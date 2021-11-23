His wife didn't suspect an affair until he matched with her coworker on a dating site

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aeUm_0d1tivGe00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

A woman told me about the unusual and unfortunate way she caught her husband cheating.

When you work in a large retail store, you get to know your coworkers on different levels. You become close to the people who work in the same department where you work. Often, you spend more time with these people than you do with your partner or your own children at home.

Then there are the people who work on the other side of the store. You might not get to know them quite as well. Maybe they work in the backroom or the lawn and garden center. Sure, you recognize them on sight, but you could go years without ever having a meaningful conversation with them.

Likewise, when you work in close proximity to someone, you might get to know their spouses. Your coworker's husband stops by to drop off lunch or pick up the spare car keys. Your coworker's wife visits the store to buy bottled water or dog food.

You see these people in passing. You might never even learn their names. This is important in explaining how a woman didn't suspect her husband of having an affair until her husband matched with her coworker on a dating site.

Here's what happened.

My friend's husband downloaded a dating app intending to meet people for casual, fleeting encounters. He wasn't looking for a serious relationship; he was already in one.

He matched with someone. They chatted briefly and almost immediately made plans to meet. When my friend's husband met his online dating app match at the agreed location, they stared at each other in partial recognition.

They didn't know each other. Yet each of them thought the other looked quite familiar.

Fortunately, they figured it out after a few minutes before they could do any more damage, but the story wasn't over yet.

My friend's coworker thought she deserved to know the truth.

It seemed like just another ordinary day at her job, but my friend was in for a surprise.

Her coworker approached her and told her everything, sparing her no details. Fortunately, they had figured out their connection before anything happened. Unfortunately, the intent was nearly as devastating as the deed.

My friend figured if her husband had matched with her coworker on a dating app, he was probably matching with other people, too. As it turned out, she was correct.

She confronted her husband, and he was defensive at first. He denied it, but she had irrefutable evidence in the form of photos and screenshots her coworker had so thoughtfully provided.

In the end, they couldn't save their marriage. They separated, and then they divorced. Today, she is happily single; she has no idea what he's doing now. Nor does she care.

Why does my friend want to tell her embarrassing story?

"Maybe it will help someone," she told me. "I had no idea my husband was cheating until he matched with my coworker on a dating app. If I can spare another woman from going through the same pain, then it's worth it to share my story."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
RelationshipsRelationship TroublesRelationship AdviceLifestyleSociety

Comments / 14

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Boston, MA
26156 followers

More from Tracey Folly

I married my husband without getting engaged first

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Once a bridesmaid and once a bride, but never a fiancée. I’ve been a bridesmaid exactly once; I’ve also been a bride once.

Read full story
8 comments

I borrowed a friend’s wedding gown, then sold it at a consignment shop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the end, I didn’t even get paid for the gown. My husband and I had a whirlwind wedding.

Read full story
54 comments

I dumped a man for demanding a pack of cigarettes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We met the spring before I graduated from high school and dated for one month at the very beginning of summer just as the temperature heated up.

Read full story
19 comments

My grandmother suspected her husband of having an affair with her sister

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. So my grandmother tried to ensnare my grandfather in a trap, with mixed results.

Read full story
10 comments

I attended my own family's Thanksgiving dinner instead of my husband's

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first year of spending holidays with two sets of in-laws, I was already fed up; so I quit.

Read full story
15 comments

My racist aunt was angry when I told her my childhood crush was a black boy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I had this one abrasive aunt whom my parents referred to as my “favorite aunt.”

Read full story
263 comments

Teen warns dad's girlfriend about his toxic dating patterns and successfully splits them up

16-year-old girl asks a popular subreddit whether she was wrong for spilling the beans about her dad's dating history. A teen girl has turned to the Internet, specifically a popular subreddit known as AITA, to help her decide whether she was wrong for warning her dad's much younger girlfriend about his toxic dating history and successfully scaring her off for good. Nearly 800 Redditors have weighed in on the situation thus far, and the vast majority of them seem to be taking this concerned teen's side.

Read full story

Man ditches his date at restaurant without a ride home after she uses racial slur

Was he wrong for abandoning his racist date without giving her a ride home?. The jury of public opinion is still deliberating. A story on the popular subreddit known as AITA is gaining steam after a man admitted to dumping his date at a restaurant and leaving without telling her. While most Redditors seem to agree that the man was not wrong for his actions, the official ruling hasn't been posted yet.

Read full story
1418 comments

She got her ex-husband drunk so he couldn't drive home after dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My coworker was still in love with her ex-husband.

Read full story
52 comments

My family thought I was pregnant because I got married at 19

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I married young for reasons that had nothing to do with having babies. When I was planning my wedding, my cousin told me that her father would not be attending.

Read full story
14 comments

A barber doused my mother’s head in dandruff treatment as she sat in the waiting room

*This is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother; used with permission. She wasn't even a client. My mother sat in the waiting room of a barbershop, waiting for the barber to cut my brother’s hair, when something unexpected happened.

Read full story
37 comments

Her husband didn’t know she was cheating until she didn’t pick him up from the hospital

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by the man who experienced them firsthand. My neighbor took a taxi home from the hospital and found his wife cooking in their kitchen for another man.

Read full story
54 comments

My summer boyfriend kept a coffin in his bedroom

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. That's not the only reason our relationship was temporary. It was a summer romance in every sense of the word.

Read full story
16 comments

The differences between my mother’s childhood in Europe and mine in the United States

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events, and it represents my mother's and my firsthand experiences. I grew up without cable television, and my mother grew up without electricity or a toilet.

Read full story
3 comments

My neighbors got caught having an affair when he got stuck in the back seat of her car

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I witnessed firsthand. They were trying to escape from her garage before her husband got there, but things didn’t work out the way they planned.

Read full story
162 comments

He asked another woman for her phone number while we were on a date

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. He bought me flowers, and then he asked the florist out for dinner. I went on a date with a man I met on a ferry.

Read full story
30 comments

My boyfriend introduced me to his replacement at the bus stop

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I couldn’t have expected what happened next. I dated a man I met at a bus stop. It was at one of these bus stops that I first laid eyes on him, short and fair with tousled red hair. He never said much, but the few words he spoke were so deep and melodious it didn’t matter.

Read full story
17 comments

I broke up with my boyfriend in an email

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. If I can start a relationship over email, then I can end it over email, too. I met my ex-boyfriend at work.

Read full story
10 comments

My husband didn't help plan our wedding, and then he didn't help plan the divorce

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My husband didn’t propose; neither did I. We just simply agreed to get married because it was the easiest way for both of us to achieve independence from our parents and afford a place of our own — together.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy