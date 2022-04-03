2 men pestered me to join an MLM while I was trash picking at Taco Bell

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I didn't work for Taco Bell; I just needed some of their trash.

Years ago, Taco Bell ran a promotion where customers could peel stickers off selected food and drink products and win a prize.

I wanted to win a prize.

The Taco Bell promotion coincided with a television news story about a woman who won a house from a game piece she had pulled from the garbage at her local fast-food restaurant.

She didn't win the house from Taco Bell, but that wasn't the point. People inadvertently throw away winning game pieces, and I wanted one.

I ate at Taco Bell that day. None of my game pieces revealed a prize. That didn't matter. There were trash barrels filled with potentially prizewinning game pieces right in the parking lot.

As I passed by one of the overflowing trash barrels, I saw empty beverage cups with intact game pieces right at the top. How could I resist? I couldn't.

I ignored the yellow jackets that were buzzing around the trash and stuck my arm in the barrel. To my surprise and delight, the deeper I dug in the trash, the more unpeeled game piece stickers I found.

My attention was so focused on finding the big prize in a barrel of trash that I didn't notice when two men pulled up alongside me in a car.

They shouted at me to get my attention and said they had a better job for me than working at Taco Bell, which was ridiculous since I didn't work at Taco Bell at all. I just needed to pick through their trash for a bit.

I tried to ignore them because I wanted to concentrate on collecting as many unpeeled game pieces as I could fish out of the garbage, but they were insistent. The two men wouldn't give up until I gave them my attention.

It turned out they worked for a local distributor of powdered diet products. While I won't mention the company by name, they are a popular and well-known brand. It was a well-known multi-level marketing scheme.

I didn't want to work for a multi-level marketing scheme, just as I didn't want to work at Taco Bell. All I wanted was to pick through a few more trash barrels in peace, but that didn't happen.

Unfortunately, I had to abandon my project and flee for the quiet and safety of my car. As I drove away, I grieved all the potential winning game pieces I had left behind in the trash because two men couldn't keep their passion for the local MLM to themselves. Or maybe they were just desperate for new recruits.

Frankly, I don't know why anyone would want to recruit a woman who was pawing through the trash of the local Taco Bell. I doubt I looked like the ideal employee, but you never know. Perhaps the two men had already exhausted all the potential recruits in the area.