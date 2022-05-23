My father said he wanted boiled pig's tails for dinner and my mother didn't know he was kidding

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QDCH_0fncSXgo00
Photo by Cats Coming/Pexels

The first time my mother cooked a traditional boiled dinner, it wasn't pretty, and it certainly wasn't appetizing. My grandmother had raised my father on a variety of different meats that some people would find unappetizing, including my mother.

When my parents were newlyweds, my mother asked my father to tell her about his favorite cuts of meat, which she planned to include the first time she prepared a boiled dinner for him. My mother expected that some of his selections might be unusual, and she was prepared to accept that.

Nonetheless, when my father's wishlist of meats included pig's ears, pig's feet, and even a pig's tail, my mother began to wish she had never asked. The only thing my mother was familiar with that he asked for was a pork shank, which is basically a part of the pig's leg. So there was definitely a theme when it came to my father's culinary choices: pig parts that were heavy on the bones and cartilage.

My mother went to the meat market the next day. She considered herself fortunate that the butcher had all the various cuts of pork, including the bony pig's tails that she needed for my father's dinner.

"I thought he was going to be so pleased," she told me, "but I was wrong. It was a catastrophe."

My mother boiled everything until it was all tender "...and ugly to look at. I thought I was going to be sick from just looking at that meat," she told me. My mother added potatoes and cabbage to the pot and waited anxiously for my father to come home and enjoy his feast.

She couldn't wait for him to see that she'd found all the meat he'd asked for, even the more unusual cuts, especially the pig's tails.

When my father arrived home from work and lifted the lid from the pot, he looked sick. "What the heck is that?" he asked my mother.

She was confused. "It's exactly what you asked for," she replied.

"Take it out," he replied. "I can't eat that. Throw it away. I can't even look at it."

"You want me to throw away the entire meal I just made?" my mother asked.

"No," he replied. "I'll eat the pig's feet, pig's ears, and the shank. It's just the pig's tail that has to go."

How could my mother have known that my pig-feet-and-ear-eating father would draw the line at pig's tails? If it was a joke, then the joke was on him because my mother took it literally.

Personally, I don't enjoy boiled dinner regardless of its ingredients. My mother raised me on burgers and fries from Burger King and McDonald's. That's why I don't have unusual tastes in food. My favorite meat is ground beef, and I would rather starve than attempt to eat a pig's foot, boiled or otherwise.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Food# Lifestyle# Culture

Comments / 65

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
104280 followers

More from Tracey Folly

I was terrified of my bedsheets drying on the clothesline as a child because I thought they would blow away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging laundry on the clothesline to dry was never my mother's favorite chore, especially when I was a child. We lived in the first-floor apartment, but the laundry room was in the basement, and the clothesline was outside the second-floor landing.

Read full story
22 comments

I was furious when I caught another woman flirting with my boyfriend while I hid and eavesdropped on them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend worked for a retail store that sold arts and crafts supplies. Sometimes he stocked the shelves. Other times, he rang out customers at one of the cash registers at the front of the store depending upon whether it was busy.

Read full story
72 comments

Doctors said she was allergic to her razor: my pediatrician proved them wrong

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One hot summer several decades ago, my mother and I developed a taste for a certain carbonated citrus drink to quench our thirst. It was delicious and refreshing, and my mother didn't think anything about it when she suddenly developed an itchy rash on both her legs.

Read full story
22 comments

I watched my best friend and her mother get taken away in handcuffs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I got a job as a cashier in a grocery store. The best part about the job was all the new friends I made.

Read full story
18 comments

I was furious when I caught my neighbor on the fire escape outside my bedroom window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in an apartment house with five other tenants, there was a very creepy man who lived directly across from my door. There was perhaps ten feet of distance between the entrance to my apartment and the entrance to his apartment.

Read full story
48 comments

My grandmother saved her special sheets in case someone got sick

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We all have items we put away for a rainy day or other reasons. For example, my maternal grandmother had a set of beautifully embroidered sheets that she never used. The edges of the flat sheet and the openings of the pillowcases bore delicately sewn flowers.

Read full story
5 comments

My mother refused to believe she was dating a ladies' man until she married him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, dating my father was quite an adventure. She didn't mean it in a good way.

Read full story
60 comments

My mother was furious when the little boys upstairs complained about her cooking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, having tenants is one of the most horrible things she has ever encountered, and she never wants to experience it again. My parents had tenants who lived on the second-floor apartment while my family lived on the first-floor apartment, and my mother has countless stories about the reasons why she would never rent out part of her home to strangers now.

Read full story
40 comments

My boyfriend refused to share after I paid his rent, food, clothes: 'I know you love Yoo-hoo, so I didn't get you one'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My longest relationship lasted twelve years. I do not know how it lasted that long. My boyfriend of more than a decade was the most selfish man I've ever met.

Read full story
376 comments

A fortune teller said my grandmother would live to be 120, and my grandmother believed her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother knew she would not live forever, but she thought she would live to be a lot older than most people. When she was a young girl, a fortune teller said she would live to be 120 years old, and she believed her. She bragged about it all the time.

Read full story
289 comments

I watched a Dunkin' employee open a bag of coffee with her teeth

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I worked in the city, I would visit the nearest Dunkin' Donuts franchise during my lunch break. I enjoyed sitting alone with my cup of coffee and relaxing for an hour before returning to work. Sometimes I brought along a coworker or two if I wanted the company, but I mostly went by myself.

Read full story
83 comments

Woman returns from ladies' room with toilet paper and skirt tucked into her girdle in embarrassing work snafu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at a jewelry shop in the 1960s. While working at the shop one afternoon, one of her coworkers went to the ladies' room, used the facilities, and then walked back to the floor where everyone else was hard at work making costume jewelry out of rhinestones.

Read full story
269 comments

Man refuses to give back wallet only to find that it's empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I spent the day at an amusement park. As we walked up a flight of stairs to board one ride, a leather wallet tumbled out of a man's pocket a few steps ahead of us.

Read full story
91 comments

My father demands his socks remain with their original partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father is a very picky person. Not only have I witnessed this firsthand, but my mother has told me all about his pickiness in great detail. One area in which my father is particularlyparticular involves his socks.

Read full story
29 comments

My father rescued a box of kittens from the Walmart parking lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked for the local Walmart for over a decade. During that time, my father and I made frequent trips to the store to make purchases and to visit my mother at work.

Read full story
179 comments

My father refused to wear a shirt with a missing button

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a young newlywed. She married my father when she was just eighteen years old.

Read full story
10 comments

The butcher asked my mother if she wanted all 5 chicken legs from the same chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, if I want to buy a package of chicken legs, I can grab a prepackaged plastic-wrapped bundle at the grocery store without speaking to anyone. Back in the 1960s, it was a different story. If you wanted to buy chicken legs from a butcher, you had to be prepared for a little social interaction and a touch of humor.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: I refused to shave my legs for 3 months, and I may never go back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Up until three months ago, I shaved my legs twice a week. On Wednesday and Saturday mornings, after running the business end of a razor blade over some of the most sensitive skin on my body, the bottom of my shower always looked like an abattoir.

Read full story
37 comments

My father had an affair with my boyfriend's grandmother before I was born

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first boyfriend was the grandson of my father's former mistress. It was a strange and terrible coincidence. My father had an affair with my boyfriend's grandmother long before either of us was born.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy