The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

Tracey Folly

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CurBR_0cbjq4Ao00
Photo by Mídia from Pexels

My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.

Sometimes, my grandmother's jealousy caused problems in their relationship, and on more than one occasion, her extreme jealousy caused a scene. One such occasion was my aunt's wedding.

My aunt's wedding day was supposed to be a happy day. It certainly started out that way.

Things changed when my aunt introduced my grandfather to her guests, and one of the women in the group kissed my grandfather on the cheek.

"Who is the father of the bride?" someone had asked innocently.

"This is my father," the bride replied. She gestured to my grandfather.

That's when one of the invited guests smiled and kissed him on the cheek. "Congratulations," she said.

Neither my aunt, nor her invited guest could have imagined what would happen next.

My grandmother, who was the mother of the bride, was both snubbed at the interaction and furious about the kiss, no matter how innocent that kiss was.

Her blood pressure surely rose as her face flushed and she prepared for her big scene.

The wedding party moved into the reception hall where everyone mingled with each other. The wedding cake arrived, and the music began. Everyone danced and drank champagne. No one paid any attention to my grandmother, who stood by herself near the wall.

I knew exactly what my grandmother was thinking. I have inherited her jealous streak.

Finally, she could contain herself no longer. She began shouting at my grandfather from across the room.

"You are not my husband!" she shouted.

Everyone stopped dancing and looked at my grandmother. She pointed her finger at my grandfather and continued shouting,

My grandfather ran to her side. None of the other guests knew what the problem was, but my grandfather was well accustomed to my grandmother's jealousy, and he had been waiting for this moment. He knew it was coming.

Just because he was waiting didn't mean he was prepared.

To my grandfather's horror, my grandmother fell--or more likely--threw herself onto the floor, and started to twitch. Someone called an ambulance, and my grandmother was taken to the hospital.

The wedding festivities came to a screeching halt. Not everyone knew about my grandmother's extreme jealousy, but everyone knew she had a bad heart.

The doctors at the hospital said she'd had a panic attack. They sent her home with instructions to rest.

A few days later, my grandmother returned to work, but she never mentioned the incident again.

I don't know why she shouted at my grandfather. He had done nothing wrong, but I do know that my grandmother had always been a jealous person.

She was very insecure and afraid of losing control, and I understand the feeling. No one wants to feel that way; no one asks to feel that way.

I'm sure my grandmother felt better after her outburst, and I think my grandfather did too.

However, I also believe that my grandmother thought she could hide her feelings of jealousy behind her anger. That's what my grandmother did best.

She hid her emotions behind her anger, which often made people angry in return.

When she was angry, my grandmother got dramatic and spiteful. She was like a pit bull ready to bite anyone who angered her.

In the beginning, my grandmother had used her anger to get back at others. In time, she learned to use her anger to protect herself.

My grandmother’s anger was a natural defense mechanism. When my grandmother was angry, she couldn’t help being dramatic. That’s how she ended up in the hospital on my aunt’s wedding day over something as simple as an innocent kiss placed on my grandfather’s cheek.

It took me years to realize that my grandmother was actually a very sweet woman.

After all, my grandmother was only human, just like me.

