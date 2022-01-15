My father married 2 women in 1 year

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hI8j_0dmlJVfh00
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

He fathered children with both of them.

In the early 1960s, my father married two women over the course of a single calendar year. His first marriage lasted only a matter of months. Following a quick divorce, he married his second choice.

His second choice was my mother.

At the time of his divorce from his first wife, my father didn't know she was pregnant. I don't think it would have made a difference even if he had known. She was the one who left him, and she never looked back.

My mother was all too happy to rush into marriage with my father once he regained his single status. They conceived almost immediately, and that's how my father ended up not only marrying twice within a year but also having a child with two different women during the same time period.

While my father's first marriage lasted only a few short months, his second marriage has endured more than half a century.

As you might guess, the relationship dynamics were complicated.

I can't imagine how my parents could have ever managed their finances, because there were so many overlapping debts and responsibilities. I don't think my father saw that, though. My father had a certain view of the world and his role within it. When he married my mother, they became a team.

They say that when you get older, time speeds up. As I've gotten older myself, the years have gone by faster and faster until all of a sudden, just recently, it occurred to me that my parents will soon celebrate their sixtieth wedding anniversary.

I use the word celebrate loosely. My parents have never celebrated an anniversary. There have been no anniversary parties, no flowers, no balloons, and not even a single anniversary card.

They don't celebrate the years; they just live them.

Now, you'll rarely find them over five feet apart. That's the exact distance between their recliners where they watch television, their chairs at the kitchen table, or their rocking chairs on the porch. They even sleep five feet apart in separate beds in the same master bedroom.

They also love to bicker back and forth like two old hens clucking over breadcrumbs, but it's all in good fun, of course. Everyone knows that when push comes to shove, both will be there for each other with open arms and an open heart. After all, against all odds, they got through over sixty years of life together without killing each other...

The question is... how?

It's the same as it ever was. Even though they're retired now, my parents still do many things together. My mom still tells my dad he looks handsome in his suit, and my dad still gets mad about having to wear a tie on special occasions.

I'm very lucky to have such an amazing couple as role models for marriage. The road hasn't always been easy, but they always reached their destination together.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Relationship Advice# Trouble Relationship# Lifestyle

Comments / 34

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
33689 followers

More from Tracey Folly

A woman should never have to apologize for not wanting to have children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Here's what Ximena and Jasmine got wrong on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Read full story
9 comments

My boyfriend's sister said I wasn't worth an engagement ring, so he didn't buy me a diamond ring even after he promised

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I haven't forgiven my boyfriend's sister for ruining my first real relationship.

Read full story

My boyfriend lied about his age to get me to date him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I wouldn't have dated him if I knew he was younger than me. We met at a movie theater that was playing a popular vampire movie.

Read full story
39 comments

My mother saw my father's stalker from the upstairs window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Women can be stalkers, and men can be victims.

Read full story

Her workplace affair didn't last, but his divorce did

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers' love triangle was more like a square. You see a lot of things when you work in a big-box store. When you get a large group of people together in a retail setting, it's like putting vegetables, potatoes, and tough cuts of beef in a pressure cooker. You're going to end up with stew.

Read full story
20 comments

Her husband married her for a green card, then he died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. He married an older woman for a green card and didn’t live long enough to get it.

Read full story

My boyfriend was ashamed of me because I'm fat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man for more than a decade. Yet I met none of his friends. Why? The answer is simple. He was ashamed of me because I'm fat.

Read full story
518 comments

My mother-in-law brought my dog to a farm when my husband couldn't take care of it anymore

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't until years later I found out what that really meant. When my husband and I split after nearly five years of marriage, he kept the dog.

Read full story
84 comments

A woman's boyfriend and her husband got into a fight over her, and her husband won

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She never found out her husband had confronted her boyfriend about their relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

My aunt was a 16-year-old bride, and her husband was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was dead before forty, and she was a widow at twenty-five. In my earliest memory of my aunt, she is wearing high heels and carrying a shoebox with a puppy inside it. My aunt wore a face full of makeup and dangling earrings.

Read full story
69 comments

I was a 19-year-old bride, and my husband was only 18

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't a military wedding or a shotgun wedding. We thought we'd be better off married than single; we were wrong.

Read full story
423 comments

Married at 19, homeowner at 22, divorced at 24, bankrupt at 25

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. At an age when most women in their twenties aren't even thinking about buying a house, I had already lost mine to a divorce and a foreclosure. I subsequently filed for bankruptcy at the age of twenty-five.

Read full story
13 comments

I didn't take my husband's last name when we got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It made things easier when we got divorced. I was lukewarm about taking my husband's last name when we got married. Growing up, I had always assumed I would change my last name to match my spouse. As I grew older, I began to question that practice. I wasn't overly passionate about keeping my maiden name. It just seemed like a lot of work.

Read full story
51 comments

My grandmother Virgina married a man named Virginio

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My grandparents met in the 1920s. They married in the early 1930s and set about having a family right away.

Read full story
47 comments

I sold my husband's wedding ring for scrap, and then he died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband didn't wear his wedding band. I placed that ring on his finger when we said our wedding vows, and he kept the ring on for the duration of the reception. It remained on his finger throughout the wedding night and on our honeymoon.

Read full story
46 comments

My husband landed his car on the roof of a building and survived without a scratch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband drove a classic car in his early twenties. One night, he drove that same classic car right off a parking lot and onto the roof of the building next door.

Read full story
24 comments

My mother battled the neighborhood bully and won

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Bullying is when someone hurts you or makes you feel small on purpose. They might call you names, threaten to hurt you, or cause problems for you at school. Sometimes people think that bullying is just teasing, but it isn’t.

Read full story
32 comments

My husband stole my car, drove it drunk, and crashed it into a guardrail

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Then he sold it for a hundred bucks without my permission. My first car was a vintage 1982 Mercury Capri with a candy apple red interior to match its exterior. It had 80,000 original miles on it, and it handled like a soda can. I loved that car.

Read full story
160 comments

My husband didn't come home on Christmas night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We were still newlyweds, but that didn't mean we were a happily married couple.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy