going to wake the babies'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Last night, just as I was going to bed, I heard the unmistakable sound of fireworks in the distance. It did not surprise me since it was Memorial Day weekend. I just closed my windows and turned on my air conditioner to drown out the sound, but it reminded me of a story my mother told me about my aunt.

Everyone knows someone like my aunt. My aunt was always a brave woman, especially when she got angry. When she got angry, she was unstoppable. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything, not even lit firecrackers.

My aunt was known to approach people directly if she had a dispute. She would tell them what they were doing wrong and how to remedy the situation to her own satisfaction.

There was only one problem. Everything bothered my aunt, so she was angry and confrontational quite often.

On a Memorial Day weekend when my cousins were babies, a group of teenagers gathered on the sidewalk in front of my aunt's house and began lighting fireworks. The teens walked back and forth past her doorstep, setting off firecrackers every few minutes. They were loud. Of course, they were loud. They were firecrackers. Firecrackers are loud by their very nature. That's their job.

My aunt rushed down the stairs from her third-floor apartment with a vengeance. She was ready to put a stop to the racket. My aunt had two young children sleeping upstairs, and she didn't want the firecrackers to wake them up.

According to my mother, who was there, my aunt flew down those stairs like the proverbial bat out of hell. My aunt launched herself out the front door onto the sidewalk. She was screaming almost as loud as a firecracker.

"Oh, no, you don't. I just put my children in bed for the night, and you're not waking them up with your firecrackers. You're going to wake the babies, and then they're going to be afraid of the noise and start crying," my aunt told the gaggle of teens.

They stared at her, saying nothing.

My aunt pulled at the hem of her blouse to form a pouch in front of her. "Put all your firecrackers in here," she told them. "Do it right now."

The teens filled my aunt's blouse with firecrackers to my mother's surprise. "They gave her everything before skulking away down the street," my mother told me. "And they didn't come back."

"We could hear fireworks in the distance just like any other big holiday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, New Year's Day, but no one set off any more fireworks on the sidewalk in front of your aunt's house," she said.

"I think they were afraid of her. She was an unpleasant human being, even when it wasn't a holiday or her kids weren't sleeping. The entire neighborhood knew it, and those who didn't know it before that night found out on Memorial Day weekend."