My boyfriend stole from me repeatedly; from cash to beanie babies, nothing was safe from his sticky fingers

Tracey Folly

I didn't miss the red flags; I unwisely chose to ignore them. I should have known better--and now I do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB7sT_0ck9AJv000
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

*based on a true story

My boyfriend had no money, which was probably because he rarely had a job for longer than one week. As for me, I had two jobs, and I felt exhausted from working many hours just so I could buy him groceries and pay his rent. So how did he repay me? By stealing from me, of course.

I should have known better.

We met at work shortly before he got fired for stealing. That was a huge red flag I chose to ignore. Another red flag I chose to ignore was the fact that parts of my lunch went missing from the employee breakroom fridge whenever he was around.

I took to marking the undersides of my soda cans with a black Sharpie marker to catch the culprit in the act, and I was not disappointed. It was him--my coworker who would soon become my boyfriend, despite what should have been enough red flags to stop me in my tracks.

We didn't begin dating until after he was fired. Since he was jobless and without an income, I began paying for everything from our lunch dates to his car insurance.

At the time, I had a habit of filling the ashtray of my car with quarters. Never dimes, nickels, or pennies, just quarters. I'd use those quarters to buy fast food hamburgers at the drive-thru whenever I was hungry while running errands.

One night, I drove him to the local department store so I could buy him some snacks and toiletries.

To my surprise, I saw him at the vending machines feeding quarters into metal slots and receiving tiny plastic football helmets in return. My first thought was disappointment. How could he expect me to pay for his purchases while he squandered his own money on worthless plastic toys?

My second thought was, where did he get so many quarters?

I got my answer when we arrived back at my car with his shopping bags, and I realized all the quarters were missing from my ashtray.

On another occasion, I noticed two of my Ty Beanie Babies were missing. When I asked him about it, he denied knowing anything about their whereabouts. The following day, I noticed that the zippered inner pockets of his winter jacket were bulging.

You guessed it. My missing Ty Beanie Babies were smuggled inside his pockets.

He stole shirts, pins, CDs, DVDs, and cassette tapes, and either denied taking them or simply declined to return them when confronted. While he never took anything of high value, the number of items he stole from me over the years added up to hundreds of dollars.

That may not sound like much, but it is when you consider he shouldn't have stolen anything from me at all.

He had other bad habits as well. He was a compulsive liar. He was a slob. He left full soda cans in my freezer and laughed when they exploded into a sticky mess.

I didn't deserve any of it, but that's what you get when you ignore red flags. The universe gave me every possible warning, and I chose to let the fox into the henhouse.

Note to self: Thievery and lies do not make a good basis for a healthy relationship.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 38

Published by

It's my birthday month! Thank you for following me!

Boston, MA
21012 followers

More from Tracey Folly

I knew my husband was cheating when I found lipstick-stained cigarette butts in the back seat of my car

If you think your spouse or partner is being unfaithful, then you’re probably right. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally. I caught my husband cheating, and I decided to write about it. While my story does NOT have a happy outcome, it does offer the opportunity to learn from my mistakes.

Read full story

My husband and I both considered running away before the wedding

Unfortunately, we both showed up anyway. Showing up for my own wedding is one of the biggest regrets of my life, but it taught me to trust my instincts. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally.

Read full story
4 comments

My dentist slapped me across the face, hard, when I was a child

Hearing the recent news about a child who experienced a dentist's "hand over mouth" technique in the dental chair made me want to share my story. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally.

Read full story
66 comments

A man tattooed his wife's face on his chest, and then his girlfriend finally left him for good

My aunt had an affair with a man who swore he and his wife were in a loveless marriage. When he became a widower, he tattooed his late wife's face and name on his chest in an ultimate act of love that finally ended his affair with my aunt for good.

Read full story
73 comments

The shoe salesman said my mother was too fat to date

Nobody asked him for his opinion, but he shared it anyway. *this is a work of nonfiction as told by my mother based on real events that she experienced and witnessed personally.

Read full story
33 comments

His mistress got pregnant, and then his wife raised the child as her own

When faced with a difficult situation, one man’s wife chose love over anger and jealousy. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that I witnessed personally. He was a family friend and a neighbor. When I was in elementary school, he was in high school. Since he and my older brother were close friends, and he lived directly across the street, I saw him a lot. He was like a second sibling, but not quite.

Read full story
23 comments

My husband was in and out of rehab twice by the age of 16, but I didn't know about it until after we got married

What I wish I knew about my husband before I married him. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally. My husband was a cruel man. He was an alcoholic and a substance abuser. All those things are not mutually inclusive.

Read full story
14 comments

My grandfather didn’t know his 4 kids had developed a taste for the ‘cheap cheese’

As my grandmother worked hard peeling potatoes in the United States to send money to the old country to feel her family, my grandfather struggled to afford to buy their children a wedge of the good cheese for a change.

Read full story
16 comments

My boyfriend got me banned from the casino as an act of love

Faced with my gambling addiction, my boyfriend convinced me to take extreme measures to save me from myself. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally.

Read full story
4 comments

A ferry worker pointed out the hair on my upper lip and then asked me on a date

When I complained that he'd pointed out the hair on my upper lip, he said my friend had a mustache, too; I went on the date anyhow, but it didn’t end well. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me personally.

Read full story
2 comments

He was her boyfriend for 40 years: she found out he was married at his funeral

After four decades, my elderly aunt finally found out why her boyfriend wouldn’t marry her. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that I witnessed personally. My elderly aunt dated the same man for forty years.

Read full story
550 comments

Just because emotional abuse doesn't leave a mark doesn't make it painless

Abuse doesn't always leave bruises, and gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse. Physical abuse is easy to recognize. That doesn’t mean it can’t be hidden. The abuser often saves his wrath for times when he is alone with his target. He hides his violence in the shadows and behind closed doors.

Read full story

I dated an older man: strangers stopped us in the street to ask if he was my father

It wasn’t our age difference that prompted the question as much as his snow-white hair. In my early twenties, I became involved in a relationship with an older man. I didn’t mean for it to happen. He was a coworker, and we were both involved with other people at the time we met. However, we struck up a friendship that slowly but surely turned romantic, and we decided to see where we could take things despite all the obstacles we had in our way.

Read full story
115 comments

One sister married him while the other sister waited on the sidelines for her chance to get him all to herself

She was in love with her brother-in-law, and then her sister died. Once upon a time, there were two sisters who were in love with the same man. The younger sister dated him first. Unfortunately for her, the older sister stole him away and married him. After they got married, they had a family.

Read full story
113 comments

He had an affair with his wife's best friend right under her nose

When my uncle found love in the arms of another woman, no one expected she would be my aunt's closest friend. My uncle and aunt were young newlyweds, but they spent very little time alone together. That’s because my aunt had a close friend with whom she spent all her time, and it didn’t matter that she was a married woman now. She and her best friend could not be parted.

Read full story
32 comments

His wife didn't suspect an affair until he came home wearing a purple sweater instead of his black sweatshirt

He left the house wearing a black hoodie and returned home wearing a purple sweater. When I was in my late twenties, I had a brief relationship with a divorced man who had a bit of a reputation. I’m not talking about rumors. Every story that was spread about him started with himself. He was a superb storyteller, and he had a lot of stories to tell.

Read full story
37 comments

The nanny and the divorced dad denied their love until the kids grew up

They lived happily ever after, but first, they waited until the children got married and had families of their own. It may sound like the plot of a romance movie, but it happened in real life.

Read full story
30 comments

My boyfriend took the food off my plate if it looked better than his

I chose a partner who put his own wants and needs above mine in every way to the extent that he would take food off my plate if it looked better than his--and I am not the only woman who has experienced this in a relationship.

Read full story
23 comments

Relationships are like a secondhand car; as soon as you fix the muffler, the engine blows

Fixing an old car over and over again just seems like throwing bad money after good — and so it goes with relationships. Are we doomed to fix one aspect of our relationships only to watch something else go horribly wrong?

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy