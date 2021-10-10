Yes, cheaters can change

Tracey Folly

If you don't want to cheat, then don't cheat. Stop acting like you have no control over your own actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCwGM_0cGVDtPo00

They say a leopard can’t change its spots. Well, I’ve got news for you. Cheaters aren’t leopards. They are people; and people, unlike leopards, can change.

It’s a choice to become emotionally or otherwise involved with someone other than your partner. Contrary to popular belief, cheating doesn’t “just happen.”

Cheating is not an unusual event, and it happens not only in Hollywood movies and soap operas; real people do this in real life, too.

Cheating in a relationship is like getting drunk. You can stop at any time. You just need to decide to do it and stick with it.

You always have the power to control your actions.

You are in control of your mind, body, and actions. If you don’t want to cheat on your partner, then you won’t cheat on them. It’s really that simple. You can NOT fall victim to someone else’s temptations or bad behavior without your consent.

No one is perfect, but not everyone cheats on their partner, either. Sure, there are plenty of people who will give in to temptation, but that doesn’t mean that everyone will.

Cheating is just a choice. Uncontrollable forces do not drive you. You are not dependent on other people to make decisions for you. You are 100% responsible for every action, decision, and consequence in your life. So take control of your life and make the choice to be faithful.

It isn’t easy to stop cheating if you’ve been doing it for a while, but it’s not impossible. The good news is that there are ways to change your cheating behaviors. You can stop cheating and save your relationship.

Cheating is a betrayal of the relationship you have with your partner. It’s a breach of trust. This hurts your partner and damages your relationship. It can lead to feelings of anger, suspicion, anxiety, and rejection. In the long run, it will destroy your marriage.

Cheating is a personal choice. It’s secretive. People who cheat want to keep their activities hidden from their partners and others close to them. It’s dishonest. Cheaters lie about their activities and cover up what they’ve done. They don’t want to lose face or seem guilty about what they’re doing behind their partners’ backs.

Cheating is selfish. It’s all about the cheater and what he or she gets out of it. It isn’t about the emotional pain caused to others or how it affects relationships. It’s avoidable. If you’re serious about not cheating on your partner, there are steps you can take to prevent yourself from doing it.

Here are some tips that might help you stop cheating:

1. Don’t start a relationship because you’re afraid of being alone.
2. Don’t start a relationship because you want to fill a void in your life.
3. Don’t start a relationship as an escape from your problems.
4. Don’t start a relationship because you think it’s going to make you feel better about yourself.
5. Don’t start a relationship to make yourself feel better about your past relationships or marriage failure.
6. Don’t start a relationship just because you’re lonely and bored with your life right now, and want to have someone around just for the fun of it.
7. Don’t start a relationship if you don’t have enough time for this new person in your life.

Cheating is a grave offense in any relationship. The person who gets cheated on feels hurt and betrayed, and the person who does the cheating experiences guilt and remorse.

Often, cheaters rationalize their behavior by making it seem like a one-time thing. They don’t mean to do it again; they tell themselves, and they intend to change for good this time.

The good news is that change is indeed possible. It may not be easy, but it’s simple. If you don’t want to be a cheater, then don’t cheat.

