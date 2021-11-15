My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjFyP_0cxECiiI00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him.

I dated a man the summer after high school. In fact, that's exactly how long our relationship lasted: the three months from June through August, inclusive.

It was a rocky romance from the start, but it was one of my first adult relationships, and I didn't know any better.

One day, my best friend told me that she had run into my boyfriend in the neighborhood. She said he had asked her for help to move a few things.

It wasn't surprising since she was the only one among us who had both a car and a driver's license.

"What was he moving?" I asked without thinking. To tell the truth, I wasn't that interested. I assumed it would be something mundane, perhaps an end table or a loveseat he found on the sidewalk or in the neighbor's trash. He and his roommates were scavengers. They based their entire apartment on found objects and hand-me-downs except for the boxes of Kraft macaroni and cheese in the cupboard.

I bought those myself.

She hesitated, but then she spilled the entire story.

"He packed his things and moved across town," she confessed, "and I helped him move. I helped him move into another woman's apartment."

"What?" I was incredulous.

"He didn't tell you? I didn't think so. Your boyfriend," she said, "has another girlfriend, and I helped him move into her apartment."

I was dumbfounded. I couldn't speak, but my face must have revealed my horror because she continued hurriedly, "Don't worry. He said he was going to tell you. He wanted to be with both of you—you and her."

"He what? No! God no!" I shrieked.

I was hungry, so we walked to a nearby restaurant. I wasn't talking much, but it didn't matter. She was talking enough for both of us. "He said he loved you and wanted to be with you—"

"Don't!" I snapped without raising my voice at all and she stopped mid-sentence.

She stared at me like a child whose mother had just woken up from a deep sleep and reprimanded it for waking her up. Then she went on as if nothing happened, "…but he also wanted to be with her because she has things you don't have."

"Like what?" The words were out before I could stop myself.

"Like her own apartment," she replied.

"…what else?" I asked even though I already knew the answer.

"A job," she said, "and money."

But what about that apartment? What part of that arrangement did my best friend play? What role did she serve beyond driving him back and forth between two women who would otherwise not consent to share a boyfriend?

"So," I asked her in a tone that was more than casual, "are you saying you helped him move his boxes out of the apartment when he moved in with this other woman?"

She looked at me and hesitated before she answered, "Yes."

"Did he tell you their relationship was exclusive? Did he tell you that before you helped him move his stuff?"

Her answer came quickly, but it sounded rehearsed, even though it had been only a few days since the fact that she helped him with his packing.

"He told me he was seeing both of you, and that's why I helped him. It didn't feel right, anyway."

I took a long drink from my water glass, put it down on the table, and looked directly into her eyes to see if she'd flinch.

She didn't.

I never saw him again after that, which was clearly for the best.

