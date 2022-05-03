Opinion: I don't want to talk to your children

I am child-free by choice and not willing to entertain your children in public.

Why do children come up to me in public?

I don't give them any sign that I am a friendly adult who is interested in having them cling to my leg or attempt to climb me like I'm a tree.

Yet, they persist. And where are their parents?

If I had children, I would keep them firmly and safely by my side in public. Maybe I'd even get them those child leashes to keep them from escaping my line of sight and bothering people.

I'm not saying that I don't like children. I'm just saying that I don't want to talk to them. I don't want them to grab at my clothing, crawl all over me, make a scene in a quiet restaurant, interrupt me when I'm talking, ask me a million questions, or cry when they don't get their way. That's precisely why I don't have children of my own.

If a child doesn't have the social skills to recognize that a stranger doesn't want to talk, then that child's parent should step in and correct their behavior.

It's not my job to raise the next generation. That's what parents are for, and I am not a parent by choice.

I am not a teacher or a daycare worker. If I wanted to talk to other people's children, I'd have chosen a different career.

Children can be a lot of fun and bring a lot of joy to some people, or so I hear. I get it. I'm just not one of those people.

There has to be a better way to socialize children than to allow them to run up to strangers and demand their attention.

I can appreciate the need for children to learn how to interact with others, but I don't appreciate being cornered by a child who doesn't understand the concept of personal space. It's a sad state of affairs when children learn they should interrupt adult conversations, that they should question adults who aren't interested in talking to them, and that they should expect adults to talk to them even when the adults don't want to.

I'm not anti-child. I'm anti-talking to children or interacting with them in any way, but is that really the type of person you want your child to approach in a grocery store?

I once had a toddler mistake me for his mother and wrap his arms around my leg while I stood in line at the bakery. It took far too long for his mother to come to extricate her son from my limbs while I remained as stiff as a statue. I was shocked and uncomfortable.

His mother thought it was cute.

That's the problem with children. If their parents have no sense of boundaries and personal space, then how will they teach their offspring?

"Don't talk to strangers" used to be sound advice. I think we need it more than ever today.