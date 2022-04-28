Store sells customer a display model television after he says he doesn't want it

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWeSV_0fNGsGmv00
Photo by Edwin Ariel Valladares/Pexels

In the early 1960s, my parents decided to buy their first color television set.

My mother said it was a beautiful floor console television with two carved wooden doors in the front that closed to conceal the screen. When the doors were shut, the television set more closely resembled a decorative wooden chest or fancy piece of furniture than a computer monitor.

Back in those days, not every television show aired in color. Even if you owned a color television set, the vast majority of shows aired in black and white. Nonetheless, when my parents saw this magnificent piece of furniture with a television hidden inside, they were smitten.

My parents approached the appliance salesperson about the television they saw on the showroom floor.

"I don't want the floor model," my father told the salesperson. "Make sure I get one that's brand new."

The salesperson used a nearby phone to call the people who worked in the warehouse. He explained exactly what my parents wanted, and he asked if they had one in stock.

According to my mother, my father could tell by the look on the salesperson's face that the person on the other end of the telephone had just given him unfavorable news. My father had a gut feeling that there wasn't a brand new television in stock and they were about to sell him the display model that he had explicitly said he did not want.

The salesperson told my parents they had a new television in the warehouse and they could deliver it the following day. My parents agreed even though my father had an uneasy feeling about the whole transaction.

When the salesman went into the office to collect the paperwork, my father pulled his jackknife out of his pocket and surreptitiously gouged the wood panel on the back of the television console.

The television was dusty and covered with fingerprints, which could be cleaned off if they tried to deliver it against my father's instructions, but there would be no hiding the hole my father had made with his little blade.

The salesperson returned to where my parents waited. He was beaming. "You're so lucky," he said. "We have exactly one brand new television left in the back, and I put your name on it just to make sure another customer doesn't buy it."

My father paid for the television in cash, and the salesperson shook his hand and then handed my mother the receipt.

"I don't want the floor sample," my father told him sternly before he left. "Just make sure you don't give me the floor sample. If you don't have a brand new television then don't deliver the floor sample."

"You won't get the floor sample," the man replied. "I just told you. There's a brand new television set in the back room with your name on it."

"As long as it's not that one," my father said. He pointed to the display on the showroom floor.

"It's not," the man snapped. He patted my father on the back. "It's not," he repeated more gently.

With the sale complete, my parents left the store. On the drive home, my father told my mother he was positive they were getting the floor model. "That's why I gouged it with my pocketknife," he said.

My mother nodded. She was accustomed to my father's shenanigans. His admission didn't surprise her at all.

Nor was she surprised on the day of the delivery when the deliveryman unwrapped a dusty television covered in fingerprints with a small hole gouged in the back.

My mother didn't notice the hole at first. She was afraid to look for it. Instead, she kept herself busy in the other room until my father got home from work. That way, he could look at the television first.

When my father got home, he made a beeline for the television and inspected it. Sure enough, there was the mark he had made himself one day earlier. He was right all along.

My father called the store and explained in the most colorful language possible that they had delivered the display model television set after promising to send him a new one. The salesperson blamed the delivery people for taking the "wrong" television.

"They must have taken it by mistake," he told my father.

My father didn't believe him.

Although the salesperson offered my father a discount to keep the lightly damaged television, my father declined.

The deliverymen picked up the television the very next day, leaving behind the shiny new set that had been promised and paid for. Finally.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 63

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
84062 followers

More from Tracey Folly

She didn't know her husband was cheating until he died in the arms of another woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Fifty years ago, my parents knew a couple who lived next door. This couple came from the same village overseas where my mother lived as a little girl.

Read full story
11 comments

I regret getting married at 19: I don't regret getting divorced at 24

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When I got married at nineteen, I didn't realize what a bad idea it was. I didn't realize how young nineteen was.

Read full story
58 comments
Cambridge, MA

Opinion: Synagogue's bathroom policy sign supports transgender people and inclusivity

A bathroom policy sign hanging inside a synagogue is making a splash online today thanks to its welcoming message of inclusivity. As Newsweek reported, "A sign posted in a synagogue's restrooms tells people exactly what to do if someone sees someone who doesn't seem to conform to the gender marker on the door—and a picture of it is going viral."

Read full story
86 comments

A man said he loved me on a first date, and then he took it back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It was awkward, and it was a lie. I can't remember where we went or what we did on our first date. What I remember is going back to his house afterward and standing in front of his bedroom window when he kissed me and told me he loved me.

Read full story
68 comments

My parents have been married for 60 years: he has not complimented her once

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents got married in 1962. In all this time, my father has never complimented my mother, and she is finally speaking out about what it feels like to go over half a century without a single compliment.

Read full story
110 comments

My boyfriend asked me to buy him a gun

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I dated a nice boy throughout my senior year of high school. With prom and graduation growing closer, I made the mistake of leaving him for a man I met at the bus stop.

Read full story
207 comments

My aunt accused my mother of being an 'affair baby'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was younger, her older sister told her she was the product of an affair between my grandmother and my grandfather's wealthy boss.

Read full story
21 comments

I ditched my high school sweetheart out of jealousy that I wasn't his first girlfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. He was my high school sweetheart. He said he wanted to marry me. And I threw it all away when I found out I wasn't his first girlfriend.

Read full story
53 comments

My parents learned I was marrying a drug addict at my wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was so embarrassed when my groom's mother told my parents about his drug addiction moments before we said, "I do."

Read full story
123 comments

The bride didn't introduce the groom to her parents until the wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently learned that my aunt didn't introduce her fiancé to my grandparents until the day of her wedding shower. According to my mother, my aunt proudly wore her diamond ring throughout her engagement, and her wedding plans weren't a surprise to my grandparents. In fact, my grandparents paid for all the wedding preparations.

Read full story
28 comments

When my neighbor's fridge got stuck on the stairs, my father brought it in through her 3rd floor window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family lived in a tight-knit neighborhood during my childhood. When one person bought a new appliance, all the neighbors knew about it.

Read full story
39 comments

My mother opened a store credit account at age 11

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was eleven years old, my grandfather and his coworkers at the local steel mill went on strike.

Read full story
12 comments

I was suspicious when my boyfriend wouldn't tell me his coworker's real name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There's nothing wrong with having a friendship with a coworker, but there's something wrong with lying about it.

Read full story
5 comments

My boyfriend got a tattoo to hide his bald spot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend's hairline had receded by the time he turned twenty-six. He got hair plugs. His hair restoration procedure was successful, but there was one problem. Having his hairline restored in the front did nothing to stop him from going bald in the center.

Read full story
15 comments

My mother was horrified when a hospital failed to remove gauze from her surgical site following a procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My mother underwent surgery earlier this year. The surgery was successful, and she has fully recovered. However, the day of the surgery didn't run quite as smoothly as her recovery.

Read full story
94 comments

Woman horrified to learn she's the victim of a fake lottery ticket prank

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My former boss was left horrified after she realized she had been the victim of a thoughtless prank involving a fake lottery ticket.

Read full story
21 comments

His wife didn’t suspect he was cheating until he ordered a pizza for his affair partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What happens when the pizza delivery driver who brings food to your hotel room is the son of your wife's best friend?

Read full story
8 comments

My boyfriend got fired for sleeping on the job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was about time he got caught. I dated a man who had a penchant for napping on the job.

Read full story
240 comments

Star Spangled Banner documentary sparks some kids to misbehave rather than watch it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in the fourth grade, her school held "documentary Fridays." As the name implies, the students watched a documentary every Friday—but only if they behaved.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy