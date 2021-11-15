My husband said he cheated because we were 'too young to get married'

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand

Just because he was right about us being too young to get married didn't give him the right to be unfaithful.

My husband's reason for cheating on me was really just an excuse.

"I love you, but we were too young to get married."

He repeated the same words every time I caught him cheating. Eventually, he would say the words even when I didn't catch him. It was a sentence that he repeated so often when he was being unfaithful that the words became an accurate predictor of whether he was about to become involved with another woman, again.

I should have known better from the start. He wasn't a one-woman kind of man. With his black hair and dark eyes, women flocked easily around him.

If we had met at a different time, under different circumstances, we may have never ended up together. But the fact is we met and we got married and, eventually, I found out about his wandering eye and adulterous ways.

From our first date, he knew I was naïve about life. He could tell that I had never been out on my own before and thus, relied heavily upon my parents for guidance and emotional support. He quickly realized the power he held over me.

Once I moved in with him after our marriage, his actual nature came through.

Many women would have left him long before I did. After all, who wants to spend their life with a man that can't stay faithful? Who wants to be constantly worrying if your man is out flirting with other women while you're at home alone? There are plenty of men in this world that are desperately looking for someone like me; someone like the young bride that was too naïve and inexperienced to know any better than to get involved with her husband.

He knew he had me trapped; he knew the only reason I stayed was because of my parents' strict rules about living under their roof until marriage. He also knew how much I valued them and respected their opinions about my life.

I still remember the first time I brought him home to meet my family. My parents knew immediately that he wasn't right for me, but they said nothing because I was old enough to make my own decisions about who I chose as a life partner.

I chose him.

As the years passed, they quickly realized my mistake. They knew that he didn't love me as much as he claimed to, but what could they do? It was too late for them to interfere now. And, too late for me.

I stuck with my husband; he knew I couldn't leave him. Sure, our marriage had its bad points, but it also had its good points. And after all, if not for his marital infidelities, things would be pretty good between us most of the time.

He cheated on me even before we got married. I just didn't know it.

Like he always said, we were too young to get married. The words were like a knife to my heart; worse than any pain I ever felt before.

It made his words even more painful because they were true.

I wanted to keep the memories of our week-long honeymoon with me forever. But my mind was so preoccupied with his infidelity that all I could think about was how he broke my heart.

It didn't take me long to realize that I needed to leave him; not for him, but for myself. Being married to a man who cannot stay faithful is no way for anyone to live their life.