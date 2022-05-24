A fortune teller said my grandmother would live to be 120, and my grandmother believed her

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Mu3p_0fnzkFch00
Photo by Ron Lach/Pexels

My grandmother knew she would not live forever, but she thought she would live to be a lot older than most people. When she was a young girl, a fortune teller said she would live to be 120 years old, and she believed her. She bragged about it all the time.

When I was growing up, my grandmother often told me the story of how a fortune teller said she would live to be well over 100 years old, 120 to be exact. My grandmother felt thrilled at the prospect of living that long.

She was afraid of death, but she wasn't that afraid. After all, she didn't have to worry about it for many decades, or so she thought.

My grandmother always took good care of herself, and she lived to be a very old woman, but she was not 120 years old when she died.

My grandmother was 90 years old when she passed away, and she lived a long and happy life. Even though she did not reach the age that the fortune teller predicted, she was still proud of her longevity.

Unfortunately, my grandmother had one or two regrets when she died. Her first love had died over seventy years earlier, and her second true love, my grandfather, had died over twenty years earlier. She lived the last years of her life alone.

I don't mean she was completely alone. She lived in the same house as other family members, and my mother and I visited her often. But she lived without the romantic love to which she'd grown accustomed.

She and my grandfather were deeply in love until his death from cancer at sixty-nine. Her first love had died when they were still in their teens.

My grandmother was a wise woman, and she taught me many things about life. One of the most important things she taught me was never to give up on my dreams.

No matter what age we are, we should always strive to achieve our goals. We should never give up on our dreams, no matter how difficult.

Sadly, the fortune teller gave my grandmother a false sense of security. She died thirty years too soon, but she still had a good run.

My grandmother was born in 1912. That's the same year the Titanic sank to the bottom of the ocean. It's the only way I remember the year of my grandmother's birth. If she were still alive today, she'd still be a young and spry 110 years old.

If the fortune teller had been correct, my grandmother would still be alive for another decade.

I like to think that she's up in heaven, enjoying eternal youth and beauty. And I like to think that she's still with her first love and my grandfather, dancing and laughing and living life after death to the fullest.

