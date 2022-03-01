I refused to let my boyfriend order his own food at restaurants

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVdvS_0eRn2sFq00
Photo by Alexandro David from Pexels

"And no pickles," he said.

The first man I dated after my divorce had an unusual way of ordering food at restaurants. By unusual, I mean infuriating.

Here's an example. If he was ordering burgers and fries at a fast-food restaurant, it might go something like this.

Boyfriend: "I'd like a value meal number three."

Cashier: "What would you like to drink with that?"

Boyfriend: Scowls. "Coke."

Cashier: "That will be $5.79."

Boyfriend: Scowls. Hands over rumpled twenty-dollar bill without unfolding it.

Cashier: "Here's your change." Places change on the counter after Boyfriend refuses to hold out his hand to take it.

Boyfriend: Scowls.

Cashier: Places empty cup and French fries on tray.

Boyfriend: Scowls.

Cashier: Places wrapped burger on tray and pushes it across the counter.

Boyfriend: Scowls. "And no cheese."

The first time it happened, I thought it was an accident. Then it happened again. And again.

I was forced to realize this was just the way he ordered food. Instead of ordering his burger without cheese at the start, he would wait until the burger was prepared, wrapped, and placed onto his tray. Then he would snarl and bark, "And no cheese" in the rudest tone imaginable.

He wouldn't change his ordering technique, no matter how hard I tried to convince him.

"You can't wait until the sandwich is on the tray and then say, "No cheese," I said. "Tell them before they make it. It wouldn't hurt you to say please and thank you, either."

He didn't listen.

It wasn't just cheese.

We drove through the drive-thru lane at a different fast-food restaurant chain where the burgers automatically come with mayonnaise. It's on the menu. My boyfriend didn't eat mayonnaise. So he'd wait until the cashier handed over his paper bag of burgers and fries through the car window, sneer, and ask, "There's no mayonnaise on the burgers. Right?"

He said it as if he had ordered, "No mayonnaise." Of course, he hadn't.

Then there was the time he grew belligerent at a popular fast-food fried chicken restaurant because he didn't get a drink with his meal—even though he didn't order a drink with his meal.

In order to minimize my feelings of shame and embarrassment surrounding my boyfriend's unorthodox ordering technique, I began ordering for him. I paid for his food, too. It was easier than dealing with him, his extremely rude behavior, his dislike of cheese and mayo, and his perpetually crumpled paper money.

He stuck to his same old technique when he ordered alone. Frequently, he got into physical altercations with fast-food restaurant workers, throwing his burger over the counter at them or tossing it on the floor and jumping up and down on it when he didn't like the way they prepared his food.

My ordering takeover worked when we were together. I could enjoy dinner with less anxiety and frustration if I ordered and paid for his food myself. I'm sure it was easier for the cashier and line cook as well.

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
54190 followers

