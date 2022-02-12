Husband demands wife try polyamory and then leaves her when she agrees

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxA4h_0eCnVZOM00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

It wasn't an invitation; it was an ultimatum.

My friend came to me with a dilemma. Her husband had demanded she try polyamory, and she wasn't interested. There was only one problem. He told her he'd leave her unless she agreed.

While it wasn't a problem I could solve for her, I admitted I would refuse the ultimatum even if it meant ending the relationship. I didn't know whether that would be a good solution for her, but I knew it was the only solution for me.

My friend took the alternate route. She told her husband that she would open their relationship to the possibility of having another partner, or partners if that's what it took to save their marriage.

Her husband wasted no time. He introduced her to a woman he had met at work, and then he orchestrated a date night for the three of them.

My friend didn't enjoy date night with her husband and the other woman. She felt uncomfortable, and the experience solidified for her that polyamory wasn't what she wanted.

Her husband, on the other hand, became elated. Having another woman in the mix was exactly what he felt their marriage was missing, and he was unwilling to return to his previously monogamous ways.

Once again, my friend felt pressured to give in to his demands. In her haste to make him happy, she didn't even confess how terrible the experience had made her feel. She just went along with it.

After their first experience with polyamory, my friend's husband introduced her to several other women. My friend felt like her husband was hiding behind the label of "ethical non-monogamy" to date other women, not because he believed in the polyamorous lifestyle.

It became less about adding a respectful third partner to their marriage and more about how many women he could woo with his wife's unenthusiastic consent.

His wife allowed herself to be put on the back burner and watched as her husband left her out of the process entirely. He wasn't even introducing her to the other women anymore; he was just dating them without her knowledge or consent.

Once the floodgates opened, there was no reining him back in. He was as free and happy as a single man playing the field.

My friend continued allowing her husband to live his version of the polyamorous lifestyle. She hoped he would lose interest in the other women and return to the life of monogamy he'd pledged to her in their wedding vows, but that never happened.

Instead, he packed his bags and left her for one of the other women. Today, she believes that was his plan all along.

My friend and her husband divorced. He remarried and lives with his new wife in a monogamous relationship; my friend remains single to this day, having developed a distrust of men from the ordeal.

