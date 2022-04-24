My boyfriend got fired for sleeping on the job

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044gUQ_0fIj1jY800
Photo by Joeyy B

It was about time he got caught.

I dated a man who had a penchant for napping on the job.

He would regale me with stories about all the ways he found to sleep while on the clock throughout his working career.

For example, when he worked as a security guard, he would lie on the floor with his body pressed against the wall and door. If his boss stopped by his post, unlocked the door, and tried to open it, my boyfriend would wake up and pretend to be retrieving some item he dropped on the floor. He'd sleep with an object in his hand for such an occasion.

At another security job, he learned that he could sneak offsite for lunch without anyone noticing, so he expanded his time off the job to include going home for lunch, swimming in his parents' swimming pool, and taking long leisurely naps before driving back to work in his uniform just in time to punch out on the timeclock.

When he worked at an outlet store that sold, among other things, discontinued mattresses, my boyfriend built himself a mattress fort in the corner behind the oriental rugs display and hid there for the vast majority of the workday.

My boyfriend and I met at yet another of his jobs where he made napping a priority.

We both worked at a sporting goods warehouse with tall metal shelves like those you'd see at a food warehouse. There were rolling ladders throughout the store, and employees used these ladders all day long to access merchandise on the highest shelves.

Even before he became my boyfriend, I took notice of him. I thought he was cute. So I'd look for him throughout the day, hoping to share a quick conversation with him before getting back to work.

That's when I noticed something strange. I'd see him in the morning when we would both clock in for the start of our shifts. I'd keep an eye open for him all day long, hoping to catch a glimpse of him, but I never would. At the end of the day, he'd be right there clocking out as if he'd been at work all along.

Where did he go?

I knew he worked in the department adjacent to mine. So I should have seen him throughout the day, stocking merchandise or helping customers, but I never did.

It should come as no surprise that he was sleeping all day instead of working. He'd made himself a nook out of gym mats on the highest shelf in the back corner of the store. The gym mats provided not only a serviceable mattress but also four walls that blocked him from view at any angle.

Rather than use a ladder to access his perch, he climbed the struts of the shelving unit, leaving no ladder nearby to hint at his presence.

Guess how long he got away with it? He slept on the job for a full year before management finally caught him and fired him. In the time we dated, he napped at every job he had. He also got fired from every job he had, but this was the only time he got fired for sleeping on the job.

All the other times, he got away with it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Work# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 213

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
83089 followers

More from Tracey Folly

I ditched my high school sweetheart out of jealousy that I wasn't his first girlfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. He was my high school sweetheart. He said he wanted to marry me. And I threw it all away when I found out I wasn't his first girlfriend.

Read full story
1 comments

My parents learned I was marrying a drug addict at my wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was so embarrassed when my groom's mother told my parents about his drug addiction moments before we said, "I do."

Read full story
10 comments

The bride didn't introduce the groom to her parents until the wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently learned that my aunt didn't introduce her fiancé to my grandparents until the day of her wedding shower. According to my mother, my aunt proudly wore her diamond ring throughout her engagement, and her wedding plans weren't a surprise to my grandparents. In fact, my grandparents paid for all the wedding preparations.

Read full story
9 comments

When my neighbor's fridge got stuck on the stairs, my father brought it in through her 3rd floor window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family lived in a tight-knit neighborhood during my childhood. When one person bought a new appliance, all the neighbors knew about it.

Read full story
29 comments

My mother opened a store credit account at age 11

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was eleven years old, my grandfather and his coworkers at the local steel mill went on strike.

Read full story
8 comments

I was suspicious when my boyfriend wouldn't tell me his coworker's real name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There's nothing wrong with having a friendship with a coworker, but there's something wrong with lying about it.

Read full story
5 comments

My boyfriend got a tattoo to hide his bald spot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend's hairline had receded by the time he turned twenty-six. He got hair plugs. His hair restoration procedure was successful, but there was one problem. Having his hairline restored in the front did nothing to stop him from going bald in the center.

Read full story
10 comments

My mother was horrified when a hospital failed to remove gauze from her surgical site following a procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My mother underwent surgery earlier this year. The surgery was successful, and she has fully recovered. However, the day of the surgery didn't run quite as smoothly as her recovery.

Read full story
82 comments

Woman horrified to learn she's the victim of a fake lottery ticket prank

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My former boss was left horrified after she realized she had been the victim of a thoughtless prank involving a fake lottery ticket.

Read full story
17 comments

His wife didn’t suspect he was cheating until he ordered a pizza for his affair partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What happens when the pizza delivery driver who brings food to your hotel room is the son of your wife's best friend?

Read full story
8 comments

Star Spangled Banner documentary sparks some kids to misbehave rather than watch it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in the fourth grade, her school held "documentary Fridays." As the name implies, the students watched a documentary every Friday—but only if they behaved.

Read full story
32 comments

We ordered over $115 in takeout food and ditched it in the dumpster

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trying out a restaurant for the first time can be a delight. Not this time. Ordering food from a new restaurant can be a delightful experience, or it can be a dreadful experience. Let's talk about why my family tried a new ethnic restaurant that opened in a neighboring town recently and why it turned out to be a dreadful experience.

Read full story
194 comments

Keeping my last name after I got married made things much easier after my divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Keeping the name my parents had given me at birth was my own small personal act of rebellion.

Read full story
200 comments

That time my mother found bullets in the pot roast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's a good thing she didn't defrost the meat in the microwave. When I was still in elementary school, my parents often had relatives over for Sunday dinner. As a shy child, I never enjoyed it when my parents invited relatives over, except for one thing: my mother's pot roast.

Read full story
14 comments

I set my best friend's hair on fire at a candlelight vigil in church

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whose idea was it to let children carry open flames in a closed environment?

Read full story
14 comments

I dated a man for over 7 years before introducing him to my parents, and then we broke up

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was well-dressed and handsome, with an expensive smile. He asked me on a date, and that was a problem because I was already dating someone else.

Read full story
143 comments

The last time I ventured out in public without a mask, someone spat in my face

Thanks, but no thanks. If I'm in public, I'll be wearing a mask. In early 2020, when many people adopted a face mask as part of their everyday attire, I wore both a face mask and a plastic face shield.

Read full story
234 comments
Providence, RI

The store that time forgot: Pinkerson's of Providence, Rhode Island

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was growing up, she and her two sisters loved to visit a Downtown Providence, Rhode Island store called Pinkerson's. Sadly, Pinkerson's no longer exists, but it sounds like it was fun.

Read full story
1 comments

A man told my friend to go home to Mexico, but my friend is Native American

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How do you tell someone to go home when they're already there?

Read full story
559 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy