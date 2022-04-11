Overprotective parents toss daughter's provocative clothes in the trash

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G76XV_0f5baDf400
Photo by Pixabay

"Can I borrow a pair of your underwear?" she asked.

My childhood best friend and I grew up together and went from wearing school uniforms to miniskirts and crop tops together.

As newly minted young adults, we delighted in donning high heels and short hemlines at the club or tiny monokinis at the beach. We wanted to explore our newfound adulthood and express ourselves through fashion.

We wore tight jeans and low-buttoned shirts, short shorts, tank tops, and ankle bracelets: anything that made us feel pretty.

While my mother liked my new wardrobe and encouraged me to wear what made me feel good, my best friend's parents frowned upon every article of clothing she bought herself without her mother's supervision.

I first noticed something was amiss when she showed up at my house wearing a voluminous two-piece skirt and blouse that would easily have fit both of us at the same time. She looked like she had just escaped from a cult.

Her hemline brushed the sidewalk, and her sleeves covered her arms to her fingertips.

"What are you wearing?" I asked.

"My mother made it for me." She scowled.

The last time I'd seen her, she was wearing a white skirt with a black lace overlay that ended six inches above the knees. This new outfit was akin to dressing in Hefty trash bags.

"My parents threw away all my clothes," she said, "and my mother made me new ones."

Later that week, she called me. She sounded exasperated. "Can I borrow a pair of underwear?" she asked.

"Sure."

I met her in a Burger King parking lot and handed over a pair of black bikini bottom underwear with red trim. They were nothing special, just a normal pair of underpants a young woman would wear under jeans or a skirt.

She showed me a massive pair of white cotton bloomers two sizes too big for her. "My mother wants me to wear these," she said, "but they nearly reach my knees. If I pull the waistband up, it reaches my armpits."

My friend took the black panties I offered her and threw the offending giant white cotton bloomers in the parking lot trash barrel.

"They're making me wear knee socks," she lamented before peeling off her socks and tossing them into the trash atop her discarded undergarments.

Her parents disposed of her high-heeled shoes, leaving her with a single pair of leather loafers she'd worn all four years of high school. They tossed anything with lace or fishnet, but let her keep anything with long hemlines or copious amounts of ruffles.

Even her boots and blazers failed to pass her parents' judgment. They relegated her to the abovementioned loafers and old cardigan sweaters that were hand-me-downs from her mother.

When she moved out of her parents' house in the dead of night at the age of eighteen, she took only the clothes on her back. There was nothing else she wanted except freedom.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle

Comments / 9

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
75749 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Dentist tries to convince woman to have her teeth pulled and get full set of dentures at 27: 'It's for your own good'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a young married mother-of-one when a dentist decided he wanted to remove all her teeth for her own good. Fortunately, she didn't listen.

Read full story
214 comments

A shopkeeper shamed me for having acne when I hit puberty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never forgotten it; I've never gotten over it. It's funny how a single moment can shake your confidence forever.

Read full story
8 comments

Breastfeeding mothers used Walmart fitting rooms for privacy and safety

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For years, local Walmart employees have been letting customers breastfeed in the locked fitting rooms at the store.

Read full story

Internet backs up a pregnant woman who asked if she should tell a coworker he fathered her unborn child

Anonymous woman wants to know if she would be unreasonable for telling a short-term romantic partner he fathered her unborn child during their one-night rendezvous. A woman has turned to the Internet for advice after a single encounter with a coworker left her pregnant with his child. She revealed that she already has two children with her ex-husband. The man in question also has two children and is currently in a relationship with another woman, as quoted in the Daily Mail:

Read full story
294 comments

Man leaves wife for coworker shortly after she gives birth to their child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. She signed her message in my high school yearbook, "Your little friend," but we were never friends.

Read full story

Bridezilla refuses to allow her bridesmaid to wear dreadlocks extensions at wedding

Two sisters, one a bride and the other a bridesmaid, battle over dreadlocks ahead of the big day. It's a tale almost as old as time. A future bride has given her sister an ultimatum if she wants to serve as a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding.

Read full story
74 comments

Little girl fakes a toothache to get out of school and learns a valuable lesson about lying

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you are a certain age, and you went to public school, then you may remember having an on-site dentist on the premises. When I was in public elementary school, I saw the old dentist's chair in an empty room behind the nurse's office, and I found the sight harrowing and strange.

Read full story
48 comments

My date was horrified when I broke a toilet, had a panic attack, and then fell asleep on a first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My date and I agreed to meet at a local Chinese food restaurant. After we ordered, I learned he didn't actually eat Chinese food. I tried to make the best of it. My food was great, and I enjoyed it.

Read full story
104 comments

My mother was horrified when her sister-in-law's husband asked her to run away with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Trapped in an awful marriage himself, my uncle thought he had found the perfect solution.

Read full story
148 comments

I refused to dump my boyfriend for 8 years because he had my passwords

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My worst boyfriend and I dated for eight long years. I would have ended my last relationship a lot sooner if it weren't for one problem. He had all my passwords.

Read full story
125 comments

My grandmother's needle and thread obsession ruined my mother's Easter Sunday as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a child, my grandmother was a fanatic about reinforcing the seams and buttons on her children's brand new clothes. One Easter, her fanaticism cost my mother the opportunity to wear her pretty new Easter outfit on Easter Sunday.

Read full story
67 comments

My aunt had to sing to the music store owner whenever she wanted to buy a vinyl record

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I can't help but wonder if he just enjoyed hearing her sing.

Read full story
28 comments

Walmart employee fired after 2-hour nap in the break room

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. He must have been exhausted. My mother is a retired Walmart employee.

Read full story
358 comments

Mom demands son bring her Dunkin' coffee while on the clock and gets him fired from Walmart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. During my mother's decade-long stint as a Walmart employee, she saw many coworkers lose their jobs. Reasons ranged from stealing and sleeping on the job to leaving work to get a cup of coffee on the clock.

Read full story
305 comments

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.

Read full story
66 comments

Man throws phone out second-story window after wife refuses to speak English

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by family members, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Although my parents have been married for sixty years, it is not my father's first marriage. His first marriage began and ended less than one year before he married my mother.

Read full story
156 comments

Walmart employees horrified when customer returns used underwear for years and gets away with it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were yellow and stained, according to my mother.

Read full story
22 comments

Furniture deliveryman shocked to deliver furniture to his brother-in-law and a woman who was not his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It was a warm day in September when our family friend, a deliveryman for the local appliance store, made a routine delivery to a customer who lived out of town. He rang the doorbell, and a woman answered.

Read full story
228 comments

I was horrified when a woman mistook a 43-year-old man for my son at a doctor's appointment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was only thirty years old. Shortly after my thirtieth birthday, I worked for an agency providing services to adults who needed help with daily living. Part of my job required me to transport and accompany people to their doctor's appointments.

Read full story
202 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy