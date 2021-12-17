Her husband didn’t know she was cheating until he found her photos under their sofa cushions

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

In the days before digital cameras and iPhones, cheaters often left behind Polaroid pictures as evidence.

A family friend told me the story of how he learned his wife was having an affair. He didn’t suspect she was cheating on him until he found photographic evidence of her infidelity.

Selfies could get you in trouble with your spouse or partner decades ago, just as they do now.

Today, people frequently find incriminating selfies on social media or on their partner’s cellphone camera roll. Back then, it was Polaroid pictures.

My family friend said I should share his story to let people know incriminating selfies existed long before people carried them in their pockets at all times. He had just one stipulation; he didn’t want his real name used.

One day while his wife was out shopping, the man found a stack of instant photos wrapped with a rubber band and stuffed in an envelope. The envelope was beneath one of the sofa cushions in the living room.

Someone had taken the pictures in the house he shared with his wife and children. He recognized his own home, his walls, his furniture--and of course, his wife.

Some photos showed his wife smiling at the camera.

He couldn’t remember taking those pictures. Other photos showed a smiling man. That made him even more suspicious.

The pictures made him feel like the air was being sucked out of his lungs; someone had been in his home and captured smiling moments with his wife. He didn’t know if he could trust her anymore and didn’t know if their marriage could survive this ordeal.

The husband was in a difficult position; he didn’t want to believe that his wife was cheating on him, but the evidence seemed to suggest that she was. He didn’t know if he should confront her about the pictures or just try to forget about them and move on. He decided to confront her.

He showed the pictures to his wife, but she denied having any knowledge of who the other man was. The husband felt devastated and didn’t know what to do. He felt hurt that his wife could have been cheating on him and that she would lie about it.

Even after he learned of his wife’s affair, he remained faithful to her. It was a difficult situation for both of them, but in the end, they made their marriage work.

He has long since forgiven her, but he hasn't forgotten what happened. Today, they are more happily married than ever. If you saw them together, you would never know about their dark past.