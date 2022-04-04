A Taco Bell employee shamed my mother for ordering Nachos BellGrande

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My mother and I have eaten at Taco Bell hundreds of times, and we know what we like.

We decide what we want to order in advance so we don't hold up the line. Then we make sure we have our money or credit card in hand so we can pay immediately. We are quick and polite with our orders; we are model customers.

On a recent visit to Taco Bell, my mother ordered her usual: Nachos BellGrande. But the Taco Bell employee was having none of it. She scolded my mother for ordering "a menu item big enough for two people." We were both embarrassed and offended by her comments.

The worker behind the counter said, "Is that just for you, or are you two going to share it? That's not a menu item for a single person."

The Nachos BellGrande was just for my mother. I was planning to order and eat my own food.

"It's just for me," my mother replied.

"That's too big for one person," the cashier persisted. "I'm a big girl, and there's no way I could finish all those nachos all by myself."

My mother was so embarrassed that she almost didn't want to eat her nachos.

In the end, we took our orders to go because we didn't want to eat inside the establishment in view of the cashier who took our order. We felt like we were being judged, and we just wanted to get out of there and get home.

I'm not sure why the Taco Bell employee felt the need to shame my mother, but it was humiliating and unnecessary. We won't be going back to that Taco Bell location again.

I have to hand it to my mother for sticking with her order. If it were me, I probably would have allowed the employee to talk me out of getting what I wanted. I felt nervous about placing my order after their uncomfortable exchange, and it was a relief when the cashier didn't comment on my choices.

This is the latest in a long line of uncomfortable interactions that my mother and I have had with restaurant employees. It seems like we can't order anything without getting judged.

I'm not sure what we can do to change this, but it would be nice if restaurant employees could be more respectful and understanding of their customers. Maybe they could take a customer service course or something so they can learn how to better deal with people.

In the meantime, my mother and I will continue to order what we want, even if it means dealing with some embarrassment.

It's unacceptable for Taco Bell employees to shame customers for ordering specific menu items. Don't insult people for trying to order something that sounds good. My mother is a hard-working woman, and she doesn't deserve to be treated like that.

Have you ever had a similar experience at Taco Bell or another restaurant? I'd love to hear about it. Leave a comment below.