My husband cheated on me with an 18-year-old high school student

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

She was legally an adult, let's just get that out of the way, and she wasn't much younger than me.

I was nineteen when my husband and I got married, and he was just eighteen. He wasn't much older than that when he had an affair with an eighteen-year-old high school student. They were about as close in age as we were.

It sounds scandalous because she was still in high school, but she was legally an adult. So the only scandal here is that my husband married me when he had no intention of being faithful to me.

We had only been married for a year when he met her.

I don't know who pursued whom, but I know she had a penchant for men who rode motorcycles, and my husband fit the bill. In fact, he was driving the motorcycle I bought him when he met her. I'm sure she heard him coming from a mile away.

They started seeing each other behind my back, and their friendship quickly became romantic. I don't know all the details, but I know enough. I found out because she started leaving love notes in his car, and I was snooping around trying to find out what was going on.

I confronted him about it, and he told me he loved her and wanted to be with her. He said he didn't love me anymore. When he told me about her, I couldn't believe it. My husband had cheated on me with an eighteen-year-old high school student.

It devastated me, of course. I thought nothing like that would happen to me. I thought marriage was sacred. I thought marriage was forever. I was wrong on all counts.

I don't think my husband ever planned on having an affair, but he just got swept up in the moment.

This high school girl was probably throwing herself at him, and he just couldn't resist.

I wanted to scream and cry and confront them both, but I knew that wouldn't do any good. It would only make me look like the crazy wife.

So instead, I pretended like it didn't bother me. I acted like I was fine with it.

I think that's what really killed me inside.

Looking back, I can see that he was never really happy with me. He married me because he felt like he had to, not because he wanted to. We were both in a place in our lives where we wanted to move out of our respective parents' homes, and we thought marriage was the solution. Otherwise, neither of us would have been able to afford it.

Our marriage lasted only a little longer after that. We were only together for another three years or so before I filed for divorce.

It was a messy, drawn-out process, but in the end, I was glad to be rid of him.

We ended up getting a divorce, and I'm still not over it. Not the divorce. I am definitely fine with being divorced. I'm especially fine with being divorced from him. It's the infidelity that still stings.

It's been years since it all went down, and I'm just now feeling okay again.