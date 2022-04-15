Pregnant woman furious when mother-in-law announces her pregnancy news on Facebook after being told to keep it secret

Tracey Folly

What do you get when you add one meddling mother-in-law, one secret pregnancy, and Facebook?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKE94_0fAk7evM00
Photo by Amina Filkins

Two women found themselves at odds after one of them became pregnant and the other was told to keep it a secret.

A married twenty-three-year-old woman and her husband recently learned they were expecting a child. The pregnant woman instructed her husband not to tell anyone about the pregnancy for a very good reason: the couple was undecided about whether to carry the pregnancy through to its completion.

Unfortunately, her husband didn't comply with her wishes to keep the early pregnancy secret. He told his mother and swore her to secrecy, but his mother had other ideas.

The woman begged her pregnant daughter-in-law to allow her to spill the beans, but the pregnant woman refused.

In order to convince her mother-in-law not to announce her pregnancy before she and her husband had made a final decision about the situation, she told her mother-in-law a little white lie.

Instead of admitting she wanted to withhold the pregnancy news until she and her husband decided whether or not to keep the baby, the pregnant daughter-in-law said she and her husband wanted to make the pregnancy announcement themselves.

Apparently, that gave the meddling mother-in-law an idea. She hacked into her son's Facebook account and announced the couple's pregnancy news without the knowledge or permission of her son and his wife.

Her reasoning was that if her son and daughter-in-law wanted to make the announcement themselves, she would simply facilitate the announcement by making it from her son's Facebook account. That way, it would appear to be coming from the couple themselves--or at least half the couple.

The pregnant woman was understandably furious, which caused her to lose her temper and yell at her mother-in-law, making the older woman cry. As the expectant mother explained to the popular Reddit subreddit known by the acronym AITA:

[...] just a day ago I found out she logged into my husband's facebook [sic] account and dropped the bomb (made the announcement and yes she pretended to be my husband!) behind our back. I was floored I called her and she said she figured if she made the announcement using one of our social media accounts then we won't mind and it'd still look like we made the announcement. But like I stated earlier, we're still trying to make a decision. I lost my temper and yelled at her which made her cry. I said she overstepped and messed up completely then hung up.

The pregnant woman's husband took his mom's side and demanded his wife apologize to her, which is unfortunate since his mother's actions created a domino effect, as his wife further explained via AITA:

My husband came into the room yelling about my poor treatment and abuse towards his mom. I told him his mom violated our privacy and put us in more pressure to finally make a decision for the baby since the family are now calling to say "congratulations", He said that it was his fb so none of my privacy was "violated"and that I shouldn't have yelled and hurt her feelings and made her cry no matter what, period. he demanded I apologize and we'll talk about the pregnancy later but I didn't give an answer and refused when he tried to force me to go to her house and "grovel" with apologies.

Who really deserves an apology in this situation? Is it the pregnant woman who found her privacy violated when her mother-in-law prematurely announced her pregnancy? Or is it the meddling mother-in-law who impersonated her own son in order to spread the news?

Comments are open. Please add yours below.

