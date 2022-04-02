Walmart customers pray in locked fitting rooms for privacy and safety

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

For years, local Walmart employees have been letting customers pray in the locked fitting rooms at the store.

My mother worked at Walmart for a decade before she retired. Throughout her ten years on the job, she witnessed a lot of unusual things. For example, according to my mother, one of the most unexpected parts of the job was letting customers into Walmart fitting rooms to pray.

Just because something is unusual doesn't make it wrong.

Walmart employees who worked with my mother said that they were happy to accommodate these requests, as long as the customers were not disturbing other shoppers. They also noted that the fitting rooms provide a place of privacy and comfort for those who wish to pray.

The customers didn't disclose their religion to my mother, and they didn't have to. Their religion was nobody's business but their own. However, when it was time for them to pray, they frequently approached my mother to ask for use of one of the Walmart fitting rooms for privacy.

My mother always obliged.

Walmart managers didn't have an official policy about letting customers pray in the fitting room. It was an unwritten and unspoken rule. If someone asks to pray in the fitting room, let them.

It wasn't an isolated event, either. Customers asked to pray in the fitting rooms every day my mother worked. Sometimes, it happened more than once per day, and it went on for years.

They never disclosed details about their religion to my mother other than the need to pray at a particular time in a safe place. The locked Walmart fitting rooms fit the bill perfectly.

Since my mother worked at Walmart before the COVID-19 pandemic, I don't know whether the practice of praying in fitting rooms got derailed when most stores closed down their fitting rooms as a precaution.

I suspect it did, but I can't say for certain.

What I know is that, in the past, Walmart customers asked to pray in locked fitting rooms, and employees were happy to help. It was a common occurrence. And it's something that made my mother feel good about her job.

It's a small thing, but it speaks volumes about the company

Walmart employees were eager to oblige these customers. They saw it as an opportunity to show customer service and religious diversity.

It was a welcoming and inclusive gesture that made my mother proud to work for Walmart.

I'm hoping that Walmart will continue to accommodate customers who want to pray in privacy. It's just something the company has always done. And it's a gesture that makes Walmart employees feel good about their jobs. It's a small thing, but it makes a big difference.

It's something that speaks to the company's values and its dedication to customer service.

I'm not sure, but I suspect that similar things have happened in other stores. Has anything like this happened where you work?