Healthy woman horrified when nurse mistakes her for sick patient

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

If my mother was the patient, why was everyone worried about my grandmother?

My mother had recurring earaches when she was a teenager. During one particularly painful ear infection, she asked my grandmother to take her to see a doctor. My grandmother obliged, and the two of them walked into the emergency room and sat in the waiting room.

They were sitting quietly in the waiting room, waiting for a nurse to call my mother into the examining room, when my grandmother fell asleep. According to my mother, my grandmother could happily sleep on a picket fence if given the opportunity.

Before long, my grandmother had slumped sideways in her chair and started to snore.

According to my mother, the other patients in the waiting room made sympathetic looks at my grandmother. "She must be very sick," one woman said to her companion. "She looks awful."

My mother felt surprised when she realized the woman was talking about my grandmother, who wasn't sick at all.

A nurse emerged from the back room and called one of the other patients by name. "The doctor will see you now," she said.

The man shook his head. "No," he said. "Please take that poor woman first. She looks like she needs to see the doctor more than I do; she's been sleeping since she got here."

Before my mother could intervene, the nurse was leaning over my grandmother and gently clutching her arm. "Ma'am, ma'am, it's time to see the doctor," the nurse said. "Can you walk on your own? Or do you need me to get a wheelchair for you?

My grandmother woke up to the sight of a nurse huddled over her. She felt horrified when she understood what the nurse was trying to say.

"I'm not the patient," she said. "My daughter is the patient. She's here for an ear infection." She looked up at my mother. "Say something," she said.

My mother giggled nervously and nodded her head. Then she waited her turn to be seen by the doctor, allowing the man who had arrived before her to go first now that they had cleared up the misunderstanding.

According to my mother, my grandmother never forgot the day she was mistaken for a sick patient in the hospital emergency room. "Did I really look that bad?" she'd ask my mother whenever the topic came up at family gatherings.

"Of course not, Mom," my mother would reply.

But my grandmother would never believe her. "I must have looked awful if that nurse thought I needed to see the doctor," she'd say. "I must have looked like I was about to die."

"You were just taking a little nap."

"I was not taking a nap," my grandmother would insist. "I was just resting my eyes."

From that day forward, she took a nap before going to the doctor's office, just in case.