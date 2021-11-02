My boyfriend stole from me repeatedly; from cash to beanie babies, nothing was safe from his sticky fingers

I didn't miss the red flags; I unwisely chose to ignore them. I should have known better--and now I do.

*based on a true story

My boyfriend had no money, which was probably because he rarely had a job for longer than one week. As for me, I had two jobs, and I felt exhausted from working many hours just so I could buy him groceries and pay his rent. So how did he repay me? By stealing from me, of course.

I should have known better.

We met at work shortly before he got fired for stealing. That was a huge red flag I chose to ignore. Another red flag I chose to ignore was the fact that parts of my lunch went missing from the employee breakroom fridge whenever he was around.

I took to marking the undersides of my soda cans with a black Sharpie marker to catch the culprit in the act, and I was not disappointed. It was him--my coworker who would soon become my boyfriend, despite what should have been enough red flags to stop me in my tracks.

We didn't begin dating until after he was fired. Since he was jobless and without an income, I began paying for everything from our lunch dates to his car insurance.

At the time, I had a habit of filling the ashtray of my car with quarters. Never dimes, nickels, or pennies, just quarters. I'd use those quarters to buy fast food hamburgers at the drive-thru whenever I was hungry while running errands.

One night, I drove him to the local department store so I could buy him some snacks and toiletries.

To my surprise, I saw him at the vending machines feeding quarters into metal slots and receiving tiny plastic football helmets in return. My first thought was disappointment. How could he expect me to pay for his purchases while he squandered his own money on worthless plastic toys?

My second thought was, where did he get so many quarters?

I got my answer when we arrived back at my car with his shopping bags, and I realized all the quarters were missing from my ashtray.

On another occasion, I noticed two of my Ty Beanie Babies were missing. When I asked him about it, he denied knowing anything about their whereabouts. The following day, I noticed that the zippered inner pockets of his winter jacket were bulging.

You guessed it. My missing Ty Beanie Babies were smuggled inside his pockets.

He stole shirts, pins, CDs, DVDs, and cassette tapes, and either denied taking them or simply declined to return them when confronted. While he never took anything of high value, the number of items he stole from me over the years added up to hundreds of dollars.

That may not sound like much, but it is when you consider he shouldn't have stolen anything from me at all.

He had other bad habits as well. He was a compulsive liar. He was a slob. He left full soda cans in my freezer and laughed when they exploded into a sticky mess.

I didn't deserve any of it, but that's what you get when you ignore red flags. The universe gave me every possible warning, and I chose to let the fox into the henhouse.

Note to self: Thievery and lies do not make a good basis for a healthy relationship.