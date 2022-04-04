My husband and I planned our honeymoon without money

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBvb9_0eyh4nrU00
Photo by Anete Lusina

We took a leap of faith.

My husband and I didn't have any money when we got married. That didn't stop us from planning a honeymoon.

When my husband and I got married, we had little money. We were both working minimum wage jobs and barely scraping by. So when it came time to plan our honeymoon, we had to get creative.

We didn't want to go anywhere extravagant. We just wanted to drive eight hours to a popular tourist spot and see some sights.

I reserved a hotel room using my brand new credit card, and he filled the tank of his pickup truck with gasoline. Those were the only financial preparations we made for our honeymoon. I don't know what I was thinking.

Even the simplest honeymoon requires money, and we didn't have a penny.

Our wedding day came, and we were still broke. After all the guests left, I sat down with the stack of envelopes containing our wedding gifts. As I opened the envelopes, I made two piles: cash and checks.

To my surprise and delight, there was more than enough cash to finance our entire honeymoon.

It was a tight fit, but we made it work. We had the time of our lives on that road trip, and it was all thanks to our friends and family who were kind enough to give us money for our honeymoon.

We packed a few snacks and drinks and hit the road with our fresh stack of cash. We made a few stops along the way and enjoyed the scenery. We stayed in a cheap motel, but it was clean and comfortable.

We had a great time on our honeymoon, and it didn't cost us a penny more than we received in cash from our wedding guests. I'm so glad we didn't let our lack of money stop us from planning our honeymoon.

Even though we were short on cash, my husband and I had an amazing honeymoon. We didn't really plan, and I have to admit the generosity of our wedding guests was an integral part of being able to pay for a week in the mountains.

When it comes to honeymoons, you don't need a lot of money to have a good time. You can always find creative ways to save some cash and still enjoy your trip. My husband and I did just that on our honeymoon, and we had a blast. So don't let a lack of money stop you from planning the honeymoon of your dreams, and don't be afraid to dig into those envelopes of cash from your wedding guests an hour before you hit the road.

Even though we were broke, my husband and I still had the honeymoon of our dreams. We just had to get a little creative. And we were lucky that our friends and family came through for us when we needed them the most. We'll always be grateful for their generosity.

We may have planned our trip with no money, but we finished it with memories that far outlasted our marriage.

# Relationships# Family Relationships# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle# Society

