My grandmother's jealousy nearly caused a car crash

*this is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother based on actual events she experienced firsthand.

It happened every Sunday, like clockwork.

My grandfather was a handsome and vivacious man, and my grandmother was a jealous woman.

Although my grandfather was faithful, my grandmother often allowed her imagination to run wild. She suspected his every glance and his every smile, especially when it came to her own sister.

My grandparents visited my grandmother’s sister every Sunday, and that’s when her jealous streak reared its ugly head once a week, like clockwork.

It was the 1950s. My mother was a little girl. Every week, she and her three siblings would squeeze into the car with their parents for the long drive to see family, and every week, the same story unfolded.

My grandmother watched my grandfather like a hawk. She scrutinized every expression on his face and every word he said. If she thought his gaze lingered on her sister’s face too long, there would be a scene on the ride home.

There was always a scene on the drive home.

According to my mother, my grandmother screamed and berated my grandfather on the ride over the highway and across the bridge. My grandfather shouted in return as he gripped the steering wheel in both hands and jerked the car back and forth along the roadway into oncoming traffic.

In the meantime, my mother would remove her tight shoes to rub her aching feet. When the fighting escalated, and my grandfather’s erratic driving became more dangerous, my mother would force her shoes back onto her swollen feet.

“I thought we were going to die,” my mother explained, “and I didn’t want to die barefoot. I was afraid they would report it in the newspaper that the crash was so severe it knocked the little girl’s shoes off.” That little girl was my mother, who still remembers the terror she felt on a weekly basis thanks to my grandmother’s extreme jealousy.

My mother didn’t inherit my grandmother’s jealousy, but I did. Fortunately, I’ve never come close to causing a car crash because of my jealousy, but I know how it feels to be consumed by feelings of insecurity and inadequacy.

My first serious boyfriend was so nice and so respectful that he never made me feel insecure about our relationship or jealous of his female friends. No matter how many times my girlfriends asked him out for drinks, he always said “no” politely and without hesitation. When we walked down the street together, he often held my hand as we passed other couples. He never looked at other girls as though they were competing for his affection; nor did he make remarks about them if we passed one on the street.

My boyfriend always showed respect for my feelings — and everyone else’s feelings in our relationship, too. His behavior toward me was one-hundred percent respectful when we were together, whether the two of us were hanging out alone or in public with friends. He never said unkind things about me or made insensitive remarks because he was always thinking about how his words could hurt someone else.

My boyfriend was so supportive of my life, my friends, and everything I did that I sometimes wondered why our relationship didn’t work for us both long term. I suspect that my jealousy had a lot to do with it.

While he didn’t have a jealous bone in his body, my own jealous streak bothered him. Much like my grandmother before me, I didn’t know how to handle my jealousy so I used it as an excuse to lash out.

Unlike my grandmother, I like to think I’ve learned to control myself over time, but I still have empathy for the way she must have felt on those long car rides home after believing her husband and her sister had disrespected her, even though my mother assures me that wasn’t the case. And she ought to know; she was there.