My face was full, and my wallet was empty

Tracey Folly

My boyfriend didn't notice the results of my Botox, Kybella, and face fillers. My friends and family didn't notice either. All I got for my money was a drooping eyelid and a hefty credit card bill after trying multiple cosmetic procedures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sJcA_0cGSfSZE00

It was a hot summer day when my friend and I walked past a local medical spa and noticed the signs in the window. There were brightly colored photographs of women on those signs, only women, with the famous words: “before and after.”

We were both intrigued. So we went inside, spoke with the receptionist, and made an appointment for a consultation. In the end, only one of us would move forward with any cosmetic procedures.

My friend declined because she didn’t feel the results would be worth the expense.

I accepted another appointment because I had a brand new credit card with a hefty limit and zero balance burning a hole in my pocket, and the bank wasn’t charging me interest for a full year.

Ever since my early thirties, I have struggled with uneven skin tone, facial creases, and unsightly lines around my mouth. I spent years trying to figure out how to conquer these issues.

I have to admit I felt a little weird when I walked into that spa for my first appointment. I don’t have anything against women who choose to improve their appearance through cosmetic procedures, but I was skeptical.

Could they cure all my concerns with a needle?

The answer is no.

I’ll save you the suspense. I did get the procedures done. These included Botox in my forehead and around my eyes, fillers injected near my nose and mouth, and the big one was Juvederm Voluma XC cheek fillers. It hurt like heck, and no, no one noticed.

The nurse who owned the spa even convinced me she could get rid of my double chin by injecting it dozens of times with Kybella, an injectable that promises to melt the fat around your neck, jowls, and jawline but swells the submental (under the chin) area to quadruple the size in the meantime.

I could feel my fluid-filled facial flesh jiggling and wobbling as I walked out of the medical spa. My skin was red and dotted with tiny little bleeding injection sites. I’ve never felt worse. My face was full of chemicals, my wallet was empty, and in the end, no one would even notice any improvement.

The staff at the medical spa were professional and nonjudgmental. The facilities were clean and pleasant, there were plenty of magazines to read, and the music was soothing. I had no idea what to expect, but the entire process went well. No one there made me feel bad or pressured me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with, but I regretted everything.

When I went home with my face filled with chemicals and needle marks, I expected it would be only a matter of time before I saw results.

The results were minimal at best. No one noticed a difference. Not my friends. Not my family. Not even my significant other.

The only tangible “result” I experienced was that the Botox made my right eyelid droop so severely that I couldn’t fully open my eye for nearly a month. It’s the only reason I know they injected me with Botox and not a placebo.

In all, I got face fillers once, Botox twice, and Kybella three times, and all I had to show for any of it was a drooping eyelid and a huge credit card bill that took me two years to pay off.

