My boyfriend's sister said I wasn't worth an engagement ring, so he didn't buy me a diamond ring even after he promised

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMy26_0dmfAEar00
Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels

I haven't forgiven my boyfriend's sister for ruining my first real relationship.

A few months before my seventeenth birthday, my boyfriend said he was buying me a diamond engagement ring. I remember it like it was yesterday. We were walking down the sidewalk in my neighborhood when he mentioned it. He was cool and casual about the whole thing.

Meanwhile, my heart was pounding as if I were running a marathon. My boyfriend was buying me a diamond ring! I couldn't have been happier.

Imagine, I said to myself, engaged at seventeen!

We even looked at rings at the local shopping mall. So when my birthday finally arrived, and he walked into my house carrying a large box that was far too big to hold a diamond engagement ring, I was more than a little confused.

I reasoned that he must have the ring in his pocket. Either that or the ring was nestled within layers of tissue paper and progressively smaller boxes within the larger box.

As it turned out, the large box did contain a layer of tissue paper, but the only thing beneath the tissue paper was a denim jacket and a pair of jeans.

I looked up at him. "Where's the ring?" I asked.

He didn't answer.

"You said you were buying me an engagement ring," I pressed.

"My sister said you weren't worth it." He shrugged.

With those words, our relationship would never be the same again.

I don't know why his older sister was convinced I wasn't worthy of her younger brother. She herself was no prize and had issues that far outweighed whatever her problem was with me.

Nonetheless, she was his older sister, and he listened to her.

"My sister told me not to buy you an engagement ring," he said. "She helped me pick out this jacket though."

It was the ugliest jacket I'd ever seen in my life, and it was made uglier by the fact it had been picked out by his sister in lieu of the diamond engagement ring I'd been promised.

I thought it was a good thing I hadn't told any of my friends or schoolmates about the ring I was expecting. It would have been humiliating to walk into school on Monday morning without it.

On my seventeenth birthday when I expected a marriage proposal and a diamond ring, I received instead the words that would lead to the demise of our relationship.

"My sister said you weren't worth it."

Why hadn't he simply told his sister she was wrong?

For me, things were never the same after that day. Our relationship staggered along for the next six months before ending for good.

To this day, I think we could have had a future together if his sister had given us a chance, but she didn't. I'd like to say things worked out for the best, but he and I both divorced the people we went on to marry. I guess we will never know what could have been.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Trouble Relationship# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
34027 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My best friend stole my love interest while I watched

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I admit it wasn't entirely her fault. It was a hot summer day. My best friend and I were walking to the local grocery store to pick up a few supplies: macaroni and cheese, sparkling apple juice, and chocolate. Neither of us owned a car, and only one of us had a driver's license.

Read full story
20 comments

My married coworker tried to guilt me into an affair

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Our coworkers encouraged me to date him despite being married because he was "a nice guy."

Read full story
17 comments

My date went home with the bartender

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My date and the bartender were former flames. I was on a blind date with a friend of a friend when it happened.

Read full story
39 comments

My husband tricked me into paying for my own diamond ring

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't own a diamond engagement ring before my husband and I got married. What I had instead was a thin gold band with a tiny diamond chip that was barely visible to the naked eye. It didn't matter. We got married anyway.

Read full story
17 comments

A woman should never have to apologize for not wanting to have children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Here's what Ximena and Jasmine got wrong on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Read full story
229 comments

My father married 2 women in 1 year

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He fathered children with both of them. In the early 1960s, my father married two women over the course of a single calendar year. His first marriage lasted only a matter of months. Following a quick divorce, he married his second choice.

Read full story
43 comments

My boyfriend lied about his age to get me to date him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I wouldn't have dated him if I knew he was younger than me. We met at a movie theater that was playing a popular vampire movie.

Read full story
39 comments

My mother saw my father's stalker from the upstairs window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Women can be stalkers, and men can be victims.

Read full story

Her workplace affair didn't last, but his divorce did

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers' love triangle was more like a square. You see a lot of things when you work in a big-box store. When you get a large group of people together in a retail setting, it's like putting vegetables, potatoes, and tough cuts of beef in a pressure cooker. You're going to end up with stew.

Read full story
20 comments

Her husband married her for a green card, then he died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. He married an older woman for a green card and didn’t live long enough to get it.

Read full story

My boyfriend was ashamed of me because I'm fat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man for more than a decade. Yet I met none of his friends. Why? The answer is simple. He was ashamed of me because I'm fat.

Read full story
519 comments

My mother-in-law brought my dog to a farm when my husband couldn't take care of it anymore

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't until years later I found out what that really meant. When my husband and I split after nearly five years of marriage, he kept the dog.

Read full story
84 comments

A woman's boyfriend and her husband got into a fight over her, and her husband won

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She never found out her husband had confronted her boyfriend about their relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

My aunt was a 16-year-old bride, and her husband was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was dead before forty, and she was a widow at twenty-five. In my earliest memory of my aunt, she is wearing high heels and carrying a shoebox with a puppy inside it. My aunt wore a face full of makeup and dangling earrings.

Read full story
70 comments

I was a 19-year-old bride, and my husband was only 18

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't a military wedding or a shotgun wedding. We thought we'd be better off married than single; we were wrong.

Read full story
423 comments

Married at 19, homeowner at 22, divorced at 24, bankrupt at 25

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. At an age when most women in their twenties aren't even thinking about buying a house, I had already lost mine to a divorce and a foreclosure. I subsequently filed for bankruptcy at the age of twenty-five.

Read full story
37 comments

I didn't take my husband's last name when we got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It made things easier when we got divorced. I was lukewarm about taking my husband's last name when we got married. Growing up, I had always assumed I would change my last name to match my spouse. As I grew older, I began to question that practice. I wasn't overly passionate about keeping my maiden name. It just seemed like a lot of work.

Read full story
51 comments

My grandmother Virgina married a man named Virginio

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My grandparents met in the 1920s. They married in the early 1930s and set about having a family right away.

Read full story
47 comments

I sold my husband's wedding ring for scrap, and then he died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband didn't wear his wedding band. I placed that ring on his finger when we said our wedding vows, and he kept the ring on for the duration of the reception. It remained on his finger throughout the wedding night and on our honeymoon.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy