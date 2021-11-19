My summer boyfriend kept a coffin in his bedroom

Tracey Folly

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand

That's not the only reason our relationship was temporary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaNad_0d1iK0hH00
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

It was a summer romance in every sense of the word.

We met the same month I graduated from high school, and we dated until the tail end of August. Our relationship took place over three exhilarating, exciting, confusing, awful months that I wish had never happened, but at least my summer fling gave me plenty of stories to tell.

He was devastatingly handsome, and that's where his good qualities began and ended. Other than his good looks, he had nothing to offer. That didn't matter, at the time. His good looks were enough for me, at least in the beginning.

The apartment he shared with friends lacked air conditioning. It was sweltering in the summer heat. His apartment was located on the third floor of an old Victorian house. Being on the third floor made it hotter still. To make matters worse, his personal living quarters were a literal crawlspace in the attic.

His tiny attic crawlspace compartment had no window. What it had was a child-sized coffin tucked into the corner against the wall.

I would have preferred a window.

Can you keep a coffin in your bedroom? What kind of person would do that, right? A person who's really into death and vampires? Or someone who was born to be a mortician? Or just the guy I dated the year I turned eighteen.

Since the only light that illuminated the "room" filtered in through the dim hallway, I never saw the coffin clearly. Nonetheless, I saw it clearly enough to confirm that it was indeed a coffin. If I had to guess based on my limited view and equally limited memory, I'd say it was empty and unused.

What kind of person has an empty and unused child-sized coffin in the corner of their bedroom/attic crawlspace? I have no idea--but I dated him.

He told me the coffin's original occupant was still inside, but I never saw any evidence of that.

I've always assumed it was empty because I've always thought the heat of the attic would have accelerated the rot and decay of the coffin's alleged occupant. If that were the case, I'd expect the area to smell. It didn't, not really.

Although the small space smelled of heat and dirty sweat socks, there was nothing in the air to indicate a dead and decaying body lying in repose against the wall, sealed coffin notwithstanding.

I know this is a strange story, but it's more than just a story. It's a part of my dating history. When you've been dating long enough, you accumulate experiences. This was certainly an experience.

We didn't break up due to his living conditions; we didn't so much break up as fizzle out.

I was busy with work and friends, too busy to notice he hadn't been around for a while.

In the meantime, he moved out of the attic crawlspace and into another woman's apartment across town.

I never found out whether he brought the coffin with him, but I doubt it matched his new love interest's aesthetic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
RelationshipsRelationship TroubleRelationship AdviceLifestyleSociety

Comments / 16

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Boston, MA
26133 followers

More from Tracey Folly

I married my husband without getting engaged first

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Once a bridesmaid and once a bride, but never a fiancée. I’ve been a bridesmaid exactly once; I’ve also been a bride once.

Read full story
6 comments

I borrowed a friend’s wedding gown, then sold it at a consignment shop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the end, I didn’t even get paid for the gown. My husband and I had a whirlwind wedding.

Read full story
53 comments

I dumped a man for demanding a pack of cigarettes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We met the spring before I graduated from high school and dated for one month at the very beginning of summer just as the temperature heated up.

Read full story
19 comments

My grandmother suspected her husband of having an affair with her sister

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. So my grandmother tried to ensnare my grandfather in a trap, with mixed results.

Read full story
10 comments

I attended my own family's Thanksgiving dinner instead of my husband's

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first year of spending holidays with two sets of in-laws, I was already fed up; so I quit.

Read full story
15 comments

My racist aunt was angry when I told her my childhood crush was a black boy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I had this one abrasive aunt whom my parents referred to as my “favorite aunt.”

Read full story
263 comments

Teen warns dad's girlfriend about his toxic dating patterns and successfully splits them up

16-year-old girl asks a popular subreddit whether she was wrong for spilling the beans about her dad's dating history. A teen girl has turned to the Internet, specifically a popular subreddit known as AITA, to help her decide whether she was wrong for warning her dad's much younger girlfriend about his toxic dating history and successfully scaring her off for good. Nearly 800 Redditors have weighed in on the situation thus far, and the vast majority of them seem to be taking this concerned teen's side.

Read full story

His wife didn't suspect an affair until he matched with her coworker on a dating site

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman told me about the unusual and unfortunate way she caught her husband cheating.

Read full story
14 comments

Man ditches his date at restaurant without a ride home after she uses racial slur

Was he wrong for abandoning his racist date without giving her a ride home?. The jury of public opinion is still deliberating. A story on the popular subreddit known as AITA is gaining steam after a man admitted to dumping his date at a restaurant and leaving without telling her. While most Redditors seem to agree that the man was not wrong for his actions, the official ruling hasn't been posted yet.

Read full story
1416 comments

She got her ex-husband drunk so he couldn't drive home after dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My coworker was still in love with her ex-husband.

Read full story
50 comments

My family thought I was pregnant because I got married at 19

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I married young for reasons that had nothing to do with having babies. When I was planning my wedding, my cousin told me that her father would not be attending.

Read full story
14 comments

A barber doused my mother’s head in dandruff treatment as she sat in the waiting room

*This is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother; used with permission. She wasn't even a client. My mother sat in the waiting room of a barbershop, waiting for the barber to cut my brother’s hair, when something unexpected happened.

Read full story
37 comments

Her husband didn’t know she was cheating until she didn’t pick him up from the hospital

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by the man who experienced them firsthand. My neighbor took a taxi home from the hospital and found his wife cooking in their kitchen for another man.

Read full story
54 comments

The differences between my mother’s childhood in Europe and mine in the United States

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events, and it represents my mother's and my firsthand experiences. I grew up without cable television, and my mother grew up without electricity or a toilet.

Read full story
3 comments

My neighbors got caught having an affair when he got stuck in the back seat of her car

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I witnessed firsthand. They were trying to escape from her garage before her husband got there, but things didn’t work out the way they planned.

Read full story
162 comments

He asked another woman for her phone number while we were on a date

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. He bought me flowers, and then he asked the florist out for dinner. I went on a date with a man I met on a ferry.

Read full story
30 comments

My boyfriend introduced me to his replacement at the bus stop

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I couldn’t have expected what happened next. I dated a man I met at a bus stop. It was at one of these bus stops that I first laid eyes on him, short and fair with tousled red hair. He never said much, but the few words he spoke were so deep and melodious it didn’t matter.

Read full story
17 comments

I broke up with my boyfriend in an email

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. If I can start a relationship over email, then I can end it over email, too. I met my ex-boyfriend at work.

Read full story
10 comments

My husband didn't help plan our wedding, and then he didn't help plan the divorce

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My husband didn’t propose; neither did I. We just simply agreed to get married because it was the easiest way for both of us to achieve independence from our parents and afford a place of our own — together.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy