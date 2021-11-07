My dentist slapped me across the face, hard, when I was a child

Hearing the recent news about a child who experienced a dentist's "hand over mouth" technique in the dental chair made me want to share my story.

*this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally

Late last month, an upset mother shared her child's dental horror story online. The concerned mom had taken her daughter to the dentist. It wasn't until later she learned the dentist had placed his hand over the girl's mouth to stop her from crying, according to ABC8 News, which noted that the outdated "hand over mouth" technique originated in the 1920s and is still in practice in places like Virginia today.

As a child, I had a similarly terrifying experience at the dentist's office. It's important for parents to know that abusive practices can and do take place at the dentist, even when the dentist specializes in children, as mine did.

My dentist slapped me across the face viciously and without warning while I was being fitted for a retainer when I was younger.

The incident happened when I was still in elementary school. My parents were fond of their own dentist, but they wanted me to see a dentist who had experience dealing with children.I was an anxious and excitable child who was prone to panic attacks and crying jags that didn’t stop until I was in my thirties. So I can understand my mother’s concern.

My mother found me a pediatric dentist, and it was an immediate nightmare. Whenever he injected my gums with novocaine prior to filling a cavity, it seemed like he was piercing my tongue repeatedly before actually numbing my mouth.

After every dentist's appointment, my tongue was sore and bleeding in ways that I didn’t realize weren’t normal. I was just a child, and I was terrified of going to the dentist, to begin with. How would I know this wasn’t the way things were done?

It wasn’t until I was well into adulthood that I realized what had likely happened. I believe he jabbed me in the tongue with the needle every time my tongue got in his way. Instead of asking me to move my tongue aside or working around it, he punished me by stabbing me repeatedly with the needle until I cried.

On the day that the dentist slapped me across the face, I had a bad cold. I remember being unable to breathe through my nose because my nostrils were completely clogged. I could breathe only through my mouth, which wasn’t a problem — until it was.

He prepared a block of clay in order to make a mold for a retainer. Then he instructed me to open my mouth and shoved the block of clay between my lips.

I can still remember struggling for air while he shouted, “Breathe through your mouth. Breathe through your mouth.” It felt like I was drowning; I continued to struggle. I continued making strangled helpless sounds around the block of clay. “Mmph mmph mmph.”“Breathe through your mouth,” he shouted again. His face turned red. He was clearly angry, but there was nothing I could do.I still couldn’t breathe.

He pulled his hand back and slapped me hard across the face. While I don’t remember how I finally got the block of molded clay out of my mouth, I do remember crying and shrieking for the rest of the office visit.

Because crying and screaming wasn’t an unusual state for me, especially in a stressful situation such as a doctor’s appointment or dentist’s appointment, my mother didn’t even suspect anything was out of the ordinary; and I didn’t tell her what had happened for more than thirty years.

As a child with severe anxiety, I had no reason to believe the dentist wasn't supposed to try to asphyxiate you and then slap you in the face. It wasn’t long before my mother switched me to the same dentist the rest of the family used. I guess she didn’t think visiting the pediatric dentist was as stress-free as she had hoped.

My childhood dentist is dead now. So I missed my opportunity to file a complaint, I still have a dental phobia — and I never even wore that retainer.