*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I developed a taste for veal as a teenager.

The last time I ate veal was on my honeymoon. I have to say; it wasn't the best experience. The veal was tough and chewy—not at all like I remembered it being. I won't be ordering veal again.

When I was growing up, my family frequently ate at a local Italian restaurant, and veal seemed like the fanciest and most grown-up option on the menu. How could I refuse?

The veal was soft and strange. It didn't seem to taste like anything at all. Yet I continued ordering it several times per year.

I didn't really like the veal. I didn't hate it either. It was edible at best, but I enjoyed ordering it because it seemed like such an adult thing to order.

It wasn't until I was on my honeymoon and ate a questionable veal dish at an upscale Italian restaurant that I realized how wrong I'd been about veal. The veal on my honeymoon was tough and chewy.

I tried to choke it down, but I couldn't swallow the meat. It was so unpleasant that I swore off veal for good. I never ordered veal again.

Just the thought of eating veal makes me sick. I can't believe that I ever liked it. What was I thinking?

While I was never a huge fan of veal, I did eat it on occasion. I mainly ordered veal because it seemed like a more sophisticated option than chicken or beef. I didn't realize how different veal could taste until I had a bad experience with it.

Now, the thought of eating veal makes me sick.

Veal is the meat of a calf that is less than six months old. Veal calves are typically raised in confined areas, where they subsist on a limited amount of food and space so that their flesh becomes pale and tender.

Many people avoid eating veal because of concerns about animal welfare. Some people also believe that veal is unhealthy because they often feed the calves a diet that includes milk and blood products.

Despite the controversy, some people still enjoy eating veal. Its tender texture and mild flavor make it a popular choice in restaurants.

I'm not trying to dissuade anyone from eating veal if they enjoy it, but it's not for me—not anymore. After trying tough, chewy veal on my honeymoon, it permanently turned me off the meat. And that's a good thing because now I can focus on more interesting and sustainable proteins like chicken and fish.

Looking back, I'm not sure why I was so infatuated with veal. It doesn't really taste like anything. But I suppose it must have been the allure of trying something new and different that kept me coming back for more. In the end, my love for veal was just a phase, one that I'm glad I grew out of.