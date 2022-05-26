I watched my best friend and her mother get taken away in handcuffs

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZHdD_0frKG0Bq00
Photo by Denis Zagorodniuc/Pexels

When I was a senior in high school, I got a job as a cashier in a grocery store. The best part about the job was all the new friends I made.

Many of my new coworkers were right around my age. It was like being introduced to a whole new social scene.

My friends and I quickly began spending time together outside work. Our parents gave us rides to and from each other's houses, and we got to know each other's friends and families.

As a grocery store cashier, I knew one rule was not ringing up groceries for people we knew. They strictly forbid family and friends from our checkout lines.

So I felt surprised when I saw one of my closest friends ringing up a massive order of groceries for her own mother. Clearly, my friend knew it was against the rules, too.

I wondered why she would break the rules for her mom, and I thought about calling out to her to remind her she shouldn't be cashing out family. I even thought about offering to take over for her because I didn't want her to get into any trouble. Maybe she just forgot.

The reason I didn't end up helping her was that I got swamped with customers at my own cash register. I turned to my duties and forgot about my friend, her mother, and that shopping cart overflowing with steaks and lobster.

I didn't think about them again until I saw police officers enter the store. My friend's mother was pushing her overloaded shopping cart toward the sliding glass doors, and the police officers stopped her before she made it into the parking lot.

At first, I was confused. I watched the police officers handcuff my friend's mother. Then they handcuffed my friend, who was barely sixteen. Mother and daughter sat on the grocery store floor with their hands cuffed behind their backs and their backs against the glass wall that overlooked the sidewalk between the store and the parking lot.

The next time I looked, they were gone. It wasn't difficult to figure out what had happened, and my friend later confirmed it.

My friend was working on the cash register as usual when her mother came into the store and overloaded a shopping cart with the most expensive groceries she could find. The older woman unloaded her groceries onto her daughter's cash register conveyor belt, and her daughter passed perhaps one out of ten items through the scanner while placing the other ninety percent of items into plastic bags without ringing them up.

Loss prevention and security spotted the scam and called the police just in time to catch my friend's mother and her overloaded but underpaid grocery store bags making their way into the dark parking lot. Another minute and they would have missed her.

I saw her mother's death notice in the local obituaries several years ago, and I couldn't help but remember the night I watched my friend and her mom get arrested.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 27

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
107798 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Little boy loses prized possession to his drunken father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up as a poor child in a developing nation is difficult. Just ask my father.

Read full story
5 comments

Walmart associate uses bathroom floor as her personal gym and gets reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother saw enough interesting happenings during her decade as a Walmart associate to fill a book. Sometimes, the strange incidents involved customers or company policy, but often it was the employees themselves whose unusual quirks or activities made her raise her eyebrows in amusement.

Read full story
9 comments

I underwent a medical procedure to find a blockage that didn't exist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whenever I go for a medical procedure, whether it's at a dentist's office, a doctor's office, or a hospital, I panic. Medical procedures can be tough, and I am not a fan. However, nothing I've endured comes close to the time I had a motility test. I'd rather have a million root canals.

Read full story
3 comments

A man knocked on my front door and asked to use my phone: 'I've got a geriatric with me and I left my cellphone at home'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my experience, I've rarely come across a person without a cellphone in their pocket in 2022. Sure, it's not entirely unheard of, but it's rare. So when a man knocked on my front door this morning and asked to use my phone, I was suspicious.

Read full story
196 comments

My mother was furious when a stranger parked in our driveway to shop at a local business

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was watching television in the living room one day when she spotted a man parking his car in our driveway. He had left the car halfway up the driveway right next to the living room window. The position of his car effectively blocked the rest of us from being able to get our cars in or out of the yard that was connected to the house.

Read full story
307 comments

My mother got scammed by a psychic tarot card reader

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother has always had an infatuation with tarot card readings. One day, she was reading the local newspaper when she saw a coupon for one free question from a psychic tarot card reader.

Read full story
54 comments

My aunt was furious when she heard firecrackers on Memorial Day weekend: 'You're going to wake the babies'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Last night, just as I was going to bed, I heard the unmistakable sound of fireworks in the distance. It did not surprise me since it was Memorial Day weekend. I just closed my windows and turned on my air conditioner to drown out the sound, but it reminded me of a story my mother told me about my aunt.

Read full story
228 comments

My mother's retirement from Walmart was a sad day for her coworkers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother decided to retire from Walmart at the age of sixty-two, she started counting down how many days she had left to work before she could hang up her smock for good. She said the days flew by as fast as an out-of-control freight train.

Read full story
13 comments

My mother was horrified to learn how many Walmart customers try on clothes in the aisles instead of the fitting rooms

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Anyone who's ever shopped at Walmart knows they have fitting rooms available for customers to try on clothes in comfort and privacy. However, there are some people who would rather try on clothes in the aisles.

Read full story
347 comments

My mother watched herself aging in the reflection of her Magic Chef Chateau gas stove just as my father had predicted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was excited about buying her first house with my father back in the 1960s. There were a lot of items she had to purchase for their new home. One big purchase she needed to make was a gas stove.

Read full story
16 comments

I was terrified of my bedsheets drying on the clothesline as a child because I thought they would blow away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging laundry on the clothesline to dry was never my mother's favorite chore, especially when I was a child. We lived in the first-floor apartment, but the laundry room was in the basement, and the clothesline was outside the second-floor landing.

Read full story
59 comments

I was furious when I caught another woman flirting with my boyfriend while I hid and eavesdropped on them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend worked for a retail store that sold arts and crafts supplies. Sometimes he stocked the shelves. Other times, he rang out customers at one of the cash registers at the front of the store depending upon whether it was busy.

Read full story
159 comments

Doctors said she was allergic to her razor: my pediatrician proved them wrong

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One hot summer several decades ago, my mother and I developed a taste for a certain carbonated citrus drink to quench our thirst. It was delicious and refreshing, and my mother didn't think anything about it when she suddenly developed an itchy rash on both her legs.

Read full story
46 comments

I was furious when I caught my neighbor on the fire escape outside my bedroom window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in an apartment house with five other tenants, there was a very creepy man who lived directly across from my door. There was perhaps ten feet of distance between the entrance to my apartment and the entrance to his apartment.

Read full story
62 comments

My grandmother saved her special sheets in case someone got sick

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We all have items we put away for a rainy day or other reasons. For example, my maternal grandmother had a set of beautifully embroidered sheets that she never used. The edges of the flat sheet and the openings of the pillowcases bore delicately sewn flowers.

Read full story
9 comments

My mother refused to believe she was dating a ladies' man until she married him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, dating my father was quite an adventure. She didn't mean it in a good way.

Read full story
63 comments

My mother was furious when the little boys upstairs complained about her cooking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, having tenants is one of the most horrible things she has ever encountered, and she never wants to experience it again. My parents had tenants who lived on the second-floor apartment while my family lived on the first-floor apartment, and my mother has countless stories about the reasons why she would never rent out part of her home to strangers now.

Read full story
44 comments

My boyfriend refused to share after I paid his rent, food, clothes: 'I know you love Yoo-hoo, so I didn't get you one'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My longest relationship lasted twelve years. I do not know how it lasted that long. My boyfriend of more than a decade was the most selfish man I've ever met.

Read full story
396 comments

A fortune teller said my grandmother would live to be 120, and my grandmother believed her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother knew she would not live forever, but she thought she would live to be a lot older than most people. When she was a young girl, a fortune teller said she would live to be 120 years old, and she believed her. She bragged about it all the time.

Read full story
359 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy