My grandfather was a lumberjack, a trash picker, and an alcoholic

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

You think you know someone.

My paternal grandfather was a lumberjack. Somehow, I missed this tidbit of information for my entire lifetime.

When I was growing up, I knew my grandfather as a trash picker and a drunk. I never knew him as a lumberjack.

I remember how much my grandfather loved garbage. The saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure," must have been created for him.

My grandfather spent his days at the local garbage dump, to my grandmother's dismay, sifting through the flotsam and jetsam of other people's lives to find discarded objects that might have a few more miles on them.

We still have many of the items my grandfather retrieved from the dump: an antique glass paperweight, numerous knick-knacks, a plastic baby doll, vintage tools missing their original wooden handles, an old button from a police uniform, paintings, cobalt glass bottles, and chipped religious statuettes.

I didn't learn of my grandfather's career as a lumberjack until yesterday when my father mentioned it in passing. Even my mother was surprised.

"He was too short and small to be a lumberjack," she said, "and he was too drunk."

My father nodded his head. "He was a lumberjack," he confirmed. Size and sobriety were apparently not requirements of the job.

It's easy to see how that piece of information escaped both myself and my mother. We didn't know him in his lumberjack days. That was when he still lived in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean, a fact that would have caused me to guess his occupation as a fisherman if I'd had to guess.

Fortunately, I never had to guess. I would have been as wrong as the day is long.

My maternal grandfather was a fisherman in the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal.

Turns out, my paternal grandfather was a lumberjack, a trash picker, and an alcoholic, not necessarily in that order.

Growing up, I knew about trash picking and the boozing. The only thing I didn't know about was the lumberjacking.

I'm still getting used to the idea.

According to my father, my grandfather worked in a steam-powered sawmill. Until yesterday, I didn't even know steam-powered sawmills were a thing, but they were. I checked.

So my grandfather was a lumberjack, a trash picker, and an alcoholic. I never would have guessed it, but it turns out that he was pretty good at all three things. Who knew? Not me, that's for sure.

I guess I always imagined my grandfather as a simple trash picker and drunk. I never imagined him as a lumberjack. That career path seemed so dangerous, especially for the town drunk, that I never would have guessed he would have taken it.

I'm glad I know now, though. It gives me a new perspective on him.

It's strange how much we can learn about someone, even our own family members after they're gone.

Apparently, my grandfather was pretty good at his job. He never lost a finger. That's something, I guess.

I have an uncle with a missing finger. He lost it to a piece of equipment at the factory where he worked, and he wasn't even drunk.