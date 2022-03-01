My uncle spied on my mother as a teen, caught her talking to a boy, and made her walk home

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother was a lucky girl.

When she was a teenager, my grandparents paid no attention to what she wore, where she went, whom she talked to, or how late she got home.

My mother was also an unlucky girl.

Instead of parental supervision, she had something much worse: big brother interference.

According to my mother, her older brother didn't give her a moment's peace when she was growing up.

"He followed me everywhere," she said. "He was always spying on me. My father didn't even care what I was doing, but your uncle was intrusive."

My mother was a junior high school dropout. When she was sixteen, she took a job in the city. She and her favorite sister would take a bus to work in the morning, and their older brother would pick them up after work.

One day, my mother put on her prettiest dress and headed off to work with her sister as usual.

My uncle grew suspicious when he saw her leaving the house wearing her best dress. Why was his sister wearing such a fancy dress to work? He decided to find out.

Remember. My grandparents didn't care what my mother did or what she wore to work. Wearing her nicest dress to work this fine spring day didn't arouse any attention or suspicion from anyone but my uncle.

He was as perceptive as he was intrusive.

"It was awful," my mother told me. "He never minded his own business."

My uncle didn't wait until that afternoon to drive to the shop where his sisters worked and pick them up. Instead, he took the day off from his own job and headed to the city at lunchtime to see what he could learn about my mother's activities.

His timing was impeccable.

My mother wasn't at work. She was on her lunch break.

Instead of eating lunch with her sister or the other girls from work, she was standing on the sidewalk talking to a boy from the neighborhood, a boy with a terrible reputation for being a bit of a player.

My uncle didn't see my mother at first, but she saw him. My mother ducked into the space between two buildings and prayed her brother wouldn't see her when he drove past her hiding spot.

"It was my skirt that gave me away," she told me. "My skirt kept blowing in the wind, and I kept trying to hold it down. He saw my skirt before he saw me, and then he saw him."

"Then what happened?" I asked her.

"Not much," she replied. "He picked up my sister after work, but he wouldn't drive me home. He told me to walk."

"Did you?" I asked.

"I didn't want to walk home," my mother said, "but I didn't have money for the bus. So I did."

"Why didn't you ask your secret boyfriend for a ride home?" I asked.

My mother laughed. "It was the 1950s. What do you think he had a cellphone?"

By the time my mother arrived home on foot, my uncle had already told their parents what he had seen in the city. True to form, they didn't care.