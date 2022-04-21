I set my best friend's hair on fire at a candlelight vigil in church

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Whose idea was it to let children carry open flames in a closed environment?

My childhood best friend and I grew up Catholic. In my experience, a typical Catholic experience entails plenty of incense and candles. In other words: fire hazards.

I always loved attending candlelight vigils and prayer meetings because they were opportunities to spend time with my best friend. On select early summer evenings, we got to march around with lit candles grasped in our little hands while the adults prayed and sang in their pews.

Marching around with candles was a lot more exciting to two ten-year-old girls than praying and singing. No one let us play with fire at home.

My favorite thing about the candles was this. The adults handed us each a long slim taper stuck through the bottom of a small paper plate or Dixie cup, depending on what was available, and if I turned and tipped my candle just right, I could start a small fire in the palm of my hand. I always blew out the flames before they got out of hand. And if my candle went out, I could just relight it using my best friend's flaming wick.

I always knew we were having a prayer meeting or candlelit vigil later in the week because the priest would announce these special events during Sunday Mass. He would stand at the pulpit and tell us which cause or saint we'd be honoring at the next meeting.

The pews were always packed during these occasions. The turnout was huge, and I think that's why they allowed the children to march around the church with candles. There wasn't enough room for everyone in the pews.

Plus, it gave the younger members of the parish something to do we wouldn't get bored. It worked. We weren't bored at all.

While parading up and down the dim church aisles with our lit candles one night, my best friend led the way, and I followed. As it turned out, I followed a little too closely.

When the line of children ahead of us came to an abrupt stop, I kept walking... right into my best friend's back.

My candle flame licked up the center of her long curly hair, and a nice plume of orange light illuminated the space between us. It burned quickly, making a crackling sound that was rather satisfying to a junior pyromaniac like me.

A woman in the nearest pew leaped to her feet and swatted my friend's head until the flames died down. Thankfully, no one was injured. My friend's hair remained mostly intact although it did smell like burnt keratin for days, even after she washed it, which was rather unpleasant.

Unfortunately, there was a moment of confusion when my friend didn't know her hair was on fire but she did know a fully grown adult woman was smacking the back of her head for some reason she was unaware of. Obviously, once she understood what had happened, she agreed the woman had only done what needed to be done. Not that anyone asked her. No one ever asked the children anything. They just handed us lighted candles and made us march around the century-old church.

The incident went largely unnoticed, and no changes were made to the candlelight vigils and prayer meetings for the remainder of our childhoods. We continued our Catholic traditions for years before falling out of the church for reasons unrelated to fire safety or the lack thereof.