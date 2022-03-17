My husband was furious when he caught me talking on the phone

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzXfP_0ei0ApnR00
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

He picked up one of our kitchen chairs and threw it through the closed window.

It didn't take long for me to figure out I'd made a terrible mistake marrying my husband. We were both miserable for different reasons.

He turned to alcohol and recreational drugs to ease his misery; I turned to reading Stephen King novels, writing bad poetry, and communicating with pen pals.

Having pen pals was something I enjoyed as a teen. As a young adult, I found several new pen pals: one from Connecticut and another from Australia. Writing with ink on paper and sending my words to a like-minded individual using stamps and the United States Postal Service felt cathartic.

One day, I received a letter from my Connecticut pen pal that included something unexpected: her phone number. She asked if I wanted to call her and have a proper telephone conversation. That was something I hadn't done since high school.

I choked back my social anxiety and dialed her number. I'd strategically waited for a moment when I was home from work, but my husband was still at work. I instinctively knew he would object to something as harmless as my talking on the phone to a new friend; I was right.

My husband stormed through the door when I was mid-conversation. I tried to ignore him.

Being married does not mean one has to ask permission to make a phone call.

"Who are you talking to?" he asked. He looked angry already, so I figured there was no need to answer nicely. I was already in trouble.

"It's none of your business," I replied.

Within seconds, my husband had one of our kitchen chairs in his hands and was launching it through the nearest window. The window was closed, and the glass pane shattered as the chair first made contact and then passed through the window frame where the glass used to be.

I hung up the phone without saying goodbye.

Later, I descended three flights of stairs to retrieve my kitchen chair. It was part of a vintage dining room set that had been used by my grandparents, an aunt and uncle, my parents, and then my brother and my sister-in-law before being passed down to me.

Believe it or not, the chair had survived the fall without damage.

I wish I could say the same for my marriage.

That outburst wasn't my husband's first, and it wouldn't be his last. It wasn't the reason why I divorced my husband, but it didn't give me a reason to stay with him, either.

My pen pal and I fell out of touch after that. The incident sucked the joy out of our communication. I still wonder what became of her and how she's doing now, but I can't even remember her name.

I hope her marriage turned out better than mine did. It couldn't have been worse.

