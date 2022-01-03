My grandmother Virgina married a man named Virginio

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7BrP_0dbhQd2F00
Photo by Howapicx Fotografia from Pexels

My grandparents met in the 1920s. They married in the early 1930s and set about having a family right away.

Her name was Virginia, and his name was Virginio. I like to think that's part of what attracted them to each other. I mean, what are the chances of two people with such similar names meeting, falling in love, marrying, and having a half-dozen children?

They had six children, five boys, and one girl. They named their two oldest children Alexander and Alexandra. While they didn't name any of their children after themselves, you could see their influence in the names of Alexander and Alexandra.

My grandparents named their next four children Mario, Roberto, Antonio, and Julio. So you can see there was a theme there, too, with each name ending in that final "o."

When I was a child, I always knew there was something special about having grandparents with such similar names. It seemed like fate they should meet and marry. But as I got older and understood more about names, I realized it was just a fun coincidence.

Virginia isn't an overly common name, and Virginio even less so. In my entire life, I've only met one other Virginia and never another Virginio. So there's a good chance that my grandparents were the only ones in their village with those names.

Could you imagine how much teasing they got for their names?

They got a lot of teasing about it as young newlyweds, but they didn't let that stop them from having fun with their shared name. They often signed Christmas cards to each other as "Virginia/Virginio."

They moved to the United States in the 1950s with their brood of children and settled in the same neighborhood where my parents would eventually meet and settle down themselves. In fact, my parents bought a house right across the street from my grandparents, so I spent my childhood in very close proximity to them.

I remember when I was a kid, my grandmother used to joke about the telegrams they would get from their family back in Europe. They'd say "Virginia and Virginio, or is it Virginio and Virginia?"

They were similar in other ways, too. My grandmother and my grandfather were each short in stature. They had tough sturdy frames like bulldogs. When they spoke, they both spoke loudly enough to be heard across the street where I lived with my parents. When our windows were open in the summer months, we could easily eavesdrop on their conversations from our front yard.

"Virginio," my grandmother would yell at my grandfather on their front porch.

"Virginia," he would yell back.

Everyone in the neighborhood knew them by name.

It isn't surprising that two names like that stood out in the neighborhood, especially with a couple as uncommonly lovable as my grandparents were.

Maybe they were special precisely because of their unusual names, but I like to think it was something more than that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Society# Lifestyle# Culture

Comments / 47

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Boston, MA
32276 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My aunt was a 16-year-old bride, and her husband was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was dead before forty, and she was a widow at twenty-five. In my earliest memory of my aunt, she is wearing high heels and carrying a shoebox with a puppy inside it. My aunt wore a face full of makeup and dangling earrings.

Read full story
1 comments

I filed for bankruptcy at 24 after a divorce and a foreclosure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. At an age when most women in their twenties aren't even thinking about buying a house, I had already lost mine to a divorce and a foreclosure. I subsequently filed for bankruptcy at the age of twenty-four.

Read full story
6 comments

I was a 19-year-old bride, and my husband was only 18

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't a military wedding or a shotgun wedding. We thought we'd be better off married than single; we were wrong.

Read full story
304 comments

I didn't take my husband's last name when we got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It made things easier when we got divorced. I was lukewarm about taking my husband's last name when we got married. Growing up, I had always assumed I would change my last name to match my spouse. As I grew older, I began to question that practice. I wasn't overly passionate about keeping my maiden name. It just seemed like a lot of work.

Read full story
50 comments

I sold my husband's wedding ring for scrap, and then he died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband didn't wear his wedding band. I placed that ring on his finger when we said our wedding vows, and he kept the ring on for the duration of the reception. It remained on his finger throughout the wedding night and on our honeymoon.

Read full story
47 comments

My husband landed his car on the roof of a building and survived without a scratch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband drove a classic car in his early twenties. One night, he drove that same classic car right off a parking lot and onto the roof of the building next door.

Read full story
24 comments

My mother battled the neighborhood bully and won

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Bullying is when someone hurts you or makes you feel small on purpose. They might call you names, threaten to hurt you, or cause problems for you at school. Sometimes people think that bullying is just teasing, but it isn’t.

Read full story
32 comments

My husband stole my car, drove it drunk, and crashed it into a guardrail

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Then he sold it for a hundred bucks without my permission. My first car was a vintage 1982 Mercury Capri with a candy apple red interior to match its exterior. It had 80,000 original miles on it, and it handled like a soda can. I loved that car.

Read full story
160 comments

My husband didn't come home on Christmas night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We were still newlyweds, but that didn't mean we were a happily married couple.

Read full story
21 comments

He was her boyfriend for 10 years: she didn't know he was a married man until she saw him on television with his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. If you had a television set, you didn't have cable. Since you didn't have cable, you probably caught three channels on the television set in your living room at best. You probably didn't have a second television set in the house. That was okay. You wouldn't know the difference.

Read full story
6 comments

My husband attacked me because dinner wasn't ready when he got home from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's hard to admit you were in an abusive relationship until it's over. I choose to share stories about my past relationships because I want to let other people in the same situation know they aren't alone. From personal experience, I know many women hide the abuse they suffer from their partners or spouses. I was one of those women.

Read full story
208 comments

My boyfriend lied about having a job so I'd buy him new clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Several years ago, I dated a man with a poor work ethic. Ironically, I met him at work.

Read full story
74 comments

My father threw the Christmas turkey through the window, and then things got worse

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's been decades, and we still tell the story of the year my father threw the Christmas turkey out the kitchen window, took a trip to the hospital, and wound up eating grilled cheese sandwiches with brown gravy for Christmas dinner.

Read full story
162 comments

A man offered my mother free home repairs in exchange for a date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother paid for the repairs in cash and sent him on his way.

Read full story
46 comments

Man ditches his date at a movie theater by excusing himself to use the bathroom and sneaking out the back door

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who once ditched his date at a movie theater.

Read full story
101 comments

Her husband didn’t know she was cheating until he found her photos under their sofa cushions

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the days before digital cameras and iPhones, cheaters often left behind Polaroid pictures as evidence.

Read full story
9 comments
Attleboro, MA

National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette lights up the night every holiday season with annual Festival of Lights

You won't believe this holiday display with over 300,000 lights spread across ten acres. National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette, 947 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703Tracey Folly/Author.

Read full story
1 comments

His wife didn't know he was cheating until she received a speed camera ticket in the mail

The government addressed the traffic ticket to his wife, but she didn't recognize the woman behind the wheel of her husband's leased company car. There's a story out of Germany that's raising a lot of eyebrows today. A man was cheating on his wife, and his wife did not know about the affair. Then his wife received a speed camera traffic ticket in the mail, and the photo that was included with the ticket revealed her husband's infidelity.

Read full story
109 comments

Her husband’s best friend rescued her from an abusive marriage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had a dear, sweet friend who visited the house every week. This woman had a gentle personality, and I almost thought of her as a second mom.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy