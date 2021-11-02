My boyfriend took the food off my plate if it looked better than his

I chose a partner who put his own wants and needs above mine in every way to the extent that he would take food off my plate if it looked better than his--and I am not the only woman who has experienced this in a relationship.

*based on a true story

My mother recently told me a story about an apple. Here it is, in her own words:

"The sweetest apple I ever ate was given to me by the love of my life. He was the one who got away — as they say.

"He picked me up to drive me to school one morning, but we went to the park first. He worked the night shift. So he had the remainder of his brown bag lunch in the back seat of the car.

"He pulled out an apple and squeezed it just so. It split exactly in half, and he shared it with me. He made sure to give me the better half. I saw him examine the apple before he handed over the piece with the flawless shiny red peel, keeping the damaged half for himself.

"He did it without comment or complaint.

"It was the sweetest, juiciest, tastiest, sweetest piece of fruit I have ever tasted because it was given to me with love, and love makes everything taste better.

"The memory of that apple will always be beautiful, meaningful, and close to my heart."

My friend also told me a story about an apple — with a very different outcome.

Her story could have been my story. She was married, quite unhappily, to a younger man she’d met at work. No, I wasn’t married to a younger man I met at work. What we had in common has more to do with the apple.

“If my husband has an apple,” she said. “He will turn the apple around and around in his hands, searching for the rotten spots. Then he carefully cuts the apple in half, making sure to keep the better half for himself.”

When she told me about her husband’s approach to sharing an apple, I gasped. My ex-boyfriend was the exact same way. Sure, we had never shared an apple, but it doesn’t have to be an apple. It can be anything.

The point is that we tend to give the best of what we have to the ones we love. So if our loved ones are working hard to give us the worst, there’s clearly a problem.

My version of the apple was the fried fish that my ex-boyfriend and I ordered every Friday. Once a week, I drove us to a neighboring state so we could have dinner at our favorite seafood restaurant.

Once a week, we sat down and ordered the same thing, fish and chips. I always paid.

Once a week, the waitress set down two near-identical platters of hot, fried fish and French fries.

Once a week, my then-boyfriend eyed the two portions of fish thoroughly before announcing that mine looked better. Then he picked up the hot battered fried fish with his dirty hands and swapped them on our plates.

At no time did he ask. At no time did he simply trade plates in order to avoid transferring the germs from his dirty hands to my food.

His only concern was ensuring that he got the best while I got the worst. If it were an apple, he’d have given me the half with the rotten spots and the worm. Guaranteed.