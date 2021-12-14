His wife didn't know he was cheating until she received a speed camera ticket in the mail

Tracey Folly

The government addressed the traffic ticket to his wife, but she didn't recognize the woman behind the wheel of her husband's leased company car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgpJu_0dMhvp8p00
Photo by Roberto Nickson from Pexels

There's a story out of Germany that's raising a lot of eyebrows today. A man was cheating on his wife, and his wife did not know about the affair. Then his wife received a speed camera traffic ticket in the mail, and the photo that was included with the ticket revealed her husband's infidelity.

PetaPixel quoted the woman’s attorney, Fatma Poyraz-Devrim:

“My client opened the notice of the fine at home. She drove in Rheinufertunnel 87 instead of the permitted 60 kilometers per hour. In the photo, she sees a woman at the wheel of her husband’s leased company car and is startled. She didn’t even have a driver’s license at the time.”

After being confronted with the evidence, the man reportedly confessed his affair to his wife. Her problems didn't end there. She appeared in court to answer a judge over the speed camera traffic ticket.

The judge reportedly issued an acquittal in the case. Why? Because the man's wife bore little resemblance to his mistress, the woman behind the wheel of the BMW in the speed camera photo reported the Daily Mail.

As far as the woman behind the wheel of her husband's leased company car, she was a no-show at the court hearing. MSN has reported that the woman disappeared, along with the car itself, quoting the wife's attorney.

According to Ms Poyraz-Devrim, the woman who appeared in the speed camera photo and was not able to attend court had vanished abroad, along with the BMW.

This story has a few unusual details that might make you wonder whether it's actually true.

According to media outlets PetaPixel and DIY Photography, the cheating man's wife didn't have a driver's license, and furthermore, the man was driving a leased company car. If his wife didn't have a driver's license and he was driving a company car, then why would they mail the traffic light camera directly to her?

You would expect them to mail the speed camera traffic ticket directly to the man behind the wheel or the company that had leased the vehicle, not to the man's wife.

How would they have his wife's information when she didn't even have a driver's license? Why would they mail the ticket to her if the car was leased in the name of the man's company? No one has the answers to these questions.

These questionable details detract from the validity of the story. Nonetheless, it makes for a good cautionary tale.

The story originally appeared on a German newspaper website called Bild.

