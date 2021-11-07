A man tattooed his wife's face on his chest, and then his girlfriend finally left him for good

My aunt had an affair with a man who swore he and his wife were in a loveless marriage. When he became a widower, he tattooed his late wife's face and name on his chest in an ultimate act of love that finally ended his affair with my aunt for good.

*this is a work of nonfiction as told by my aunt based on real events that she experienced and witnessed personally

My aunt and her first love knew each other in their younger years; they dated each other in their younger years, too. Unfortunately, their fledgling romance didn't last, and they went their separate ways.

He got married to another woman; she got married to another man.

It was time for them to forget about each other, but that's not what happened.

One day, they ran into each other, and it was instant fireworks. No, it wasn't the Fourth of July. When they finally met again, it was during a snowstorm. They never imagined a snowstorm could be so exciting, but that day was the day they began their affair.

That affair lasted more than twenty-five years.

"I'm in a loveless marriage," he told her, over and over again, and she believed him. "My wife and I don't even have feelings for each other anymore... well, she might still have feelings for me, but as for me, I only have feelings for you. You are the love of my life. You are the only woman I want, and someday, somehow, we will be together as a beautiful, loving couple who doesn't have to hide their love from the world."

She knew he was telling the truth because she felt the same way he did.

Unfortunately, he couldn't leave his wife. "I cannot hurt my wife," he told her. "She is the mother of my children, and they need her. If I left her, it would destroy her, and then who would take care of the kids?"

She understood because she had children with her husband, too.

"Let's just see where true love leads us," he implored.

She agreed.

He was sad when his wife passed away following a brief and sudden illness, but he was free to be with the true love of his life. However, the true love of his life wasn't free to be with him because she still had a husband.

They continued carrying on their affair, but they kept it hidden from their friends and family.

Shortly after he became a widower, they went to the beach together. My aunt was stunned when her affair partner removed his shirt to wade in the water and revealed a massive tattoo that took up his entire chest. It was a black ink portrait of his recently deceased wife with her name in thick block letters, and it had barely begun to heal.

My aunt's head began to spin. She didn't bear the deceased woman any ill will. How could she? However, the man they both loved had professed to love only my aunt. So why did he tattoo such a bold tribute to his late wife on his chest?

My aunt looked at his left hand and realized for the first time since the funeral that he was still wearing his wedding band.

Many years later, as she sat at my parents' kitchen table and told me this story, she said she would have been willing to overlook the wedding band since his loss was so fresh, but there was no way she could overlook the heavy ink of that brand new tattoo.

My aunt said that's when she finally realized the truth and understood why he never left his wife for her.

He did love his wife, and my aunt was just a diversion on the side.

That was the last time she ever saw him. She ended their affair and never looked back.

I don't know whether it took the death of his wife for him to realize how much he had loved her, but it took the death of his wife for my aunt to realize she was never his one true love after all.

