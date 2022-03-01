I cheated on my husband while I was selling ice cream

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxY6F_0eRQPtuW00
Photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

My husband cheated first, but that doesn't make it right.

I didn't know what to do after I caught my husband having an affair with an 18-year-old high school student. I was so hurt, and I felt like such a fool. I didn't know what to do with myself, so I started going out more. I drank too much, and I started staying out all night.

That was nothing compared to what I ended up doing at work.

Cheating on my husband with a coworker wasn't my way of taking revenge. It was just something that happened because I was confused and vulnerable.

I was the manager of an ice cream stand that was open only in the summer.

Many of our seasonal employees were teens on vacation from school, but we also had young adults in their twenties and even one employee who was an "old man" of thirty.

I, myself, was in the twenty-something crowd. So was the employee with whom I had a brief and unsatisfying affair.

How brief was our affair? We spent time alone together, away from work, on two non-consecutive nights before we realized that we really didn't even like each other as people.

Unfortunately, although our time together was short, it was real. With our fleeting love affair in the rear-view mirror, I was officially a cheater.

Now, I was no better than my cheating husband.

The worst part was that my affair partner and I still had to work together at the ice cream stand, even though we could barely bear to look at each other. Every day felt like a battle, and I was constantly worried that someone would find out about what we had done.

We continued to work together at the ice cream stand, but our interactions were strained. Eventually, the summer ended. We went our separate ways, and I could put that chapter of my life behind me.

In retrospect, stealing kisses in the outdoor shed where we kept freezers filled with tubs of ice cream was humiliating while it lasted, and even more humiliating when it ended.

Even though my affair was short-lived and meaningless, it still haunts me to this day. A married woman doesn't behave that way. Not even one whose husband is cheating on her.

Although it was a negative experience, I learned a lot from my brief affair.

I learned that cheating is never the answer and that there are always other options available to you when you're feeling lost and confused. I learned that cheating can have devastating consequences—not just for your relationship, but for your mental health as well.

If you're thinking about cheating, please reconsider. The risks simply aren't worth it. There are plenty of other ways to deal with your problems, and cheating is never the answer.

I know what I did was wrong, and I regret it deeply. I'm not asking for sympathy; I'm just trying to be honest about my experience. If you're considering cheating, please consider this a warning: it's not as glamorous as it seems. There are consequences, and they're not worth the risk.

# Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle# Society

