Making friends as an adult

Tracey Folly

Making friends as an adult isn't hard; you're just not trying hard enough.

Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

The expression, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so” was a phrase penned by Mark Twain. He obviously did not know about adult friendships. Here are a few of the most common misconceptions about adult friendships, and why they can really get you into trouble.

Adult friendships can be hard to figure out. They are often fraught with potential misunderstandings and awkwardness, which you likely haven’t experienced in more juvenile friendships. You may have had an “unlikely friendship” as a child that continued into adulthood, but the dynamics are likely quite different as an adult.

Many people assume that the only type of friendships that are available once you reach adulthood are romantic relationships. People believe that since there are fewer people in your age group, it is easier to find a partner than to make a new friend. Friendships really do not come easy for some adults. Some of us have had some truly terrible experiences with friends who have betrayed our trust or just disappeared out of our lives for no apparent reason.

Have you ever wondered why adult friends are so hard to keep? If that’s the case, you are not alone. This is a common misconception that many people have. We often underestimate just how difficult it is to establish and maintain friendships when we’re grown-ups.

As an adult, do you believe adult friendships are difficult to form? You’re not alone. Many people share this misconception. Adult friendships are as challenging as they are as essential as they are as rewarding as they are as common as they are as possible as they are as easy as they are as fun as they’re often surprising.

There are many misconceptions about friendships in adulthood. One of them is that a romantic relationship deserves more importance than any other relationship. Another one is that two people that were once great friends can not sustain their connection in the future.

We have all it seems lost touch with building friendships in our lives; whether we are too caught up in our relationships, work, the daily grind of life, or our introverted personalities. However, friendships can grow and develop in many ways and at any age.

If you want to make friends as an adult, then follow the same methods you used to make friends when you were a child. Do you remember making friends on the first day of school or making friends at summer camp? You probably just went for it without overthinking it.

As adults, we often hold back and wait for someone else to make the first move. Well, guess what. That doesn't work because your potential new adult friends are probably doing the same thing.

Look for common interests. Start a conversation. Act friendly. Open yourself up to possibilities. Making friends as an adult isn't hard; you're just not trying hard enough.

