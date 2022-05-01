I regret getting married at 19: I don't regret getting divorced at 24

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuJYL_0fPgwbzy00
Photo by khurana filmography/Pexels

When I got married at nineteen, I didn't realize what a bad idea it was. I didn't realize how young nineteen was.

When I was nineteen, I thought I was all grown up, and sure, being nineteen made me technically an adult. After all, people can join the military and go to war at nineteen, but then again, they can't buy beer. So what does that say about society's belief that a nineteen-year-old is old enough to get married?

At nineteen, I was not old enough to get married.

Choosing the wrong partner didn't help, but I was also incapable of keeping a household running smoothly. The concept of paying bills was foreign and confusing. Cooking, cleaning, and doing the laundry were tasks I rarely completed to anyone's satisfaction, especially my own.

From my wedding day until the day I filed for divorce, I felt overwhelmed. Being married felt like drowning on dry land.

I regret getting married at nineteen, but there's one thing I don't regret.

I don't regret getting divorced at twenty-four. The feeling of being single since my mid-twenties would have been less sweet if I hadn't suffered through nearly five years of marriage first.

I didn't appreciate being single until I got married. I spent the first half of my twenties in a relationship that didn't make me happy, and I ignored the warning signs for far too long because I was afraid to be single. But after getting divorced, it felt amazing to be free of the responsibilities of marriage and finally have time for myself again.

It took some hard years, but today I don't regret getting divorced at twenty-four. In fact, I feel grateful that the experience taught me so much about love and life. Before settling down with someone else someday, I hope to first discover who I am as an individual. And no matter what happens next, I know now that the best things are worth waiting for.

Getting divorced was a relief and a revelation. That's when I realized how much freedom I had. I didn't have to answer to anyone but myself. I could come and go as I pleased.

I got married too young, but getting divorced was the best decision I ever made. And for that, I am grateful.

Now that I am on my own, I have learned to be independent. I've become the best version of myself. And if I ever decide to get married again, it will only be when I know I am truly ready.

I was young and naïve when I walked down the aisle at nineteen years old, believing that this would be a decision that would last forever. But as it turned out, choosing the wrong partner was just one part of what went wrong in our marriage; other countless mistakes on both sides led to an unsustainable relationship and ultimately to our divorce just five years later.

As I reflect on my past, I realize that there are many things that I regret. Of all the mistakes I have made in life, getting married at nineteen is one of the biggest regrets of my life.

Getting divorced has helped me realize what really matters in life—and it's not being tied down to another person. It's being free to live my life the way I want to. And for that, I will always be grateful.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 133

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
86444 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My mother and my aunt tossed their favorite spring coats in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her younger sister both got married around the same time. They spent a lot of time together, especially during their first springtime as newlyweds. They got pregnant around the same time, too, and they both gave birth to baby girls in the same month.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman horrified after she accidentally takes her husband's medication

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents take their medication together every night. First, my mother hands my father his pills and a bottle of water. Then she takes her own. After they take their pills, they go to sleep. Just like clockwork.

Read full story
47 comments

Husband furious after wife sends him to buy lettuce without enough cash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend and coworker invited me to be the maid of honor at her wedding. Of course, I accepted.

Read full story
66 comments

Woman mistakenly returns lost lookalike dog to wrong family

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family had a gentle German shepherd named Snoopy. When my father brought Snoopy home as a puppy, he said I could name the dog anything I wanted. I immediately christened him Michael.

Read full story
4 comments

I've been struggling with my weight since I was 10

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whenever I hear the words "weight loss," my ears perk up. I want to hear exactly how the speaker dropped the extra pounds.

Read full story
3 comments

$300 in $20 bills went missing from my parents' secret stash: the money reappeared in different denominations

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the early 1960s, my parents were poor, but they subsisted on what they earned. Then, in the mid-1960s, they became financially stable enough to save money away for a rainy day.

Read full story
75 comments

I was horrified when my pen pal escaped from prison

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I got my first pen pal in elementary school as part of a school project. All the kids in the classroom received the name of a child from another elementary school, and we spent the class writing a letter about our families, pets, and hobbies for our teacher to send off to our new friends.

Read full story
32 comments

Man forced to eat huge amount of beans to avoid insulting his wife after she cooked dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a newlywed, my friend lived upstairs from her mother-in-law.

Read full story
194 comments

Opinion: I don't want to talk to your children

I am child-free by choice and not willing to entertain your children in public. I don't give them any sign that I am a friendly adult who is interested in having them cling to my leg or attempt to climb me like I'm a tree.

Read full story
408 comments

Man demands his pregnant wife carry kerosene up 3 flights of stairs while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was pregnant, nothing was off-limits.

Read full story
519 comments

She didn't know her husband was cheating until he died in the arms of another woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Fifty years ago, my parents knew a couple who lived next door. This couple came from the same village overseas where my mother lived as a little girl.

Read full story
18 comments
Cambridge, MA

Opinion: Synagogue's bathroom policy sign supports transgender people and inclusivity

A bathroom policy sign hanging inside a synagogue is making a splash online today thanks to its welcoming message of inclusivity. As Newsweek reported, "A sign posted in a synagogue's restrooms tells people exactly what to do if someone sees someone who doesn't seem to conform to the gender marker on the door—and a picture of it is going viral."

Read full story
124 comments

A man said he loved me on a first date, and then he took it back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It was awkward, and it was a lie. I can't remember where we went or what we did on our first date. What I remember is going back to his house afterward and standing in front of his bedroom window when he kissed me and told me he loved me.

Read full story
92 comments

My parents have been married for 60 years: he has not complimented her once

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents got married in 1962. In all this time, my father has never complimented my mother, and she is finally speaking out about what it feels like to go over half a century without a single compliment.

Read full story
210 comments

My boyfriend asked me to buy him a gun

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I dated a nice boy throughout my senior year of high school. With prom and graduation growing closer, I made the mistake of leaving him for a man I met at the bus stop.

Read full story
226 comments

My aunt accused my mother of being an 'affair baby'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was younger, her older sister told her she was the product of an affair between my grandmother and my grandfather's wealthy boss.

Read full story
24 comments

Store sells customer a display model television after he says he doesn't want it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the early 1960s, my parents decided to buy their first color television set.

Read full story
75 comments

I ditched my high school sweetheart out of jealousy that I wasn't his first girlfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. He was my high school sweetheart. He said he wanted to marry me. And I threw it all away when I found out I wasn't his first girlfriend.

Read full story
53 comments

My parents learned I was marrying a drug addict at my wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was so embarrassed when my groom's mother told my parents about his drug addiction moments before we said, "I do."

Read full story
121 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy