I set my best friend's hair on fire at a candlelight vigil in church

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFZHc_0fFnhB8K00
Photo by Ron Lach

Whose idea was it to let children carry open flames in a closed environment?

My childhood best friend and I grew up Catholic. In my experience, a typical Catholic experience entails plenty of incense and candles. In other words: fire hazards.

I always loved attending candlelight vigils and prayer meetings because they were opportunities to spend time with my best friend. On select early summer evenings, we got to march around with lit candles grasped in our little hands while the adults prayed and sang in their pews.

Marching around with candles was a lot more exciting to two ten-year-old girls than praying and singing. No one let us play with fire at home.

My favorite thing about the candles was this. The adults handed us each a long slim taper stuck through the bottom of a small paper plate or Dixie cup, depending on what was available, and if I turned and tipped my candle just right, I could start a small fire in the palm of my hand. I always blew out the flames before they got out of hand. And if my candle went out, I could just relight it using my best friend's flaming wick.

I always knew we were having a prayer meeting or candlelit vigil later in the week because the priest would announce these special events during Sunday Mass. He would stand at the pulpit and tell us which cause or saint we'd be honoring at the next meeting.

The pews were always packed during these occasions. The turnout was huge, and I think that's why they allowed the children to march around the church with candles. There wasn't enough room for everyone in the pews.

Plus, it gave the younger members of the parish something to do we wouldn't get bored. It worked. We weren't bored at all.

While parading up and down the dim church aisles with our lit candles one night, my best friend led the way, and I followed. As it turned out, I followed a little too closely.

When the line of children ahead of us came to an abrupt stop, I kept walking... right into my best friend's back.

My candle flame licked up the center of her long curly hair, and a nice plume of orange light illuminated the space between us. It burned quickly, making a crackling sound that was rather satisfying to a junior pyromaniac like me.

A woman in the nearest pew leaped to her feet and swatted my friend's head until the flames died down. Thankfully, no one was injured. My friend's hair remained mostly intact although it did smell like burnt keratin for days, even after she washed it, which was rather unpleasant.

Unfortunately, there was a moment of confusion when my friend didn't know her hair was on fire but she did know a fully grown adult woman was smacking the back of her head for some reason she was unaware of. Obviously, once she understood what had happened, she agreed the woman had only done what needed to be done. Not that anyone asked her. No one ever asked the children anything. They just handed us lighted candles and made us march around the century-old church.

The incident went largely unnoticed, and no changes were made to the candlelight vigils and prayer meetings for the remainder of our childhoods. We continued our Catholic traditions for years before falling out of the church for reasons unrelated to fire safety or the lack thereof.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Religion# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Relationships

Comments / 14

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
82230 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn she's the victim of a fake lottery ticket prank

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My former boss was left horrified after she realized she had been the victim of a thoughtless prank involving a fake lottery ticket.

Read full story
5 comments

His wife didn’t suspect he was cheating until he ordered a pizza for his affair partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What happens when the pizza delivery driver who brings food to your hotel room is the son of your wife's best friend?

Read full story
8 comments

My boyfriend got fired for sleeping on the job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was about time he got caught. I dated a man who had a penchant for napping on the job.

Read full story
117 comments

Star Spangled Banner documentary sparks some kids to misbehave rather than watch it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in the fourth grade, her school held "documentary Fridays." As the name implies, the students watched a documentary every Friday—but only if they behaved.

Read full story
27 comments

We ordered over $115 in takeout food and ditched it in the dumpster

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trying out a restaurant for the first time can be a delight. Not this time. Ordering food from a new restaurant can be a delightful experience, or it can be a dreadful experience. Let's talk about why my family tried a new ethnic restaurant that opened in a neighboring town recently and why it turned out to be a dreadful experience.

Read full story
172 comments

Keeping my last name after I got married made things much easier after my divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Keeping the name my parents had given me at birth was my own small personal act of rebellion.

Read full story
149 comments

That time my mother found bullets in the pot roast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's a good thing she didn't defrost the meat in the microwave. When I was still in elementary school, my parents often had relatives over for Sunday dinner. As a shy child, I never enjoyed it when my parents invited relatives over, except for one thing: my mother's pot roast.

Read full story
14 comments

I dated a man for over 7 years before introducing him to my parents, and then we broke up

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was well-dressed and handsome, with an expensive smile. He asked me on a date, and that was a problem because I was already dating someone else.

Read full story
143 comments

The last time I ventured out in public without a mask, someone spat in my face

Thanks, but no thanks. If I'm in public, I'll be wearing a mask. In early 2020, when many people adopted a face mask as part of their everyday attire, I wore both a face mask and a plastic face shield.

Read full story
234 comments
Providence, RI

The store that time forgot: Pinkerson's of Providence, Rhode Island

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was growing up, she and her two sisters loved to visit a Downtown Providence, Rhode Island store called Pinkerson's. Sadly, Pinkerson's no longer exists, but it sounds like it was fun.

Read full story
1 comments

A man told my friend to go home to Mexico, but my friend is Native American

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How do you tell someone to go home when they're already there?

Read full story
533 comments

I started a petition to ban the Pledge of Allegiance at school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I attended a private religious high school. When I was a freshman, the school gave students exactly three minutes to walk from one class to another. Frequently, back-to-back classes took place in non-adjacent buildings and required a jog across the parking lot, a walk through the underground tunnel beneath an eighteenth-century convent, several flights of stairs, or a combination of all three.

Read full story
3521 comments

Opinion: 50-year-old grandmother should refuse to babysit grandson on weekends

One exhausted fifty-year-old grandma doesn't want to babysit her daughter's three-month-old baby on weekends while her daughter works. Does that make her selfish? That's what she wants to know.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman loses 100 pounds after cruel coworkers fat-shame her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked in a jewelry shop with a group of coworkers, some of whom were family members and others who were strangers. As often happens when working closely with others, it didn't take long for those strangers to become some of my mother's closest friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Local strongman leaves his wife for the neighbor woman after impressing her with his feats of strength

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A man who lived in my old hometown had a reputation as the local ladies' man, strongman, and one-man furniture-moving company. He was very popular.

Read full story
180 comments

Opinion: I’m sorry I didn’t tell a transgender woman that she's beautiful when I had the chance

To the transgender woman in my gym locker room: I’m sorry I didn’t tell you that you’re beautiful, but you are. I saw a transgender woman in my gym locker room recently. There were so many things I wanted to say to her, all of them positive, but I couldn’t say anything because I didn’t know how it would be received.

Read full story
968 comments

Opinion: if you're 30 minutes late for work, you shouldn't show up with coffee and a bagel

Here's the problem with strolling into the office with your favorite cup o' joe unless you're on time. If you're thirty minutes late for work, don't show up with a steaming cup of coffee from your local café. You should be on time and empty-handed instead.

Read full story
478 comments

Opinion: I support transgender women using public restrooms marked 'ladies'

To the transgender women who use the ladies’ bathroom: women — all women — should feel safe and supported without being made to feel threatened or uncomfortable, including you.

Read full story
1364 comments

Man marries high school sweetheart the same day he caught her cheating with her boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Their wedding day was a disaster. My cousin married his high school sweetheart. It was supposed to be a special day filled with joy and love, but it was filled with heartbreak instead.

Read full story
425 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy