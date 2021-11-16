My grandmother's jealousy nearly caused a car crash

Tracey Folly

*this is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother based on actual events she experienced firsthand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThUkx_0cyDVfoW00
Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

It happened every Sunday, like clockwork.

My grandfather was a handsome and vivacious man, and my grandmother was a jealous woman.

Although my grandfather was faithful, my grandmother often allowed her imagination to run wild. She suspected his every glance and his every smile, especially when it came to her own sister.

My grandparents visited my grandmother’s sister every Sunday, and that’s when her jealous streak reared its ugly head once a week, like clockwork.

It was the 1950s. My mother was a little girl. Every week, she and her three siblings would squeeze into the car with their parents for the long drive to see family, and every week, the same story unfolded.

My grandmother watched my grandfather like a hawk. She scrutinized every expression on his face and every word he said. If she thought his gaze lingered on her sister’s face too long, there would be a scene on the ride home.

There was always a scene on the drive home.

According to my mother, my grandmother screamed and berated my grandfather on the ride over the highway and across the bridge. My grandfather shouted in return as he gripped the steering wheel in both hands and jerked the car back and forth along the roadway into oncoming traffic.

In the meantime, my mother would remove her tight shoes to rub her aching feet. When the fighting escalated, and my grandfather’s erratic driving became more dangerous, my mother would force her shoes back onto her swollen feet.

“I thought we were going to die,” my mother explained, “and I didn’t want to die barefoot. I was afraid they would report it in the newspaper that the crash was so severe it knocked the little girl’s shoes off.” That little girl was my mother, who still remembers the terror she felt on a weekly basis thanks to my grandmother’s extreme jealousy.

My mother didn’t inherit my grandmother’s jealousy, but I did. Fortunately, I’ve never come close to causing a car crash because of my jealousy, but I know how it feels to be consumed by feelings of insecurity and inadequacy.

My first serious boyfriend was so nice and so respectful that he never made me feel insecure about our relationship or jealous of his female friends. No matter how many times my girlfriends asked him out for drinks, he always said “no” politely and without hesitation. When we walked down the street together, he often held my hand as we passed other couples. He never looked at other girls as though they were competing for his affection; nor did he make remarks about them if we passed one on the street.

My boyfriend always showed respect for my feelings — and everyone else’s feelings in our relationship, too. His behavior toward me was one-hundred percent respectful when we were together, whether the two of us were hanging out alone or in public with friends. He never said unkind things about me or made insensitive remarks because he was always thinking about how his words could hurt someone else.

My boyfriend was so supportive of my life, my friends, and everything I did that I sometimes wondered why our relationship didn’t work for us both long term. I suspect that my jealousy had a lot to do with it.

While he didn’t have a jealous bone in his body, my own jealous streak bothered him. Much like my grandmother before me, I didn’t know how to handle my jealousy so I used it as an excuse to lash out.

Unlike my grandmother, I like to think I’ve learned to control myself over time, but I still have empathy for the way she must have felt on those long car rides home after believing her husband and her sister had disrespected her, even though my mother assures me that wasn’t the case. And she ought to know; she was there.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Boston, MA
24925 followers

More from Tracey Folly

A barber doused my mother’s head in dandruff treatment as she sat in the waiting room

*This is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother; used with permission. She wasn't even a client. My mother sat in the waiting room of a barbershop, waiting for the barber to cut my brother’s hair, when something unexpected happened.

Read full story

She got her ex-husband drunk so he couldn't drive home after dinner

*This account was told to me by a third party. My coworker was still in love with her ex-husband. Well, that’s not entirely accurate. My coworker was still enamored of her ex-husband. I'm not sure if it was love.

Read full story

When you get married at 19, everyone thinks you're pregnant

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I married young for reasons that had nothing to do with having babies. When I was planning my wedding, my cousin told me that her father would not be attending.

Read full story
10 comments

Her husband didn’t know she was cheating until she didn’t pick him up from the hospital

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by the man who experienced them firsthand. My neighbor took a taxi home from the hospital and found his wife cooking in their kitchen for another man.

Read full story
53 comments

His wife didn't suspect an affair until he matched with her coworker on a dating site

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. A woman told me about the unusual and unfortunate way she caught her husband cheating.

Read full story
2 comments

My summer boyfriend kept a coffin in his bedroom

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. That's not the only reason our relationship was temporary. It was a summer romance in every sense of the word.

Read full story
15 comments

The differences between my mother’s childhood in Europe and mine in the United States

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events, and it represents my mother's and my firsthand experiences. I grew up without cable television, and my mother grew up without electricity or a toilet.

Read full story
3 comments

My neighbors got caught having an affair when he got stuck in the back seat of her car

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I witnessed firsthand. They were trying to escape from her garage before her husband got there, but things didn’t work out the way they planned.

Read full story
158 comments

He asked another woman for her phone number while we were on a date

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. He bought me flowers, and then he asked the florist out for dinner. I went on a date with a man I met on a ferry.

Read full story
29 comments

My boyfriend introduced me to his replacement at the bus stop

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I couldn’t have expected what happened next. I dated a man I met at a bus stop. It was at one of these bus stops that I first laid eyes on him, short and fair with tousled red hair. He never said much, but the few words he spoke were so deep and melodious it didn’t matter.

Read full story
15 comments

I broke up with my boyfriend in an email

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. If I can start a relationship over email, then I can end it over email, too. I met my ex-boyfriend at work.

Read full story
10 comments

My husband didn't help plan our wedding, and then he didn't help plan the divorce

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My husband didn’t propose; neither did I. We just simply agreed to get married because it was the easiest way for both of us to achieve independence from our parents and afford a place of our own — together.

Read full story
62 comments

The night my husband spent in jail was the best night of my life

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. It was so quiet in our tiny apartment that you could hear a pin drop. My husband was a force of nature. That’s not a compliment. Tornadoes and tsunamis are forces of nature, too. My husband was a tornado or a tsunami, with constant movement and crashing waves. He was a deluge. Once again, that is not a compliment.

Read full story
38 comments

If it's wrong to wear white on a bride's wedding day, then I don't want to be right

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. Here's what happens when you wear white to another woman's wedding. When I was in my late twenties, I happened upon a beautiful white dress in a thrift shop. As luck would have it, the dress was a perfect fit. It was also fifty percent off. How could I resist?

Read full story
6 comments

My Botox was botched, and my eyelid drooped shut for weeks

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. I got Botox for the usual reasons. I wanted to appear younger. I wanted to look more beautiful.

Read full story
2 comments

I dated a man with Down syndrome, but I didn't know why my parents disapproved

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. You don’t know someone is different unless someone else tells you. When I was in my late teens, I met a young man with Down syndrome. He was fun and friendly, and I liked him.

Read full story
119 comments

My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him. I dated a man the summer after high school. In fact, that's exactly how long our relationship lasted: the three months from June through August, inclusive.

Read full story
44 comments

My husband said he cheated because we were 'too young to get married'

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. Just because he was right about us being too young to get married didn't give him the right to be unfaithful.

Read full story
2 comments

My mother refused to let her kids believe in Santa Claus because she didn't want him to 'get the credit' she deserved

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me firsthand. I've never believed in Santa Claus. As early as I can remember, my mother always told me and my brother that there was no Santa Claus. She told us she and my father bought and wrapped the presents beneath the Christmas tree, and she wasn't about to let some fictional Santa Claus take the credit for their hard work.

Read full story
687 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy