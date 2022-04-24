Woman horrified to learn she's the victim of a fake lottery ticket prank

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My former boss was left horrified after she realized she had been the victim of a thoughtless prank involving a fake lottery ticket.

Here's why those fake lottery ticket pranks aren't always funny.

I worked for a customer service call center. It was a stressful job. We all hated it.

My manager was extra stressed because her husband was unemployed and made no effort to find a job. He didn't collect unemployment; he simply relied upon his wife to earn enough money to support their entire family of four.

I could see her mood deteriorate by the day. She told me that her bills were piling up, and she was living paycheck to paycheck.

If her husband didn't get off the couch and put down the videogame controller soon, she didn't know what she would do.

Then one of her fellow managers gave her a lottery ticket.

The other manager bought a package of fake lottery tickets and passed them out to her coworkers. Each of those tickets revealed a $10,000 prize when scratched. None of the prizes was real.

The group of managers scratched their "winning" lottery tickets separately, each at his or her own desk in different corners of the office. If they had all scratched their tickets together at the same time, they probably would have figured it out sooner.

The other managers thought the lottery tickets were too good to be true, prompting them to take a closer look at the reverse side of the ticket, which revealed it was a prank.

My manager sat at her desk staring at the front of the ticket for a good long time before bursting into tears. She sobbed audibly.

Several of my coworkers and I, unaware of the fake lottery ticket prank, ran to her desk to see why our manager was sobbing uncontrollably.

She showed us the ticket. "I won $10,000. It's like a miracle," she said. "I really needed this," she continued. "This ticket is going to save my family."

People congratulated her. Someone handed her a box of tissues.

She continued crying and carrying on about the lottery ticket, calling it "perfect timing," which it would have been if only it were real.

After a few minutes, the manager who had given her the fake lottery ticket caught wind of what was happening and scurried over for damage control.

I'll never forget the look of horror and despair on my manager's face when she found out she hadn't actually won $10,000 during her time of need. She looked devastated.

Her face was bright red for the rest of the day.

My manager was a nice woman. She kept repeating, "It's okay. It's okay," as the other manager apologized to her. "It's okay. It's all right." Maybe she was trying to convince herself.

This is a warning to be careful of fake lottery tickets. If you receive a lottery ticket as a gift, it's important to inspect it closely before getting your hopes up. In this case, my boss was devastated by the prank. So be vigilant and don't let yourself fall for this disappointing trick, and don't give anyone else a fake lottery ticket either. They aren't funny.