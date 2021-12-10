I refused to buy Christmas presents for my husband's family

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I stopped buying Christmas presents for my husband, too.

It was my first Christmas as a married woman, and I was broke.

My husband expected me to buy Christmas presents for his parents, his step-parents, his siblings, and his step-siblings. He also wanted me to pick up small gifts for each of his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There were too many people on his Christmas list to count.

I came from a smaller family, and we didn’t exchange Christmas presents. So I dedicated my entire holiday season to choosing, buying, wrapping, and delivering Christmas presents to my husband’s family.

Although I didn’t buy my husband’s family presents intending to receive an equal or greater number of presents in return, I couldn’t help but notice that his family members did not get me anything. Generosity at Christmastime shouldn’t be quid pro quo. I get that, but it didn’t make me feel better about wasting my time and money to buy presents for everyone.

It made me feel used.

Just before the bank cut off my credit card for spending over my limit, I purchased the latest hot video game system for my husband. It was the most expensive present under our Christmas tree.

When the credit card bill arrived in January, I wept.

When my second Christmas as a married woman rolled around, I decided not to repeat the mistakes of the previous year.

I let my husband know I was boycotting Christmas, starting with his family. That meant I wouldn’t be buying presents for any member of his family, including my husband. I also wouldn’t be spending the holidays with any member of his family.

Not seeing his family during the holidays could only make it easier not to give them presents, I reasoned. I was right. It worked exactly as I planned.

While I was a married woman for five holiday seasons, I never bought Christmas presents for my in-laws after that first Christmas. I didn’t feel bad about it, either.

When my friends and coworkers lamented about their credit card bills every January, I knew I made the right decision. My bills in December and January were no higher than they were the rest of the year.

Despite my aversion to spending money on Christmas presents, Christmastime is my favorite time of the year. I love Christmas. In fact, I love the stretch of holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

I have never objected to the holiday season. My objection is to the rampant spending that often accompanies it. When I was a young newlywed and unable to pay my bills, spending hundreds of dollars on every member of my husband’s family for Christmas broke my heart.

How can anyone worry about buying presents when they have unpaid bills?

Today, if I don’t want to buy presents for someone, I don’t.

I never feel obligated to spend my hard-earned money on anyone unless I want to, and I certainly don’t go into debt every December to buy Christmas presents.

It’s not a solution that will work for everyone. I’m not even suggesting that. What I am saying is that it worked for me, and I’ll never go back.