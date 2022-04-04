My husband and I planned our honeymoon without money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

We took a leap of faith.

My husband and I didn't have any money when we got married. That didn't stop us from planning a honeymoon.

We didn't want to go anywhere extravagant. We just wanted to drive eight hours to a popular tourist spot and see some sights.

I reserved a hotel room using my brand new credit card, and he filled the tank of his pickup truck with gasoline. Those were the only financial preparations we made for our honeymoon. I don't know what I was thinking.

Even the simplest honeymoon requires money, and we didn't have a penny.

Our wedding day came, and we were still broke. After all the guests left, I sat down with the stack of envelopes containing our wedding gifts. As I opened the envelopes, I made two piles: cash and checks.

To my surprise and delight, there was more than enough cash to finance our entire honeymoon.

We packed a few snacks and drinks and hit the road with our fresh stack of cash. We made a few stops along the way and enjoyed the scenery. We stayed in a cheap motel, but it was clean and comfortable.

We may have planned our trip with no money, but we finished it with memories that far outlasted our marriage.