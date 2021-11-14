My mother refused to let her kids believe in Santa Claus because she didn't want him to 'get the credit' she deserved

Tracey Folly

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me firsthand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrUXU_0cwQgzTA00
Photo by Marta Wave from Pexels

I've never believed in Santa Claus.

As early as I can remember, my mother always told me and my brother that there was no Santa Claus. She told us she and my father bought and wrapped the presents beneath the Christmas tree, and she wasn't about to let some fictional Santa Claus take the credit for their hard work.

My mother still scoffs at parents who allow their children to believe in Santa Claus. "Why would they let their kids think someone else brought them presents?" she asks. "It makes little sense. My kids never believed in Santa Claus. Your father and I worked way too hard to let someone else take the credit."

I didn't have many friends as a child. So I don't know whether my peers believed in Santa Claus or not. Since I didn't talk much to my classmates, there was no danger of my ruining their beliefs anyhow.

One nice thing about not believing in Santa Claus as a child was never having to learn he wasn't real. Santa Claus wasn't a real person. He was just the name given to someone who was given the credit of bringing presents to children around the world on Christmas Day, which was implausible at best.

It makes me sad when I hear stories of children who are told about Santa Claus, and then learn he isn't real. It's not the kids' fault they were lied to for so long. They didn't deserve that—no child does.

The world would be a much better place if only people could focus on what really matters in life: treating others with kindness. If we all did our part to treat each other well, there wouldn't need to be any fictional characters taking credit for good deeds done by humans every Christmas Day.

Parents should never lie to their children just because they want them to feel special or important around Christmas time at school or elsewhere. It only sets them up for a future of letdowns and disappointment.

I'm thankful I was never lied to about Santa Claus because it meant I wasn't disappointed on Christmas morning. It also saved me years of wondering if he actually existed or not.

In retrospect, it's all very sad that kids around the world are getting told by their parents they will receive gifts from some random person who magically flies through chimneys every year in December, just so these children can feel important at school during Christmastime. No child deserves to be lied to like that—ever! Parents should instead focus on telling their kids how special and loved they truly are--year-round.

Christmas isn't about getting gifts under the tree from an imaginary man in a red suit anyhow. It's also a great opportunity to catch up on what everyone has been doing since our last visit -- you know, like how your brother got engaged or when your sister will finally be graduating from college (that degree better not take too long).

With all this talk of Christmas, I'm getting pretty hungry just thinking about those cookies my mom made for us as kids, and we didn't have to leave those cookies and a glass of milk out for Santa overnight because we already knew he didn't exist.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 687

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Boston, MA
24800 followers

More from Tracey Folly

When you get married at 19, everyone thinks you're pregnant

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I married young for reasons that had nothing to do with having babies. When I was planning my wedding, my cousin told me that her father would not be attending.

Read full story
8 comments

Her husband didn’t know she was cheating until she didn’t pick him up from the hospital

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by the man who experienced them firsthand. My neighbor took a taxi home from the hospital and found his wife cooking in their kitchen for another man.

Read full story
46 comments

His wife didn't suspect an affair until he matched with her coworker on a dating site

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. A woman told me about the unusual and unfortunate way she caught her husband cheating.

Read full story
2 comments

My summer boyfriend kept a coffin in his bedroom

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. That's not the only reason our relationship was temporary. It was a summer romance in every sense of the word.

Read full story
13 comments

The differences between my mother’s childhood in Europe and mine in the United States

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events, and it represents my mother's and my firsthand experiences. I grew up without cable television, and my mother grew up without electricity or a toilet.

Read full story
2 comments

My neighbors got caught having an affair when he got stuck in the back seat of her car

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I witnessed firsthand. They were trying to escape from her garage before her husband got there, but things didn’t work out the way they planned.

Read full story
147 comments

He asked another woman for her phone number while we were on a date

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. He bought me flowers, and then he asked the florist out for dinner. I went on a date with a man I met on a ferry.

Read full story
29 comments

My boyfriend introduced me to his replacement at the bus stop

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I couldn’t have expected what happened next. I dated a man I met at a bus stop. It was at one of these bus stops that I first laid eyes on him, short and fair with tousled red hair. He never said much, but the few words he spoke were so deep and melodious it didn’t matter.

Read full story
15 comments

I broke up with my boyfriend in an email

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. If I can start a relationship over email, then I can end it over email, too. I met my ex-boyfriend at work.

Read full story
10 comments

My husband didn't help plan our wedding, and then he didn't help plan the divorce

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My husband didn’t propose; neither did I. We just simply agreed to get married because it was the easiest way for both of us to achieve independence from our parents and afford a place of our own — together.

Read full story
62 comments

The night my husband spent in jail was the best night of my life

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. It was so quiet in our tiny apartment that you could hear a pin drop. My husband was a force of nature. That’s not a compliment. Tornadoes and tsunamis are forces of nature, too. My husband was a tornado or a tsunami, with constant movement and crashing waves. He was a deluge. Once again, that is not a compliment.

Read full story
38 comments

If it's wrong to wear white on a bride's wedding day, then I don't want to be right

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. Here's what happens when you wear white to another woman's wedding. When I was in my late twenties, I happened upon a beautiful white dress in a thrift shop. As luck would have it, the dress was a perfect fit. It was also fifty percent off. How could I resist?

Read full story
6 comments

My Botox was botched, and my eyelid drooped shut for weeks

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. I got Botox for the usual reasons. I wanted to appear younger. I wanted to look more beautiful.

Read full story
2 comments

My grandmother's jealousy nearly caused a car crash

*this is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother based on actual events she experienced firsthand. It happened every Sunday, like clockwork. My grandfather was a handsome and vivacious man, and my grandmother was a jealous woman.

Read full story
12 comments

I dated a man with Down syndrome, but I didn't know why my parents disapproved

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. You don’t know someone is different unless someone else tells you. When I was in my late teens, I met a young man with Down syndrome. He was fun and friendly, and I liked him.

Read full story
119 comments

My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him. I dated a man the summer after high school. In fact, that's exactly how long our relationship lasted: the three months from June through August, inclusive.

Read full story
44 comments

My husband said he cheated because we were 'too young to get married'

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. Just because he was right about us being too young to get married didn't give him the right to be unfaithful.

Read full story
2 comments

Medical gaslighting: the doctor lied to my grandmother about her menopause symptoms

*this is a work of nonfiction as told to me by my mother based on actual events that she witnessed and experienced firsthand. My mother told me a story about my grandmother's experience with menopause recently.

Read full story
10 comments

I discovered my husband's affairs thanks to the scribbled phone numbers on dirty cocktail napkins I found in his pocket

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I found other women’s phone numbers in my cheating husband’s pockets. I was still a young newlywed the first time I found a scrawled phone number on a scrap of paper in my husband's pocket. As soon as he arrived home from work, I confronted him about the name and number. The name was common for both males and females, and I didn't imagine it could be a male friend's number.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy