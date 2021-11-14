My mother refused to let her kids believe in Santa Claus because she didn't want him to 'get the credit' she deserved

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me firsthand

I've never believed in Santa Claus.

As early as I can remember, my mother always told me and my brother that there was no Santa Claus. She told us she and my father bought and wrapped the presents beneath the Christmas tree, and she wasn't about to let some fictional Santa Claus take the credit for their hard work.

My mother still scoffs at parents who allow their children to believe in Santa Claus. "Why would they let their kids think someone else brought them presents?" she asks. "It makes little sense. My kids never believed in Santa Claus. Your father and I worked way too hard to let someone else take the credit."

I didn't have many friends as a child. So I don't know whether my peers believed in Santa Claus or not. Since I didn't talk much to my classmates, there was no danger of my ruining their beliefs anyhow.

One nice thing about not believing in Santa Claus as a child was never having to learn he wasn't real. Santa Claus wasn't a real person. He was just the name given to someone who was given the credit of bringing presents to children around the world on Christmas Day, which was implausible at best.

It makes me sad when I hear stories of children who are told about Santa Claus, and then learn he isn't real. It's not the kids' fault they were lied to for so long. They didn't deserve that—no child does.

The world would be a much better place if only people could focus on what really matters in life: treating others with kindness. If we all did our part to treat each other well, there wouldn't need to be any fictional characters taking credit for good deeds done by humans every Christmas Day.

Parents should never lie to their children just because they want them to feel special or important around Christmas time at school or elsewhere. It only sets them up for a future of letdowns and disappointment.

I'm thankful I was never lied to about Santa Claus because it meant I wasn't disappointed on Christmas morning. It also saved me years of wondering if he actually existed or not.

In retrospect, it's all very sad that kids around the world are getting told by their parents they will receive gifts from some random person who magically flies through chimneys every year in December, just so these children can feel important at school during Christmastime. No child deserves to be lied to like that—ever! Parents should instead focus on telling their kids how special and loved they truly are--year-round.

Christmas isn't about getting gifts under the tree from an imaginary man in a red suit anyhow. It's also a great opportunity to catch up on what everyone has been doing since our last visit -- you know, like how your brother got engaged or when your sister will finally be graduating from college (that degree better not take too long).

With all this talk of Christmas, I'm getting pretty hungry just thinking about those cookies my mom made for us as kids, and we didn't have to leave those cookies and a glass of milk out for Santa overnight because we already knew he didn't exist.