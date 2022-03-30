I was furious when my boyfriend's doctor called me by his ex-girlfriend's name

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWxQM_0euHMVTP00
Photo by Jacob Prose

It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault.

My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.

After shaking my boyfriend's hand and glancing at his chart, the doctor looked up, smiled, and called me by the other woman's name. "Stacey, right?" he asked.

To make matters worse, his ex-girlfriend's name perfectly rhymed with mine.

"No," I replied. "My name is Tracey."

He shook his head, frowned, and checked the paper again.

"It says right here that your name is Stacey," he replied.

"That's a different person," my boyfriend interjected.

Just like that, my day was ruined. I was furious. Frankly, I wanted to make sure my boyfriend knew I was furious, too.

I confess I was insufferable for the rest of the day, alternating between complaining about the incident and giving him the silent treatment. I was angry because I was jealous. It took years before I realized that the only person who had done anything wrong that day was me. Jealousy is an irrational and insidious thing.

My ex did a lot of bad things during our relationship I could complain about, and I do. However, there were a few things that weren't his fault that I should not complain about.

These things were not his fault.

He dated other women before he met me. The woman he dated immediately preceding me had a name that rhymed with mine.

It wasn't his fault she accompanied him to a prior doctor's appointment or that someone had bothered to write her name on his chart, even if I still think that detail was unnecessary. It wasn't even his fault the doctor spotted his previous girlfriend's name on the chart and assumed I was her.

When we broke up nearly eight years after that incident, it wasn't because someone called me by the wrong name. It wasn't even because of my excessive jealousy, which was, in my opinion, my only fault during our relationship. I broke up with him because he disrespected my mother, which is another story.

There's one other thing I should probably mention. In the first few months of our relationship, I turned to him and called him by my ex-boyfriend's name by mistake. Their names didn't rhyme. My ex-boyfriend's name wasn't written on a slip of paper on a clipboard. I just made a mistake. It was a slip of the tongue.

To my ex-boyfriend's credit, he didn't even mention it. He just laughed it off and kissed me.

There are a lot of things that aren't our partners' faults, but we focus on the negative. We harp on the things they did wrong, instead of looking at the good.

It's time to change that perspective.

