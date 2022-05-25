My grandmother saved her special sheets in case someone got sick

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O9aM_0fq0pxLv00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

We all have items we put away for a rainy day or other reasons. For example, my maternal grandmother had a set of beautifully embroidered sheets that she never used. The edges of the flat sheet and the openings of the pillowcases bore delicately sewn flowers.

She kept the sheets in an antique wooden chest in the corner of her bedroom, and I glimpsed them from time to time when she opened the chest to fetch a fresh hand towel or a pillowcase, but I never saw them on her bed.

One day, I asked her what the sheets were for and why she kept them hidden away from sight instead of proudly displaying them on the bed to enjoy. She told me those were her "sick sheets" to be used only in situations when a family member was convalescing.

"I've had them for many years," she explained. "I'm saving them in case someone is sick. That way, if a doctor makes a house call or a guest comes to visit, the bed will look good."

"Why would anyone care about their sheets looking good if they are sick?" I asked.

My grandmother didn't answer.

When family members got sick, those special sheets stayed inside the confines of that wooden chest. My grandmother never brought out the special sheets for any kind of sickness, even though she had claimed for decades that was exactly what they were for.

Those sheets were a work of art with their finely crafted flowers. My grandmother had brought them to the United States with her from the old country, Portugal.

The only time she took them out of the wooden chest where she kept them was when she washed them. Now and then, she freshened them up by running them through the washing machine on the gentle cycle, hanging them on the clothesline to dry, and carefully folding them before replacing them in the wooden chest.

My grandfather fell ill with lung cancer and became confined to his bed, but he slept on regular everyday sheets because my grandmother still kept the special sheets safely hidden away. Whenever my mother and I visited him toward the end of his life, my mother asked my grandmother about the special sheets.

If ever there was a time to bring out the special sheets, this was it, but those sheets remained in their wooden chest for the entirety of my grandmother's life. She never used them for any reason; she merely kept them, saved them, for the right occasion.

Personally, that is one thing I would never do. I'd never keep a reserve set of "sick sheets" as my grandmother called them. If someone is sick, any set of fresh, clean sheets will do. I'll skip the pretty embroidery. It won't make anyone feel better anyhow.

Having special sheets for when someone gets sick simply isn't normal, and then my grandmother never deemed anyone sick enough to use them--not even when my grandfather was on his deathbed.

I don't know what became of my grandmother's special sheets, but if I were her, I would have enjoyed them every day instead of saving them for a day that never came.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Health# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
105789 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My mother's retirement from Walmart was a sad day for her coworkers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother decided to retire from Walmart at the age of sixty-two, she started counting down how many days she had left to work before she could hang up her smock for good. She said the days flew by as fast as an out-of-control freight train.

Read full story
6 comments

My mother was horrified to learn how many Walmart customers try on clothes in the aisles instead of the fitting rooms

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Anyone who's ever shopped at Walmart knows they have fitting rooms available for customers to try on clothes in comfort and privacy. However, there are some people who would rather try on clothes in the aisles.

Read full story
209 comments

My mother watched herself aging in the reflection of her Magic Chef Chateau gas stove just as my father had predicted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was excited about buying her first house with my father back in the 1960s. There were a lot of items she had to purchase for their new home. One big purchase she needed to make was a gas stove.

Read full story
12 comments

I was terrified of my bedsheets drying on the clothesline as a child because I thought they would blow away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging laundry on the clothesline to dry was never my mother's favorite chore, especially when I was a child. We lived in the first-floor apartment, but the laundry room was in the basement, and the clothesline was outside the second-floor landing.

Read full story
49 comments

I was furious when I caught another woman flirting with my boyfriend while I hid and eavesdropped on them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend worked for a retail store that sold arts and crafts supplies. Sometimes he stocked the shelves. Other times, he rang out customers at one of the cash registers at the front of the store depending upon whether it was busy.

Read full story
143 comments

Doctors said she was allergic to her razor: my pediatrician proved them wrong

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One hot summer several decades ago, my mother and I developed a taste for a certain carbonated citrus drink to quench our thirst. It was delicious and refreshing, and my mother didn't think anything about it when she suddenly developed an itchy rash on both her legs.

Read full story
43 comments

I watched my best friend and her mother get taken away in handcuffs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I got a job as a cashier in a grocery store. The best part about the job was all the new friends I made.

Read full story
25 comments

I was furious when I caught my neighbor on the fire escape outside my bedroom window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in an apartment house with five other tenants, there was a very creepy man who lived directly across from my door. There was perhaps ten feet of distance between the entrance to my apartment and the entrance to his apartment.

Read full story
62 comments

My mother refused to believe she was dating a ladies' man until she married him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, dating my father was quite an adventure. She didn't mean it in a good way.

Read full story
63 comments

My mother was furious when the little boys upstairs complained about her cooking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, having tenants is one of the most horrible things she has ever encountered, and she never wants to experience it again. My parents had tenants who lived on the second-floor apartment while my family lived on the first-floor apartment, and my mother has countless stories about the reasons why she would never rent out part of her home to strangers now.

Read full story
44 comments

My boyfriend refused to share after I paid his rent, food, clothes: 'I know you love Yoo-hoo, so I didn't get you one'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My longest relationship lasted twelve years. I do not know how it lasted that long. My boyfriend of more than a decade was the most selfish man I've ever met.

Read full story
391 comments

A fortune teller said my grandmother would live to be 120, and my grandmother believed her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother knew she would not live forever, but she thought she would live to be a lot older than most people. When she was a young girl, a fortune teller said she would live to be 120 years old, and she believed her. She bragged about it all the time.

Read full story
339 comments

My father said he wanted boiled pig's tails for dinner and my mother didn't know he was kidding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The first time my mother cooked a traditional boiled dinner, it wasn't pretty, and it certainly wasn't appetizing. My grandmother had raised my father on a variety of different meats that some people would find unappetizing, including my mother.

Read full story
70 comments

I watched a Dunkin' employee open a bag of coffee with her teeth

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I worked in the city, I would visit the nearest Dunkin' Donuts franchise during my lunch break. I enjoyed sitting alone with my cup of coffee and relaxing for an hour before returning to work. Sometimes I brought along a coworker or two if I wanted the company, but I mostly went by myself.

Read full story
83 comments

Woman returns from ladies' room with toilet paper and skirt tucked into her girdle in embarrassing work snafu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at a jewelry shop in the 1960s. While working at the shop one afternoon, one of her coworkers went to the ladies' room, used the facilities, and then walked back to the floor where everyone else was hard at work making costume jewelry out of rhinestones.

Read full story
264 comments

Man refuses to give back wallet only to find that it's empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I spent the day at an amusement park. As we walked up a flight of stairs to board one ride, a leather wallet tumbled out of a man's pocket a few steps ahead of us.

Read full story
93 comments

My father demands his socks remain with their original partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father is a very picky person. Not only have I witnessed this firsthand, but my mother has told me all about his pickiness in great detail. One area in which my father is particularlyparticular involves his socks.

Read full story
30 comments

My father rescued a box of kittens from the Walmart parking lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked for the local Walmart for over a decade. During that time, my father and I made frequent trips to the store to make purchases and to visit my mother at work.

Read full story
184 comments

My father refused to wear a shirt with a missing button

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a young newlywed. She married my father when she was just eighteen years old.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy